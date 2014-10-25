Miami Dolphins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - INSIDE SLANT

It was only a year ago when the Miami Dolphins lost to winless Tampa Bay, so the team isn’t taking the 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars lightly this week.

“As we all know, Sunday at 1 o’clock it really doesn’t matter what your record is,” Dolphins coach Joe Philbin said. “It matters how well you perform and you execute as a football team.”

The Dolphins (3-3) are mixed in the areas of performance and execution. They are fourth defensive yards per game allowed (313.7), fourth in rushing yards per game (136.3), 12th in offensive yards per game (359.8) and plus-two in giveaway/takeaway margin. Those are good things.

On the other hand, the Dolphins are 23rd in third-down efficiency.

“That’s one area of our football team that we’ve really got to coach better, play better, execute better all the way around,” Philbin said.

They’re also last in last in net punting (32.7 yards), their quarterback, despite completing his first 14 passes last week, is 25th in passer rating (87.8), and they’re 15th in points allowed per game (23). Those aren’t so good.

Still, there’s a growing feeling the Dolphins are getting things together.

They’ve tailor-made the offense to fit quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s skills, meaning he doesn’t throw deep very often (he’s not adept at that) and has more rollouts and read-options plays because he’s good at using his legs.

The offensive line and running game have both shown improvement, and the defense has become more of a playmaking unit.

“As the season progresses, you want to see improvement and development out of everybody at all positions,” Philbin said. “You want the units to improve. Again, I think that’s the encouraging thing about our football team the last few weeks is I think we improved in a lot of different areas.”

One of the biggest area’s Miami needs improvement is handling prosperity.

Last season the Dolphins not only lost to winless Tampa Bay a week after beating Cincinnati in overtime, they also lost to a below-average Buffalo team a week after a big victory over New England.

Now Miami finds itself coming off a big victory over Chicago.

The Dolphins can’t afford to squander the opportunity to get above .500 by losing to an inferior opponent in the Jaguars.

In fact, Philbin has shied away from calling this a trap game. He doesn’t want his players viewing Jacksonville as an underdog. Philbin is trying to make his players think this is another NFL game against a team that could beat Miami.

”There’s a lot of indications that coach (Gus) Bradley and his staff are doing a great job up there,“ Philbin said of the Jaguars. ”Their team is getting better, there’s no doubt about it.

“I haven’t really brought up the record. What I talked about was watch the tape. There’s enough there on tape that we have to get ready and we have to play well.”

SERIES HISTORY: 6th regular-season meeting. Dolphins leads series, 3-2. Miami won the last meeting, 24-3, in 2012. But when you talk about Dolphins-Jaguars it begins and ends with that ugly 62-7 shellacking Jacksonville put on Miami in the January 2000 in the playoffs. Sure, the Dolphins have won the past two regular-season meetings, but the Jaguars always have that playoff memory.

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - NOTES, QUOTES

--Wide receiver Brandon Gibson was a healthy scratch last week against Chicago, which was a big surprise to everyone, including Gibson. He offered no reason for his status last week.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I guess you have to ask the coaches that.”

Gibson has just seven receptions for 65 yards and no touchdowns this season. It’s shocking that he was inactive while wide receivers such as rookie Jarvis Landry and Rishard Matthews and Damian Williams, guys who have never been regular NFL starters, were active.

Gibson, slowed by a hamstring injury two games ago, said he’s healthy.

“I can play,” he said. “There’s no doubt that I can play. It’s not really my call.”

--Defensive end Dion Jordan is back from suspension. But he remains on the reserve/suspended list. The Dolphins have until Monday to make a decision on what to do with the players who was the No. 3 pick in the 2013 draft.

”I feel much better,“ Jordan said. ”It’s unfortunate I had to take the time. But it’s the most time I had for myself in a really long time.

“I used it wisely as far as making sure I bettered myself. And, secondly, making sure I came back with a good mind, doing whatever I have to do to help this organization just take care of my business.”

Perhaps Jordan could be used in a pass rush package as well as playing on special teams this week. But the way the defensive linemen, and especially the defensive ends, have performed it seems more likely Jordan won’t be active this week.

--Kicker Caleb Sturgis is 11-for-14 on field-goal attempts this season and his 78.6 success rate is 28th in the NFL.

Sturgis, who was 26-for-34 (76.5 percent) last season as a rookie, doesn’t seem in danger of losing his job. But coach Joe Philbin said he has informed his kicker he can’t keep missing field goals such as his 50-yard attempt last week at Chicago that sailed wide right.

“I said to him right there in the whole team meeting, we’ve got to make those field goals,” Philbin said. “He knows that and I suspect that he will work at it and he’ll get better at it.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 11 - Number of games Miami has lost to player suspensions this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think I‘m playing like one of the best safeties in the league right now.” - Safety Reshad Jones, who has 16 tackles and one interception after two games.

