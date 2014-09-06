Miami Dolphins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - INSIDE SLANT

The Miami Dolphins began preparing for their regular-season opener against the New England Patriots while they were preparing for the preseason finale against the St. Louis Rams.

That’s not abnormal in the NFL. And considering Miami’s opponent in this case is the Patriots, who come packed with coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, an early start is essential.

”We’re already working on some stuff,“ quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. ”We’re getting ready to play St. Louis this week, but New England is in the back of our minds. So we’ve already started some preparation watching tape, getting ready to play.

“It’s going to be a big game for us.”

In more ways than one.

When Miami hosts New England on Sept. 7, no matter the outcome it will be used as a gauge of how far the Dolphins have progressed since last season’s tumult and changes.

This isn’t about the bullying scandal and its fallout.

This is about new general manager Dennis Hickey, it’s about new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and his spread-the-field, up-tempo system, it’s about the revamped offensive line that includes left tackle Branden Albert, arguably the biggest prize in this year’s free-agent sweepstakes, and right tackle Ja‘Wuan James, the first-round pick from Tennessee.

It’s also about the linebackers shell game that has last year’s starters in different positions. It’s about winning without starting center Mike Pouncey (hip surgery), starting safety Reshad Jones (four-game suspension) and reserve defensive end Dion Jordan (four-game suspension). And it’s about the growth of Tannehill and head coach Joe Philbin, who are both 15-17 entering their third seasons.

Teams do not want to make too much of the season opener of a 16-game schedule, but, yes, this is a big game.

The question is whether the Dolphins will be prepared.

“We’re getting there,” Philbin said. “I like the way the guys have prepared.”

Ideally, the Dolphins’ offense will get up to the line of scrimmage quickly, spread the field, create mismatches with its pre-snap motion, have the ball out of Tannehill’s hand and into the hands of a playmaker in a matter of seconds. Or, running back Knowshon Moreno will use his downhill style to move the chains and set up play-action.

Defensively, ideally, the Dolphins will use their aggressive defensive line to set the tone by making plays and creating the opportunity for the linebackers and secondary to make plays. And they’ll greatly assist what could be an offense that struggles to score touchdowns.

If the Dolphins can defeat the Patriots it’ll be a testament to everything they’ve done in the offseason. If not, doubt will surface.

It’s a big game. But win or lose, the feeling will only last for one week.

SERIES HISTORY: 95th regular-season meeting. Dolphins lead series, 50-44. Miami defeated New England, 24-20, in their last meeting, which was in December at Sun Life Stadium. Safety Michael Thomas intercepted a Tom Brady pass in the end zone with two seconds remaining. Prior to that the Patriots had defeated the Dolphins in seven consecutive games and nine of the last 10.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - NOTES, QUOTES

--Running back Daniel Thomas and wide receiver Marcus Thigpen were among the notable cuts Saturday.

Thomas, the 2011 second-round pick from Kansas State, wasn’t a big surprise. He never found a niche in three seasons. Thigpen, Miami’s kickoff and punt returner the last two years, was a disappointment last season and didn’t have a good training camp. Plus, the Dolphins kept six wide receivers and four running backs. There wasn’t room for Thigpen from scrimmage.

It’s most likely that return duties will be split among a pool that includes wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Damian Williams, and running backs Damien Williams and Orleans Darkwa.

--Center Mike Pouncey (hip) was activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and placed on the 53-man roster, meaning the Dolphins think he’ll be ready relatively soon. Pouncey couldn’t have practiced or played for six weeks had he opened the season on the PUP list.

The suspect offensive line should get a boost when Pouncey, a Pro-Bowl selection last season, returns and joins Pro-Bowl left tackle Branden Albert. The Dolphins’ offensive line will open the season with five starters who weren’t on the roster last season.

--Kicker Caleb Sturgis (groin) made the 53-man roster, which allowed Miami to cut kicker Jake Rogers and add another position player. Sturgis is worth watching; he had groin issues last year as a rookie.

--Five undrafted rookies are on the 53-man roster - running backs Damien Williams (Oklahoma) and Orleans Darkwa (Tulane), linebacker Chris McCoy (California), defensive tackle Anthony Johnson (LSU) and tight end Gator Hoskins (Marshall). For now.

--Running back seems to be the most improved position on the roster with free agent Knowshon Moreno joining returnee Lamar Miller and newcomers Damien Williams and Orleans Darkwa. Moreno provides the strong running while Miller provides the speed. Williams is a combination of the two.

