Miami Dolphins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - INSIDE SLANT

The Miami Dolphins play host to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and make no mistake, this is a big game between 5-4 teams for many reasons.

It could go a long way in the AFC wild-card tiebreaker picture, the Bills have physically manhandled the Dolphins while winning four of the past five meetings and the losing team gets handed its fifth loss before December, a precarious position.

“The big thing I look at is it’s an AFC East game and it’s already in the middle of November, hard to believe, and we’re playing at home,” Dolphins coach Joe Philbin said.

“Those are three things that are really, really big. That’s what our focus has to be on -- playing as well as we possibly can Thursday night at 8:30 (p.m. ET). If we take care of business there, some of that other stuff will take care of itself.”

There’s a good chance the defensive lines decide this game.

Buffalo leads the NFL in sacks with 34, and the Bills are eighth in run defense at 96.1 yards per game. The defensive line is the main reason for both of those rankings. Ends Mario Williams (7.0 sacks) and Jerry Hughes (7.5 sacks), and tackles Marcell Dareus (10 sacks) and Kyle Williams (2.5 sacks) have been giving the Dolphins headaches for the past two years.

Miami is tied for fourth in sacks (28), is 10th against the run (99.0 yards per game) and No. 2 against the pass (211 ypg). Again, the defensive line is the reason for those rankings.

Ends Cam Wake (8.5 sacks), Olivier Vernon (4.5 sacks) and Derrick Shelby (3.0 sacks), along with tackles Jared Odrick (1.0 sack), Randy Starks (2.5 sacks) and Earl Mitchell (1.0 sack) are enough to give any offensive line fits.

But Buffalo gets a big edge because the Dolphins’ offensive line is without Pro Bowl left tackle Branden Albert, who was lost for the season to a right knee injury in Sunday’s 20-16 loss at Detroit.

And there’s a chance left guard Daryn Colledge (back) won’t play for the second consecutive week.

The offshoot is the Dolphins could have three “new” starters on the offensive line - left tackle Ja‘Wuan James, who shifts from right tackle; right tackle Dallas Thomas, who shifts from left guard; and left guard Shelley Smith, who comes off the bench.

That’s how the Dolphins played the entire second half against Detroit and the results were shaky, but enough to be optimistic against a “normal” defensive front.

The problem is Detroit wasn’t a “normal” defensive front, and neither is Buffalo, Denver, Baltimore or the New York Jets, who are all waiting to feast on Miami’s re-tooled offensive line.

The Dolphins, because of tiebreakers, are currently last in the playoff picture among the AFC’s three teams with 5-4 records - Miami, Buffalo and San Diego.

They’re coming off a heartbreaking loss to Detroit in the final 29 seconds, and their next game after Buffalo is a trip to Denver, where quarterback Peyton Manning rarely loses.

A Dolphins loss to the Bills on Thursday would be big on a lot of levels. The same could be said for a victory.

SERIES HISTORY: 98th regular season meeting. Dolphins lead series, 56-40-1. Buffalo won the last meeting, 29-10. The Bills have won four of the last five meetings and the reason seems to be they’re more physical than the Dolphins. The recent trend has been Buffalo making big plays (kickoff returns, long runs from scrimmage, interceptions, sacks, etc.) and using its aggressive defensive line to get victories against Miami. The Dolphins need to impose their will on the Bills, something they haven’t been able to do under coach Joe Philbin, who is 1-4 against Buffalo.

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - NOTES, QUOTES

--Coach Joe Philbin, who is 1-1 on Thursday nights, having lost to Buffalo in 2012 and defeated Cincinnati in 2013, said players need to use their wit more than their brawn to succeed.

”It’s a quick turnaround,“ he said. ”Obviously, the amount of preparation is different. The preparation aspect kind of shifts toward the mental preparation as opposed to the physical.

“When we get ready on a seven-day schedule, we feel like we provide the players with a lot of full-speed repetitions of some of the routes they’re going to see, some of the blitzes they’re going to see, and those types of things. It’s going to be a little bit harder to do on a short week like this. It’s going to be more mental, more walk-through type stuff than the full speed that we typically get on a normal game week. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

--Buffalo quarterback Kyle Orton (10 touchdowns, three interceptions, 98.4 passer rating) has impressed defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle. The Dolphins faced EJ Manuel in Week Two, but Orton adds a different dimension with his passing accuracy.

Still, Coyle isn’t fooled. Despite the fact Buffalo is 20th in rushing yards per game (100.2), he knows what the Bills are all about.

”The quarterback change, I think, has been significant and that has affected their style of offense to a degree,“ Coyle said. ”But the bottom line with Buffalo is that they’re a team that plays best when they’re running the football... I still think that they want to be a team that can run the football, control the clock and play great defense.

“So that’s going to be our challenge to stop their run game and try to get after this quarterback.”

