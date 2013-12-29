Miami Dolphins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - INSIDE SLANT

The Miami Dolphins (8-7) have to defeat the New York Jets (7-8) on Sunday at Sun Life Stadium to have a shot at earning the sixth and final AFC wild-card berth.

The Dolphins would still need either a Baltimore loss or a San Diego victory to get into the playoffs for the first time since 2008. But they’re leaving nothing to chance; owner Steve Ross dropped by the practice facility on Thursday to speak to his team.

“It’s good to have our owner, Mr. Ross, here at practice today, and he spoke to the guys,” coach Joe Philbin said. “As I told the team, Steve has been supportive throughout the entire season and has always had great confidence in this team.”

Still, however, you wonder whether the Dolphins’ season would be deemed a success if they fail to make the playoffs. Wide receiver Mike Wallace said no. After all, he reasons, the Dolphins were 7-9 last season.

“If we don’t win I feel like we’ll have improved, one game maybe?” Wallace said “That’s not good enough. Two games (of improvement) and we still, for my expectations, we still fell short of what we could have accomplished but it’ll still give us a chance to have a berth in the playoffs. We need this win. It’ll be big for our team, big for our organization. And hopefully we can get in the playoffs.”

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill said he’s not sure making the playoff is the only way to add legitimacy to the season.

“Well it’d be nice obviously,” he said, “but all we can control is this game. We have to go out and play. I think it’s going to be a motivated Jets team coming down. We beat them at home a few weeks ago, and I think they’re going to want to come and do the same thing to us. We’re going to have to be ready to play. What happens from there, we’ll see.”

SERIES HISTORY: 96th regular-season meeting. Dolphins lead series, 49-45-1. The Dolphins have won seven of the last 10. Miami defeated New York, 23-3, on Dec. 1 with perhaps its most dominating performance of the season.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (4)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

Brandon Fields, Punter 1

Brent Grimes, Cornerback, 2

Mike Pouncey, Center, 1

Cameron Wake, Defensive End, 3

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - NOTES, QUOTES

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (vs. NYJ)

Clinches a playoff spot with:

1) MIA win + BAL loss or tie OR

2) MIA win + SD win OR

3) MIA tie + BAL loss + SD loss or tie OR

4) MIA tie + BAL tie + SD tie

--The Dolphins face two bad matchups against the Jets this week and they both involve the ground game. The Dolphins are 26th in rushing offense at 89.9 yards per game while the Jets are third in rushing defense at 88 yards per game allowed. Conversely, the Jets have the NFL’s sixth-best ground game at 133.6 yards per game while the Dolphins are 25th in rush defense at 122.9 yards per game.

Miami has a lot at stake. If the Dolphins can’t run the ball, which happened in last week’s 19-0 loss at Buffalo, they become one-dimensional and predictable. Running back Lamar Miller and the offensive line have to find a way to gain yards.

If the Jets can’t run the ball, the game relies largely on the right arm of quarterback Geno Smith (12 touchdowns, 21 interceptions), which figures to heavily favor the Dolphins.

--Left tackle Bryant McKinnie said quarterback Ryan Tannehill needs to change his cadence. And then McKinnie changed his tune. On Tuesday, McKinnie said he suspects part of the reason Buffalo had seven sacks last week was because the Bills timed the snap.

“They got in a rhythm with our cadence,” he said.

McKinnie said he suggested a change to offensive line coach Jim Turner. But McKinnie also said he’s shocked Buffalo was the first team to figure out Tannehill’s cadence.

”I always used to wonder like, ‘Dang, I wonder why nobody’s actually ever keyed in,'“ he said. ”If you watch film I could probably (figure) it out a little bit after a while.

“But the change I suggested would definitely work. It’ll keep them honest now. I think they were taking a little risk here and there and it just so happened it was being accurate.”

On Thursday, McKinnie said he was referring to the silent snap count the Dolphins use during road games, not Tannehill’s verbal cadence.

“When I said cadence, I was talking about on the road, the silent count,” McKinnie said. “It’s something we can probably do to make it easier and keep the defensive guys more honest.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 1 - Number of playoff appearances the Dolphins have made in the previous 11 seasons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think Mike (Wallace) is a funnier guy than people know. He has a handshake with each of the offensive lineman that he does all the time, during practice and during games. He definitely brings a little juice to the huddle that way.” - QB Ryan Tannehill on WR Mike Wallace.

