Miami Dolphins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - INSIDE SLANT

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mike Wallace expressed frustration over the offense Tuesday, and on Wednesday, coach Joe Philbin and quarterback Ryan Tannehill backed up the team’s leader in receptions (32), receiving yards (418) and touchdowns (five).

This is how the Dolphins (4-3) enter Sunday’s game against visiting San Diego (5-3). They are a frustrated offense despite being 12th in scoring (24.9 points per game) and sixth in rushing yards per game (138.0).

The problem is the Dolphins are 25th in passing yards per game at 217.

Philbin, as is his policy, wasn’t specific on whether he talked to Wallace about his frustration.

“Any conversation I would have would be private,” Philbin said, “but I think he echoed a lot of things we said. We want to be better. We want to be more explosive. We want to score more points. We’re here to build something special offensively. We are not there yet. We have a lot of work to do.”

Tannehill seemed unmoved by Wallace’s frustration.

“We’re frustrated at this point,” he said. “I think, not just Mike, not just me, not just the offensive line, the whole offense is frustrated with the way that we played.”

The offense had 326 yards in last week’s 27-13 victory over Jacksonville. But the defense accounted for 14 points by returning interceptions for touchdowns.

“We didn’t do nothing,” Wallace said of the offense. “We’ve got to get better.”

The Dolphins’ offense has been has gotten off to notoriously slow starts this season. They’re 26th in the NFL at first-quarter points per game (2.9).

“We’ve got to make more plays,” he said. “We’re not making enough plays.”

The Dolphins have trailed at halftime in four of their seven games, another source of frustration for Wallace.

“We’re not going to get nowhere like that,” he said. “We’ve seen it too many times. We’ve got to change it.”

SERIES HISTORY: 26th regular-season meeting. Dolphins lead series, 13-12. Miami won the last meeting, 20-16, in 2013. Yes, the 1982 AFC Divisional Playoff game, the one in which Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow walks off the field, completely exhausted, wet towel over his head, with the help of teammates, is famous. But Miami’s victory last season was a lifesaver. It came amid the early stages of the bullying scandal and right after the Dolphins lost to winless Tampa Bay.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - NOTES, QUOTES

--Legendary quarterback Dan Marino, who joined the team in August as a special advisor, has been watching film with the quarterbacks from time to time.

“Yeah, Dan’s been great,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “He’s been around a lot as of recent. I’ve watched tape with him, he’s been in the QB (quarterback) room. He’s a great resource to have around, just his knowledge of the game and obviously the success that he had during his career.”

Apparently, watching tape with Marino is, well ...

“It’s cool,” Tannehill said. “I appreciate, like I said, the knowledge he has of the game. Just little insights that he can point out and just him being around, showing that he cares, it’s nice.”

Tannehill said there isn’t any single thing Marino has pointed out that’s helped him.

“He’s always just pointing out little things on tape, whether it’s receivers’ routes or something I‘m doing,” Tannehill said. “He’s good at picking up little things and passing them along.”

--This week marks the one-year anniversary of the start of the bullying scandal. It’s the week in which offensive tackle Jonathan Martin stormed out of the cafeteria and the world found out he claimed he was being bullied. No one has dared ask any Dolphins players or coaches about the landmark week.

--Left guard Daryn Colledge, who left last week’s Jacksonville game because of a migraine headache, has missed two days of practice. Colledge said he has to undergo NFL protocol (similar to players who sustained concussions) before he can play again.

Colledge allowed two sacks against the Jaguars before asking coaches to take him out of the game.

”After the third drive I knew something was wrong and that I probably wasn’t the best guy to be out there,“ he said. ”I told coach, ‘You should probably pull me.’ They agreed and we moved on and they recovered.

“I should have done it after the first drive and not set us back so far. Again, everybody wants to be the tough guy, everybody wants to play through it and keep fighting. I made a wrong choice.”

--Wide receiver Brian Hartline, who is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving season, remains at a snail’s pace with 20 receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown. Coach Joe Philbin said he’s talked to Hartline, who had two drops last week, about his season.

“I communicate with guys all of the time,” Philbin said. “I was communicating with him out there (Tuesday) on the practice field. He’s a pro and he continues to come out here and work hard every day. I‘m sure his contributions, his opportunities, they’re going to come his way and he’ll maximize them.”

--The Dolphins have one of the NFL’s best scoring defenses with three touchdowns and a safety. Coach Joe Philbin acknowledged the boost a defensive score gives his players.