BY THE NUMBERS: 0 - Number of Dolphins starting offensive linemen who were on the roster last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All of those first-year players when they come in, we said, ‘Look, it doesn’t matter how you got here. It’s up to you. You make of it what you will and then we’ll be watching.'” - GM Dennis Hickey on having six undrafted rookies on the 53-man roster.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

GAME PLAN: It’s imperative that the Dolphins score touchdowns and force turnovers. Field goals won’t beat the Patriots. And if the defense isn’t disruptive and doesn’t reduce the number of possessions New England gets, it’ll be difficult to win. Miami will spread the field with its new offense and try to create mismatches. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has had a good training camp, needs to be sharp. No mindless interceptions, which cropped up on a few occasions in the preseason. Running back Knowshon Moreno and tight end Charles Clay, who only made one preseason appearance, should be big parts of the offense. And the wide receivers - Mike Wallace, Brian Hartline and Brandon Gibson -- need to set the tone by catching the ball and moving the chains.

The revamped offensive line will be an interesting study. With five new starters, they’ll be watched closely. Defensively, the line is the strength and they need to make Patriots quarterback Tom Brady uncomfortable. The run defense remains suspect, which in this case is mostly the fault of the linebackers. They, too, will be watched closely. And the secondary has to be on top of its game. Interceptions, pass breakups, tight coverage, the whole thing. One slip and it’s trouble. But mostly, the Dolphins need touchdowns and turnovers.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Dolphins WR Mike Wallace, the team’s most explosive receiver, vs. Patriots CB Darrelle Revis, who remains one of the NFL’s top players at his position. Don’t focus on the deep ball, which QB Ryan Tannehill struggles to throw accurately. Focus on the short and intermediate passes in this matchup. Wallace first has to get open, then catch the pass, then get yards after catch. That’s asking a lot against Revis.

Dolphins OL, which has five new starters, vs. Patriots DL, which is led by DT Vince Wilfork. Miami allowed a NFL-worst 58 sacks last season and now they have five new starters. Good luck. New England was fifth in the NFL with 48 sacks last season. Wilfork should have his way inside.

Dolphins run defense, which was 24th in the NFL last season at 124.9 yards per game, vs. Patriots rushing offense, which was ninth in the NFL at 129.1 yards per game. The Dolphins shuffled their LBs in an effort to shore up their poor run defense from a year ago. They didn’t tackle well. Starting in this game we’ll see if they should have tried to find a new LB or two.

PLAYER NOTES

--SLB Philip Wheeler (right thumb) is out for the New England game. Wheeler practiced with his thumb wrapped all week. The Dolphins are now without two defensive starters -- S Reshad Jones is serving a four-game suspension - and a key reserve. DE Dion Jordan is also serving a three-game suspension.

--MLB Jason Trusnik could start for SLB Philip Wheeler (right thumb) vs. New England. Although Trusnik would be out of position he’s the next best linebacker ahead of Jelani Jenkins and Jonathan Freeny.

--C Mike Pouncey (hip) is out for the New England game. He hopes to return in Week 3 or 4.

--DE Terrence Fede, the rookie seventh-round pick from Marist, is out this week because of a knee injury.

--LB Jordan Tripp, the rookie fifth-round pick from Montana, is out this week because of a chest injury.

--MLB Koa Misi (shoulder) is probable this week. Misi missed the third preseason game against Dallas because of this ailment but has appeared fine in practice.

--CB Jamar Taylor (hip) was limited Wednesday. Taylor is a special teams mainstay who might see limited time from scrimmage in the nickel and dime defenses.

--G Billy Turner (foot), the third-round pick from North Dakota State, returned to practice. He might or might not make the 46-man game-day roster.

--K Caleb Sturgis (groin) seems to be on a good path to playing Sunday. He appears to have no problems (limp, etc. from his injury.

--DE Olivier Vernon (11.5 sacks last season) had a good preseason and should be poised for another strong season. But it’ll be interesting to see what Vernon does now that opponents have had an entire season’s worth of tape to scout.

--RB Knowshon Moreno (knee) seems to be healthy and progressing toward making a healthy start to the season. Moreno hasn’t shown any hangover from his offseason knee surgery.

--DT Earl Mitchell will be watched closely vs. New England to see if he can match the run-stuffing ability of Paul Soliai, who he’s replacing.

--LB Jonathan Freeny should be a special teams mainstay this season. Freeny isn’t likely to play from scrimmage but he could be a difference-maker, nonetheless.

--RB Damien Williams could sneak onto the field as a kickoff returner. Williams is vying for the spot vacated by Marcus Thigpen (released).

--S Don Jones was cut to make room for DB Sammy Seamster, who was signed off waivers from Baltimore. Seamster (Middle Tennessee State) becomes the sixth undrafted rookie on the 53-man roster.