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

NEW YORK JETS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

NEW YORK JETS

--QUESTIONABLE: CB Ellis Lankster (jaw).

--PROBABLE: LB Quinton Coples (shoulder), CB Antonio Cromartie (hip), LB Demario Davis (thumb), DT Kenrick Ellis (back), WR Santonio Holmes (foot, hamstring), T Austin Howard (knee), RB Chris Ivory (quadricep, ankle), WR Jeremy Kerley (elbow), S Dawan Landry (hand), C Nick Mangold (toe), LB Garrett McIntyre (knee), S Ed Reed (not injury related), DT Sheldon Richardson (finger, shoulder), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (wrist), TE Kellen Winslow (knee, illness).

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Daniel Thomas (ankle).

--PROBABLE: S Chris Clemons (knee, hamstring), WR Brian Hartline (knee), S Don Jones (elbow, abdomen), LB Koa Misi (triceps), WR Marlon Moore (wrist), DT Jared Odrick (wrist), DT Paul Soliai (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (knee), CB Jamar Taylor (hamstring).

PLAYER NOTES

--LT Bryant McKinnie has a tough matchup vs. Jets LB Calvin Pace (10 sacks) this week. McKinnie has allowed seven sacks and eight QB hits this season.

--QB Ryan Tannehill (3,709 yards passing) needs 281 yards to reach the 4,000-yard mark. Tannehill averages 247 yards passing per game.

--DE Derrick Shelby, the early-season sensation, has cooled off tremendously. He has 2.5 sacks. But he got two of those in the first two games, followed by his half-sack six games later. He hasn’t had a sack in seven games.

--RB Lamar Miller (636 yards rushing) has seven games of 20 or fewer yards rushing.

--LB Philip Wheeler (109 tackles) has the first 100-tackle season of his career but it hasn’t been a good year. Wheeler was replaced by rookie LB Jelani Jenkins two games ago.

--DT Randy Starks (47 tackles, 4.0 sacks) could be playing his final game in a Miami uniform this week. Starks is in the final year of his contract.

--DT Paul Soliai (33 tackles, 1.0 sacks), perhaps the team’s best run-stuffer, could be playing his final game in a Miami uniform. Like DT Randy Starks, Soliai is in the final year of his contract.

INJURY IMPACT

--RB Daniel Thomas (ankle) was limited in Thursday’s practice.

--QB Ryan Tannehill (knee) had full participation in Thursday’s practice.

--S Chris Clemons (knee/hamstring) was limited in Thursday’s practice.

--WR Brian Hartline (knee) was limited in Thursday’s practice.

--LB Koa Misi (triceps) was limited in Thursday’s practice.

--DT Jared Odrick (wrist) was limited in Thursday’s practice.

--DT Paul Soliai (ankle) was limited in Thursday’s practice.

--S Don Jones (elbow) practiced fully Thursday.

--CB Jamar Taylor (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday.

GAME PLAN:

The Dolphins have to establish a balanced offensive attack, and that means being able to run the ball and protect quarterback Ryan Tannehill. If either of those areas fails it’ll be tough for the Dolphins to beat the Jets and have a shot at the final AFC wild-card berth.

Running back Lamar Miller has to be able to evade would-be tacklers and run through arm tackles. The offensive line has to provide holes so Miller has a chance to gain yards.

Defensively, the Dolphins need to choke off the Jets’ running game. If that happens, Miami puts the game on Jets quarterback Geno Smith (12 touchdowns, 21 interceptions), and that’s exactly what they want.

The Dolphins have one final hope: their defense has been good at making late-game plays to win games or preserve victories. They’ve done it against Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Baltimore and New England.

However, running the ball effectively and stopping the run are more reliable strategies.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Dolphins RT Tyson Clabo vs. Jets DE Muhammad Wilkerson -- Clabo (11 sacks) has struggled all season even though he’s been better since regaining his starting job eight games ago. Wilkerson (10 sacks) is a beast and he could cause major destruction on his own. Look for him to be double-teamed and chip-blocked often.

--Dolphins WR Mike Wallace vs. Jets CB Antonio Cromartie -- Wallace had seven receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown when these teams met earlier this season. Cromartie could have a big impact on the game because if he handles Wallace (908 yards, four touchdowns) the Dolphins lose their best deep threat and their best yards-after-catch (YAC) receiver.