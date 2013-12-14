Miami Dolphins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - INSIDE SLANT

Once again, the Miami Dolphins have to get past the New England Patriots to get to the playoffs. Or, at least to increase their chance of getting an AFC wildcard berth.

But this time the Dolphins (7-6) host the 1 p.m. showdown with Patriots (10-3) at Sun Life Stadium. The last three times the Dolphins played the Patriots in December it was at Gillette Stadium.

So the stage is set. There are no excuses, not even the on-going Richie Incognito-Jonathan Martin scandal.

“Everybody has a professional life,” coach Joe Philbin said. “Everybody has a personal life. There are a lot of things that happen in the real world. When we come into the building, we all kind of have to buckle our chinstraps and go to work. We’ve got a great staff here of people, not just coaches, but people in the organization who make a lot of sacrifices. It’s a team sticking together.”

When the Dolphins made their sweeping changes over the last two years (new head coach, new offensive coordinator, new defensive coordinator, new quarterback, etc...) it was with this game in mind -- beating the New England Patriots in December with a playoff berth on the line.

The Dolphins have won back-to-back games, two of their last three and four of their last six. They’re on their hottest stretch of the year. And now they get to host the Patriots, who are without tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill is charged with leading his offense in the biggest game of his career. Tannehill, who has showed improvement throughout the season, has 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in his last five games. And he has won back-to-back road games.

He is steadily showing he is the man for the job.

The running game has improved, and that helps Tannehill. The offensive line has improved and that helps the running game and Tannehill.

Miami’s defense has only allowed six second-half touchdowns in the last five games. And they’ve made plays.

The Dolphins think they’re primed for this victory based on what they’ve done in their previous two December games this season.

“We talked to our guys,” Philbin said. “We made a point of emphasis that when we got to December we aren’t going to re-invent the wheel. At that point I think we had 11 games going into December 1. We told them we aren’t re-inventing the wheel. We’ve got to get better, and we put a quote ‘Our stuff.’ That’s what we have to get better at, and we have to step up and make plays, and our guys did that.”

SERIES HISTORY: 94th regular-season meeting. Dolphins lead series, 49-44. The Patriots have won the last seven matchups, including earlier this season when they outscored Miami, 24-0, in the second half of their 27-17 victory. In last year’s season finale the Dolphins had a chance to finish 8-8 with a victory, ending a streak of three consecutive losing seasons, but they were blown out, 28-0.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - NOTES, QUOTES

--Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has the exact same number of pass attempts now (484) as he did all of last season. He’s increased his completion percentage (62 percent this year; 58.3 percent last year), TDs (14 this year, 12 last year) and passer rating (84.0 this year; 76.1 last year).

Offensive coordinator Mike Sherman said Tannehill’s strength is his mentality.

“The only things that affect him are the things he allows to affect him,” Sherman said. “He only lets certain things affect him, and it’s only what he allows to enter into him that affect him. He’s very resilient I’ve said it many times, physically and mentally. He’s gone through a season where he has taken some shots, as we’ve tried to develop our offensive line and backs and our protection. Here he is still standing at the end of the season. I don’t know if there’s a lot of quarterbacks who have been able to endure like he has.”

--Right tackle Tyson Clabo has been among the best stories of the second half of the season. He has gone from starter, to being benched, and back to starter, and he’s done better in his reincarnation, according to offensive coordinator Mike Sherman.

”The guy that really impressed me in this most recent ball game was Clabo,“ Sherman said. ”Here’s Clabo, who was really struggling early, took a lot of hits from his sacks that he gave up early and was really playing against a very good player this weekend, and has played very well.

“He had to sit down a game and then came back when we went through a transition period. It says a lot about him and his resiliency and his ability at this point in his career to be able to lose his job, get it back and then be able to play at a (new) level of confidence. He’s done a nice job for us.”

The same, by the way, could be said for LGs Nate Garner and Sam Brenner, who are alternating. And LT Bryant McKinnie has also shored up the OL since being signed seven games ago. C Mike Pouncey has been back for two games after his two-game absence due to illness. The entire OL, in fact, has done well in this stretch in which Miami has won four of its last six games.

--New England will be without TE Rob Gronkowski (knee) when it visits Miami this week, but Dolphins coaches and players are very wary. They saw the Patriots excel early this season without Gronk, and they saw them come from behind last week without Gronk.

