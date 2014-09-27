Miami Dolphins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - INSIDE SLANT

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill said Friday he has moved past the controversy after coach Joe Philbin was noncommittal on the team’s starter earlier this week.

“It’s done,” Tannehill said after practice in London in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium. “It’s something we faced during the week, and it’s done. Now we’re just getting ready to play. I‘m excited to be here in London.”

During the week, Philbin refused to say for sure that Tannehill would be the starter. On Wednesday, Tannehill confirmed that he would start and seemed upset that he had to answer such questions.

Philbin has been criticized for refusing to name Tannehill the starter for Sunday’s game.

“I think that’s totally fair,” Philbin said of the criticism. “I think everybody is entitled to their opinion. They certainly can feel free to express it, and ... at the end of the day, I have to go to sleep and put my head on the pillow and do what I think is the right thing. I have no issues with any of that.”

Tannehill repeated Friday that everything has been smoothed over with Philbin.

“We talked, and we’re good,” Tannehill said. “We’re on the same page. Like I said, we’re getting ready for this game.”

Tannehill is struggling in offensive coordinator Bill Lazor’s offense. He ranks 29th in passer rating (74.1) and 29th in completion rate (56.5 percent). His accuracy and pocket presence are often questioned. Lazor said the passing statistic he trusts most is yards per attempt. Tannehill is last in that category at 5.03 yards.

Tannehill expects the Dolphins (1-2) to respond well after a long week of travel and controversy.

“We know what the situation is,” Tannehill said. “We know we have to play well. I think we’re looking forward to getting back on the right page, back on the right foot.”

On Wednesday, Tannehill confirmed he’ll start and seemed a bit perturbed that he had to answer such questions.

“Obviously, it doesn’t feel good,” Tannehill said of having his status in flux publicly. “It creates a bunch of stir and a bunch of distraction in the locker room, mostly from the outside coming in, and guys having to deal with the distraction of it. So it’s not a good feeling but he’s been clear with me and I know where I stand.”

Tannehill said he became aware that Philbin didn’t publicly name him the starter when he started getting text messages, ”from basically anyone I’ve ever known offering their support, which is a good thing I guess.

“And then coach came to me and was clear, and he told me what he said and why he said it. But he was clear with me on my standing and my position in the game. He has his reasons, as does everyone.”

The strange twist on this story is Philbin and Tannehill are linked. They are both in their third season, they both have a 16-19 record, and most likely either or both will return next season in their current role or both will lose their jobs.

SERIES HISTORY: 33rd regular-season meeting. Raiders lead series, 16-15-1 although Miami won the last four meetings, including 34-14, in 2011, and 35-13, in 2012.

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - NOTES, QUOTES

--Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said the passing statistic he trusts most is yards per attempt. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is last in that category at 5.03 yards.

--Wide receiver Brandon Gibson, who dropped a pass last week, thinks there’s a simple fix to the rash of dropped passes the Dolphins have experienced. “Easy,” he said, “just focus. Make the play. It’s not anything, not a lot of guys here have bad hands. No one has bad hands. Just make the play. That’s all it comes down to.”

--Dolphins players have differing thoughts on the flight to London.

“It’s hard to prepare for that eight-hour flight, I’ll tell you that,” said wide receiver Brandon Gibson, who played in London with St. Louis. “It will throw you off. What you can do is try to sleep as much as you can to get adjusted to the time over there. But for the most part, it’s not a normal week and it does throw you off.”

For linebacker Jelani Jenkins, and many other players, the entire experience will be new.

“It’s definitely going to be different,” Jenkins said. “I’ve never been to London. I know this plane ride is about to be long. It’s going to be a different schedule. We get there a bit earlier, so it’s going to be different, but I think it will be fine.”

--Wide receiver Mike Wallace said he refuses to use the Dolphins’ new offense a reason the team is tied for 24th in the league at just averaging 19.3 points per game.

”To me, that’s an excuse,“ Wallace said. ”That’s an excuse that we would be making. We’re not the only team in the league with a new offensive coordinator. That’s football, that’s business. It’s going to happen like that. You definitely can’t use that as an excuse. We should be better at this point.