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--Doubtful: S Jimmy Wilson (hamstring)

--Questionable: LB Koa Misi (ankle)

--Probable: T Branden Albert (elbow), TE Charles Clay (knee), LS John Denney (knee), CB Cortland Finnegan (neck), CB Brent Grimes (groin), DT Jared Odrick (neck), C Samson Satele (hamstring), TE Dion Sims (neck), LB Philip Wheeler (shoulder, thumb)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--Out: CB Alan Ball (biceps), DE Andre Branch (groin)

--Questionable: CB Dwayne Gratz (hip)

--Probable: C Luke Bowanko (ankle), RB Toby Gerhart (foot), S Craig Loston (hamstring)

PLAYER NOTES

--MLB Koa Misi (ankle) didn’t practice Thursday. Misi, who wasn’t on Wednesday’s injury report, missed three games earlier this season due to the same ailment. If he can’t play, Jason Trusnik would likely take his place.

--RG Mike Pouncey, and his twin brother Maurkice, Pittsburgh’s center, won’t be charged for an alleged assault at a Miami Beach nightclub during their birthday celebration last summer. “We knew the whole time,” Mike said. “We’re just happy that our names got cleared. We’re just moving forward now.”

--LT Branden Albert (elbow) had full participation in Thursday’s practice. Albert, rated as the league’s No. 2 tackle by ProFootballFocus.com, has been getting rave reviews from Dolphins coaches.

--TE Charles Clay (knee) was limited in Thursday’s practice. Although his numbers are slightly off from a year ago, coach Joe Philbin said he considers Clay pretty much back to his level from last season.

--WR Brandon Gibson (knee), who was inactive last week despite being healthy, had full participation in Thursday’s practice. It’s still unknown whether Gibson will be active this week.

--FS Reshad Jones (teeth) had full participation in Thursday’s practice. Jones’ addition to the secondary has been a big boost to the unit. And although the Dolphins’ safeties are fairly interchangeable, Jones spends more time at free safety and Louis Delmas spends more time at strong safety. That’s a position change for both players from a year ago.

--CB Cortland Finnegan (neck) was limited Thursday. Finnegan has been battling this issue for the past few weeks, but hasn’t missed a game.

--CB Brent Grimes (groin) was limited Thursday. Grimes missed the final few plays of last week’s game. If Grimes doesn’t play, look for either Jamar Taylor or Will Davis to get the start.

--S Jimmy Wilson (hamstring) was limited Thursday. Wilson, who missed the Green Bay game due to the same ailment, played last week.

--TE Dion Sims (stinger) was limited Thursday. The Dolphins have only kept two tight ends (Sims and Charles Clay) active for the last few games, keeping rookie TE Gator Hoskins inactive.

--QB Ryan Tannehill is fourth among QBs in rushing yards (150/25.0 per game).

--RB Lamar Miller might catch a break of sorts this week, and it could equate to more yards. Jacksonville MLB Paul Posluszny (pectoral) is out for the season. Expect Miami to emphasize the run this week.

--S Michael Thomas, who started in the nickel defense last week, could get that role again this week. However, with S Jimmy Wilson (hamstring) returning it’s tough to say what Miami will do for a fifth DB.

--CB Jamar Taylor, who seemed a likely starter in the nickel defense last week, doesn’t appear to be a candidate to start this week. Taylor only played last week because CB Brent Grimes sat out the final few plays.

--DE Cam Wake (4.5 sacks) appears on his way to another Pro Bowl season. He has three strip/sacks, which give him three caused fumbles, and he’s recovered one of those fumbles.

--RG Shelley Smith, now fully healthy from his knee injury, was inactive last week and that might be the case again this week. The Dolphins usually have seven OL active for games and Smith doesn’t offer enough versatility or special teams options to be one of the two reserves,

GAME PLAN: Expect Miami to favor the run for a few reasons. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is coming off a career-best 123.6 passer rating, is still a bit shaky throwing the ball; the Dolphins are fourth in rushing yards per game (136.3); and Jacksonville lost LB Paul Posluszny (pectoral) for the season.

Both defenses will have to be alert for the read-option. Jacksonville rookie quarterback Blake Bortles is fifth (143 yards/28.6 yards per game) among quarterbacks in rushing yards, one spot behind Tannehill. Miami’s defensive ends have been much better at playing the run this season, and its linebackers have been tackling better recently, so that works in the Dolphins’ favor.

As usual, Miami will rely on its defensive line to get everything going on that side of the ball. If the defensive line controls the line of scrimmage it should be a good day for Miami.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Dolphins RDE Olivier Vernon, who has 3.0 sacks, vs. Jaguars LT Luke Joeckel, the No. 2 pick of the 2013 draft. Vernon, who had 11.5 sacks last season, could be very disruptive, and Joeckel has struggled at times this season having allowed two sacks, six quarterback hits and 12 hurries.

--Dolphins OL, which has stabilized with the addition of RG Mike Pouncey, vs. Jaguars pass rush, which is second in the NFL with 22 sacks. The Dolphins have allowed 14 sacks, which is 10th-best in the NFL. It’s a vast improvement from last year when they allowed a NFL-worst 58 sacks. But the Dolphins allowed Chicago four sacks in the first half last week, showing there’s still work to be done.