“It’s a great shot of momentum for the football team,” he said. “Obviously, it does wonders on the scoreboard, but it does a lot for the energy of the team. Usually you can see that. It’s pretty evident. From the other side of things, it makes it difficult for the opposition to overcome those kinds of points. It’s big.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 4 -- Number of opponents with winning records in the four-game month of November

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is a really good measuring stick for our football team. San Diego is a well-balanced team. They are a good team.” -- Dolphins Coach Joe Philbin

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

--Out: RB Ryan Mathews (knee), LB Manti Te‘o (foot), CB Jason Verrett (shoulder)

--Doubtful: S Jahleel Addae (concussion)

--Questionable: LB Jeremiah Attaochu (hamstring)

--Probable: RB Donald Brown (concussion), CB Brandon Flowers (concussion), LB Dwight Freeney (knee), G Rich Ohrnberger (back), LB Reggie Walker (ankle), CB Steve Williams (groin)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--Out: TE Dion Sims (toe)

--Questionable: G Daryn Colledge (illness, back), LB Koa Misi (ankle)

--Probable: TE Charles Clay (knee), LS John Denney (knee), CB Cortland Finnegan (neck), T Nate Garner (neck), LB Chris McCain (foot), C Mike Pouncey (hip), S Jimmy Wilson (hamstring)

PLAYER NOTES

--TE Dion Sims (toe), who has been improved as a block and a receiver, has missed practice the last two days and had his left foot in a walking boot. If he can’t play look for rookie TE Gator Hoskins to be active for the first time in four games.

--LG Dallas Thomas could get the start if Daryn Colledge (migraine/sinus) isn’t cleared to play this week. Thomas has started at RG and played RT as well as LG this season. He did well last week vs. Jacksonville in his first appearance of the season at LG.

--TE Charles Clay (right knee) was limited in Wednesday’s practice. It’s starting to appear as though Clay, who has been slowed by this ailment since training camp, might never get to 100 percent health this season.

--RG Mike Pouncey, who left last week’s Jacksonville game due to soreness in his surgically-repaired left hip, was limited in Wednesday’s practice. But knowing Pouncey, it’s highly doubtful he’ll miss starting this week against San Diego. He missed the first four games while recovering from surgery.

--S Jimmy Wilson (hamstring), who missed the Jacksonville game, was limited in Wednesday’s practice. But Wilson, Miami’s best option in the nickel defense, seems as though he’ll play. S Michael Thomas would likely get the nickel job if Wilson is again sidelined.

--MLB Koa Misi (ankle), who missed the Jacksonville game, was limited in Wednesday’s practice. Misi has been bothered by this ailment since the opener, and then missed the next three games. He seemed to aggravate the condition last week in practice, which caused his absence from the Jaguars game. It’s unclear whether the Dolphins will have to limit Misi’s practice time the remainder of the season.

--RB Lamar Miller is 10th in the NFL in rushing yards (469) and ninth in yards per carry (4.9).

--DE Dion Jordan said he wasn’t worried about getting playing time last week in his season debut. The Dolphins are loaded at DE among starters Cam Wake and Olivier Vernon and reserves Derrick Shelby and rookie Terrence Fede. Jordan finished with two tackles from scrimmage in 30 snaps, and one special teams tackle and said he felt he did “alright.”

--LB Jelani Jenkins remains the team’s leader in tackles (53) by a wide margin. CB Brent Grimes (33 tackles) is next. Jenkins is one of the season’s most pleasant surprises, along with perhaps RB Lamar Miller.

--CB Will Davis, who opened the season as the starter in the nickel package, seems to be getting transitioned into a special teams player. In the nickel package S Jimmy Wilson, S Michael Thomas and CB Jamar Taylor are ahead of him. But Davis did get a few snaps in the nickel last week vs. Jacksonville.

GAME PLAN: Miami has to get something going early in the game, and in its passing game. These are crucial areas, and expect them to both be an emphasis.

The Dolphins might even force the issue. Things are that bad. Wide receiver Mike Wallace voiced frustration with the offense during the week and he’s not alone. Expect Miami to test quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s playmaking ability early in the game and then plot a strategy.

San Diego comes packing quarterback Philip Rivers (20 touchdowns, five interceptions), tight end Antonio Gates and wide receiver Keenan Allen. They’re ninth in scoring at 25.6 points per game and eighth in passing yards (267.5). They can throw the ball.

But that could play into the Dolphins’ hands because of their relentless pass rush led by DE Cam Wake (5.5) sacks.

As usual, most of the work falls on Miami’s defense, which has been produced three touchdowns and a safety. If they can make plays, the Dolphins’ chances of winning increase greatly. If Miami has to rely on its offense and Tannehill’s right arm, things get uncertain.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Dolphins pass rush, which is among the NFL’s most disruptive with 21 sacks, vs. Chargers QB Philip Rivers, who has 20 TDs and five interceptions.

Rivers, who has a quick release, has only been sacked 13 times this season, that’s tied for ninth-fewest. It’s essential that Miami put pressure on him and gets him running. The Dolphins’ secondary has been good at producing interceptions, but Rivers hasn’t thrown very many. Limiting Rivers is on the defensive line.

--Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill, who ranks 25th in passer rating at 86.1, vs. Chargers pass defense, which is sixth in yards per game (216).

The Dolphins will test this matchup, and it could sink them. Tannehill hasn’t been consistently accurate and that could expose the offense to undue risks. Still, expect Miami to throw the ball deep a few times in search of big plays. The pressure is building to get that part of the offense going.