--The Dolphins only rushed for 50 yards on 19 carries against Detroit. With running back Lamar Miller slowed by an injured left shoulder the running game is likely facing a serious crisis. Daniel Thomas, rookie Damien Williams and LaMichael James, signed from the practice squad, could be facing the task of keeping the offense somewhat balanced.

But offensive coordinator Bill Lazor seems to think Miller can still be the workhorse.

“I think any running back in the ninth game of an NFL season is going to be nicked up, banged up,” he said. “Coming off the shoulder (injury) probably affected him a little bit more, but I have pretty good faith in Lamar. He really wanted to play in the game and I know he’ll really want to play Thursday night.”

--The deep ball remains an issue for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. He missed wide receiver Mike Wallace in the second quarter of the Lions game on what would have been a touchdown.

Lazor, in his first season on the job, was asked why Tannehill has had problems with this throw all three of his NFL seasons.

”I can only talk to the ones I‘m here for,“ Lazor said, ”and I have the experience of what I’ve seen from him in practice, good and bad, and we’re still working to put the good part of it together in the game.

“I feel good about where we’re headed. I wish we would have hit the last one we threw, but we didn’t and so we just have to keep working. That’s being a coach, it isn’t all perfect and it’s my job to help get it better.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 0 - Number of rushing yards by QB Ryan Tannehill vs. Detroit; he had 192 yards in the previous four games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought at some point in his career, hopefully it was going to be later than this, Ja‘Wuan would be a left tackle because I saw the ability to move.” -- Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor on rookie RT Ja‘Wuan James moving to left tackle because of Branden Albert’s knee injury.

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--RB LaMichael James was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. James will be the fourth RB in addition to starter Lamar Miller, who is battling a left shoulder injury, and reserves Daniel Thomas and Damien Williams.

--TE Dion Sims (toe) participated in Tuesday’s practice. Sims, a key in the run blocking game, hasn’t played the last two weeks.

--CB Cortland Finnegan (left ankle) didn’t practice Tuesday and his chances of playing Thursday are slim. It’d be a huge loss considering his replacements are Jamar Taylor and Will Davis, who have been delivered uneven performances.

--LG Daryn Colledge (back) doesn’t seem likely to play vs. Buffalo. His absence could be big considering Buffalo has DTs Marcell Dareus and Kyle Williams, who are both capable of taking over a game.

--TE Charles Clay (right knee) is still struggling to become the athletic player he was a year ago. Clay practiced this week, but he hasn’t shown the agility this season that he had last season.

--QB Ryan Tannehill (right ankle/right shoulder) didn’t seem limited in Tuesday’s practice and will be ready to go on Thursday. Tannehill had the ankle injury previously. The shoulder was new from the Detroit game.

--S Jimmy Wilson (hamstring) has been practicing and seems he’ll be able to handle his nickel defense role as the slot DB. That’s a big key for the Dolphins.

--K Caleb Sturgis (19-for-23 FGs) has made his last four consecutive. But his 82.6 percent accuracy rate is 24th in the NFL.

--P Brandon Fields (45.2 yards per punt) is up to No. 17 in the NFL in punting average. Fields has been down as low as 32nd.

--WR Brandon Gibson (11 receptions, 110 yards, 0 TDs) hasn’t been a factor all season and that probably won’t change anytime soon. Rookie WR Jarvis Landry seems to have supplanted Gibson and Brian Hartline in the pecking order.

GAME PLAN: Miami’s defensive line will be the key to victory Thursday against Buffalo.

The Dolphins are beat up offensively, and their offensive line probably won’t have enough to hold off the Bills’ defensive line. Expect quarterback Ryan Tannehill to be sacked three or four times and take a lot of hits. Also expect the Dolphins’ running game to have a hard time moving the ball.

But there’s hope. The Dolphins’ defensive line can be just as effective as the Bills’. Among defensive ends Cam Wake, Olivier Vernon and Derrick Shelby and tackles Randy Starks, Jared Odrick and Earl Mitchell they’ll likely cause major problems for Buffalo quarterback Kyle Orton.

That, in theory, will force Orton into mistakes that the Dolphins’ secondary can use to its advantage.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Dolphins LT Ja‘Wuan James, who shifts from RT, vs. Bills DE Jerry Hughes, who has 10 sacks. Hughes can wreck a gameplan as quickly as any other DL the Dolphins will face this season. Miami doesn’t often use maximum protection but it might have to do so this week, as well as using double teams and chip blocks. If Hughes has success on QB Ryan Tannehill’s blind side, the entire offensive game plan falls apart.

--Bills CB Leodis McKelvin, who has 4 INTs, vs. Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill, who has 15 TDs, 7 INTs and an 89.8 passer rating. McKelvin had an INT vs. Tannehill when these teams met in September. It wasn’t key to the game’s outcome, but he’ll remember and Tannehill will remember. Tannehill had a troubling INT last week but for the most he has been solid at that part of the game. If Tannehill can carry the offense with his right arm, the Dolphins have a chance.