--WR Tommy Streeter, a former University of Miami standout, was signed to the Dolphins’ 10-man practice squad after being waived by Tampa Bay. Streeter was on Baltimore’s injured reserve list in 2012 and spent last season with the Buccaneers.

--WR Matt Hazel, the sixth-round pick from Coastal Carolina, was signed to the practice squad.

--QB Seth Lobato, the undrafted rookie from Northern Colorado, was signed to the practice squad. Lobato was cut by Miami in the final round of roster moves.

--G-C Sam Brenner was signed to the practice squad. Brenner made four starts at guard last season.

--T Tony Hills was signed to the practice squad. Hills was released by Miami during the final round of cuts.

--LB David Hinds, who attended nearby Florida Atlantic University, was signed to the practice squad. Hinds was in camp with the Dolphins last season.

--DE D‘Aundre Reed was signed to the practice squad. He was released by the Dolphins during the final round of cuts.

--TE Jacob Maxwell, an undrafted rookie from Louisiana-Lafayette, was signed to the practice squad.

--DT Garrison Smith, an undrafted rookie from Georgia, was signed to the practice squad. Smith was released by the Dolphins during the final round of cuts.

--WR Lowell Rose, a first-year player from Tulsa, was signed to the practice squad.

--LB Chris McCoy should be interesting to watch. The undrafted rookie from California is incredibly athletic and active, but the Dolphins have to find a way to get him on the field from scrimmage.

--S Louis Delmas will have his tackling skills tested against New England. The veteran is an aggressive player who likes to be right at the line of scrimmage when Miami plays an eight-man front. But there have been times in the preseason he’s missed tackles and the play has gone for a big gain.

--LG Daryn Colledge has stabilized his play after a shaky performance against Tampa Bay in the second preseason game. He’s a veteran but is still an unknown quantity for Miami at this point.

--WR Mike Wallace was productive in his last preseason game against Dallas (six receptions) but everyone wants to see if Wallace and QB Ryan Tannehill can hook up on a deep pass. That’ll be something to watch in the opener against New England.

--WR Jarvis Landry could be the punt returner and/or kickoff returner in the opener with Marcus Thigpen being cut Saturday. Landry doesn’t have blazing speed but he has good acceleration, is elusive and has good instincts.

--TE Dion Sims is No. 2 behind starter Charles Clay and there’s a certain amount of pressure on Sims to produce. Sims, a fourth-round pick last season, will be used largely as a blocker but he needs to develop as a receiver. The Dolphins could be scouring the waiver wire all season for a better No. 2 tight end if Sims doesn’t meet expectations.

--DT Randy Starks has been a beast throughout training camp. Look for the veteran to have a big season, further enforcing the thought that Miami’s line could be among the best in the NFL.

--WR Brian Hartline is trying to become the Dolphins’ first receiver to have three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. It’s a good bet. Hartline is a favorite target of QB Ryan Tannehill.

--TE Charles Clay, sidelined most of the preseason with a knee injury, appears fit and ready for the Sept. 7 opener. Clay played in the third preseason game (Dallas) and returned to practice with no issues.

--RB Knowshon Moreno, who missed much of the preseason after June surgery on his left knee, played against Dallas (third preseason game) and hasn’t missed any practice since that time. Moreno should be fully healthy for the Sept. 7 opener against New England.

--QB Ryan Tannehill seems to be an improved player with a couple of exceptions, those being the deep ball and decision-making. Tannehill has improved his footwork, accuracy and overall QB skills. But he still has moments where he throws ill-advised passes. And his woes throwing an accurate deep ball have been well-documented. He should be better, but it’s not known if he’s good enough to lead the Dolphins to the playoffs.

--CB Brent Grimes has had a low-key training camp but he seems poised for another Pro Bowl season. Grimes, arguably the best playmaker on the team, is the only known quantity in the secondary.

--RG Shelley Smith, who won his job late in training camp, will sometimes face Patriots DT Vince Wilfork in the opener. It’ll be a key matchup because Wilfork, coming back from an Achilles injury, can blow up an entire game plan by himself.

--S Jimmy Wilson begins his four-game test replacing suspended S Reshad Jones. Wilson played the nickel DB last season and did a good job. The key is whether he’ll be a sure tackler in his new role.

UNIT-BY-UNIT ANALYSIS

QUARTERBACKS: Starter - Ryan Tannehill. Backup - Matt Moore.