BY THE NUMBERS: 4.16 -- Average yards the Dolphins gain on first down, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There is no panic. I feel like I‘m fielding questions based on panic, but hopefully you feel from me that there is no panic.” -- Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor on the Miami quarterback situation.

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--Out: LB Chris McCain (not injury related), RB Knowshon Moreno (elbow), DT Randy Starks (back)

--Doubtful: LB Koa Misi (ankle), C Mike Pouncey (hip), G Shelley Smith (knee)

--Questionable: LB Jelani Jenkins (abdomen), RB Damien Williams (ankle)

--Probable: S Walt Aikens (hand), T Branden Albert (shoulder), TE Charles Clay (knee), DE Terrence Fede (knee), CB Cortland Finnegan (neck), LB Jonathan Freeny (ankle), WR Brandon Gibson (groin), DT Anthony Johnson (shoulder), G Dallas Thomas (shoulder), LB Jordan Tripp (chest), G Billy Turner (foot), WR Mike Wallace (hamstring), LB Philip Wheeler (thumb), S Jimmy Wilson (tooth)

OAKLAND RAIDERS

--Out: LB Sio Moore (ankle), QB Matt Schaub (not injury related), WR Rod Streater (foot)

--Questionable: LB Miles Burris (foot), CB Chimdi Chekwa (knee), LB Nick Roach (concussion)

--Probable: RB Maurice Jones-Drew (hand), T Matt McCants (knee)

Practice Report

PLAYER NOTES

--LB Jelani Jenkins (abdomen), tied for the NFL lead with 35 tackles, was limited in Wednesday’s practice. Jenkins, valued for his intelligence and pass coverage, has showed good sideline-to-sideline ability in this season.

--WR Mike Wallace (hamstring) was limited Wednesday. Wallace sat out part of Tuesday’s practice and has been dogged by the hamstring ailment since training camp.

--S Louis Delmas, who shared time with Michael Thomas last week, seems to have re-gained his starting job. Thomas started at Buffalo two weeks ago. It appears the Dolphins favor Thomas against the pass and Delmas against the run.

--RG Dallas Thomas (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday’s practice. He got his first career start last week and was so-so, at best.

--C Mike Pouncey (hip) is doing more and more at practice every day but he was limited Wednesday was listed Friday as doubtful.

--DE Terrence Fede (knee) appears as though he’ll be ready to make his NFL debut this week. The seventh-round pick from Marist was a training camp sensation but has been slowed by the knee ailment all season.

--CB Jamar Taylor might see more action in the nickel formation this week. The Dolphins seem to be trying to reduce Will Davis’ role a bit.

GAME PLAN: The Dolphins need to utilize their running game to take pressure off quarterback Ryan Tannehill and one of the NFL’s most inconsistent passing games. Tannehill has been sacked nine times and his passer rating of 74.1 ranks 29th in the NFL.

Clearly this is a team that needs to use the run to set up the pass.

Defensively, the line needs to take charge and set the tone for the entire team. They need be sure tacklers against the run and fierce rushers vs. the pass. The defensive line is the best hope for winning. They have nine sacks, three caused fumbles and a safety.

And there should be a huge emphasis on special teams execution. The Dolphins have been one of the NFL’s best at special teams the last three years, but this year they’ve been woefully inadequate.

Oakland isn’t a good team but considering they had a strong finish last week against New England, the Dolphins have to be very careful.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Dolphins rushing game, seventh in the NFL, vs. Raiders run game, 31st in the NFL. Lamar Miller gets the bulk of the work here although Damien Williams could get the call. The big thing to watch is whether the Dolphins can consistently move the chains. Miller is usually a home run hitter as opposed to a guy who keeps the offense moving.

--Dolphins pass rush, which has nine sacks, vs. Raiders rookie QB Derek Carr, who is making his third start. The Dolphins’ defensive loine is fierce and can wreck a game plan. Carr is a youngster but he almost beat New England last week.