“Not surprisingly they’re executing better as a football team,” coach Joe Philbin said. “You have to credit their coaching staff and their players. They’re a team that typically gets better as the season goes along. That’s been their history. This year is no different.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 7 -- Number of TDs by TE Charles Clay, the team leader in that category

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It really helps our defense when we see our offense put the ball in the end zone.” -- Safety Jimmy Wilson on Miami’s offense scoring 34 points last week.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Center Mike Pouncey returned to the Dolphins on Friday after missing practice midweek to fly to Florida. He did not say whether the trip was related to the criminal case involving Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end who was a teammate of Pouncey’s at the University of Florida.

“Things happened. You coach the guys that are here,” is all that coach Joe Philbin offered after Friday’s practice. “That’s the philosophy we’ve had since day one. Things happen in life. Things happen in football. You coach the guys that are here.”

INJURY IMPACT

--CB Dimitri Patterson (groin) was put on the injured reserve list. Patterson has 4 INTs, which is tied for the team lead.

--CB R.J. Stanford (leg) was put on the injured reserve list.

--G Nate Garner (knee) was listed as probable after taking part in practice Friday.

--RB Lamar Miller (concussion) was listed as probable after taking part in practice Friday.

--S Reshad Jones (groin) was listed as questionable after limited practice Friday.

--CB Nolan Carroll (hamstring) was listed as probable after taking part in practice Friday.

--S Chris Clemons (knee/hamstring) was listed as probable after taking part in practice Friday.

--DT Paul Soliai (ankle) was listed as probable after taking part in practice Friday.

--CB Jamar Taylor (hamstring) was listed as questionable after limited practice Friday.

PLAYER NOTES

--RG John Jerry remains the only OL to start every game this season. Jerry has done a nice job as the mainstay in a shaky OL.

--QB Ryan Tannehill has a career passer rating of 80.0, which is fourth-best in franchise history among QBs with a minimum of 250 attempts behind Chad Pennington (94.5), Matt Moore (87.6), and Dan Marino (86.4).

--TE Charles Clay has 678 yards receiving, the second-best total for a Dolphins TE behind Randy McMichael, who had 791 yards in 2004.

--CB Nolan Carroll (2 INTs) will now be the permanent starter because Dimitri Patterson (groin) was put on the injured reserve list.

--DE Oliver Vernon has 15.0 sacks in his first two seasons, tied for second-best in franchise history. The team record for most sacks in first two seasons is 16, held by LB Bryan Cox.

--WR Rishard Matthews (31 receptions, 317 yards, 2 TDs) has had reception in seven consecutive games, since taking over for WR Brandon Gibson (knee).

--S Don Jones leads the team in special teams tackles (nine). Jones, the rookie seventh-round pick from Arkansas State, also has a forced fumble.

GAME PLAN:

It’s December. The Dolphins need to be able to be able to run the ball and stop the run. Oh, and they also have to stop QB Tom Brady and outsmart coach Bill Belichick.

Miami clearly has a tough matchup on its hands this week even though Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski (knee) is out with a season-ending injury.

The Dolphins have rushed for more than 100 yards in back-to-back games, and it’s been a boon to the offense. It’s helped QB Ryan Tannehill (10 TDs, 5 INTs in his last five games) execute the play-action pass, and it’s given the OL loads of confidence that’s perhaps drifted over into their pass blocking, which has been improved in recent weeks.

The Dolphins have to be able to stop Patriots RBs Stevan Ridley (611 yards rushing, 7 TDs) and LeGarrette Blount (460 yards rushing, 3 TDs). New England is 13th in rushing at 120 yards per game.

Of course, Brady (21 TDs, 9 INTs) has been good, as usual. And the Patriots have been good, too.

The most important thing the Dolphins have to do is stop New England’s mastery over them.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--QB Tom Brady vs. Dolphins pass defense.

Brady has been outstanding once again this season, but his options are dwindling. TE Rob Gronkowski (knee) is out, leaving Brady with WRs Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola as his prime targets. Miami has to get pressure on Brady and maintain tight coverage. That way they have a chance to keep the Patriots to fewer than 30 points.

--Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill vs. Patriots pass defense.

The Dolphins will only go as far as Tannehill (10 TDs, 5 INTs in his last five games) can take them. And so far he’s showing his star is on the rise. Tannehill still has problems throwing the deep pass. But he’s got good options among TE Charles Clay and WRs Mike Wallace and Brian Hartline. If they can win this battle they have a good chance to win this game.