Tannehill, 15-17 in two years as a starter, has to show he’s good enough to get this team to the playoffs. He also has to lead touchdown drives, not field-goal drives. That means no absent-minded interceptions, as he’s been prone to do this offseason. And it means being efficient, which he has also done this offseason. Tannehill had 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last season. That has to improve. Moore is a solid backup.

RUNNING BACKS: Starter - Knowshon Moreno. Backups - Lamar Miller, Damien Williams, Orleans Darkwa.

Moreno, with his downhill running style, should provide a boost to the offense and a running game that was 26th in the NFL last season (90.0 yards per game). The key is whether he can stay healthy. Miller could serve as a good complement. Don’t sleep on Williams. The kid runs with desire.

TIGHT ENDS: Starter -- Charles Clay. Backups - Dion Sims, Gator Hoskins.

Clay is the only solid hope here. And he’s good. Well, he was good last season when he had 69 receptions for 759 yards and six touchdowns. We’ll see how he plays this season. Sims and Hoskins, and undrafted rookie, have lots of work to do.

WIDE RECEIVERS: Starters - Mike Wallace, Brian Hartline, Brandon Gibson. Backups - Rishard Matthews, Jarvis Landry.

This is one of the team’s strengths. These guys are good. They’re not all explosive, but they have good hands and can gain yards after the catch. They need to lead the offense because they’re the most talented unit. The Dolphins might not have a Pro Bowl player, but all five should be major contributors in some fashion. Wallace (career-best 73 receptions, 930 yards, five touchdowns) proved he’s more than a deep threat last season. Hartline is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, and if Gibson stays healthy he could become Tannehill’s favorite target. Expect this group to fuel the offense.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: Starters - LT Branden Albert, LG Daryn Colledge, C Samson Satele, RG Shelley Smith, RT Ja‘Wuan James. Backups - T-C-G Nate Garner, C Mike Pouncey, G Dallas Thomas, G Billy Turner, T Jason Fox.

This remains the biggest question mark on the team. Albert, a Pro Bowl selection last season, is solid. Everyone else is an unknown. James, the first-round pick from Tennessee, has been good, but he’s a rookie. He’ll have rough spots. Satele, Colledge and Smith will be tested in the first two games against New England and Buffalo. The depth isn’t that great. Pouncey (hip) figures to return by Game 3 or 4. But there’s no guarantee.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: Starters - LDE Cam Wake, DT Randy Starks, DT Jared Odrick, RDE Olivier Vernon. Backups - DT Earl Mitchell, DE Derrick Shelby, DE Terrence Fede, DT Anthony Johnson, DT Bruce Gaston.

This is an area of strength, and might be the best unit on the team. It’s crucial that they’re disruptive. With Wake (8.5 sacks last season) and Vernon (11.5 sacks) they’re set on the ends. Well, that’s if Vernon comes close to what he did a year ago. The three-man tackle rotation of Starks, Odrick and Mitchell is strong. Reserves Fede and Johnson show lots of promise but they’re raw. DE Dion Jordan returns from suspension after four games.

LINEBACKERS: Starters - WLB Dannell Ellerbe, SLB Philip Wheeler, MLB Koa Misi. Backups - MLB Jason Trusnik, WLB Chris McCoy, SLB Jelani Jenkins, SLB Jordie Tripp, WLB Jonathan Freeny.

This is a major question mark. They shuffled the starters in an effort to find improvement, but they looked about the same in preseason. If the linebackers can’t tackle, which was the case last season, the run defense suffers (they were 24th last season at 124.9 yards per game). And if the linebackers struggle in pass coverage it’s also a major problem. Keep an eye on this crew.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: Starters -- LCB Brent Grimes, RCB Cortland Finnegan, SS Louis Delmas, FS Jimmy Wilson. Backups -- LCB Will Davis, RCB Jamar Taylor, CB Sammy Seamster, CB-S Walt Aikens, FS Michael Thomas

Grimes should be at or near Pro Bowl level again. No one knows what to expect from the others. They’ll miss FS Reshad Jones (suspension) for the first four games. Wilson takes his place. Finnegan and Delmas are trying to return to the form they had years ago. At nickel, Davis is unproven having played just five games last season. This unit could be really good or slightly below average.

SPECIAL TEAMS: PK Caleb Sturgis, P Brandon Fields, LS John Denney, KOR/PR Jarvis Landry.

Fields is among the top three in the NFL at his position. Denney went to the Pro Bowl two years ago. Sturgis, who battled a groin injury most of training camp, has to improve from his 24-for-32 field-goal performance from last season. The return spot is unproven because the Dolphins cut Marcus Thigpen, who handled the job the last two years. Landry will probably get first shot. Overall this has been an area of strength the last two seasons.