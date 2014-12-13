Miami Dolphins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - INSIDE SLANT

This is it for the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins (7-6) visit New England (10-3) in what amounts to a do-or-die game.

Most likely the Dolphins need to win their remaining three games (New England, Minnesota and the New York Jets) to earn one of the six AFC playoff berths. Anything less than three consecutive victories and Miami will probably have its sixth consecutive non-playoff season.

But the Dolphins have something on their side - they’ve defeated the Patriots the last two times they’ve played having won 24-20 last December and 33-10 in September.

Wide receiver Mike Wallace said the Dolphins don’t get especially fired up for New England, but they are well aware of their opponent that week.

“When you hear so much about beating the Patriots, beating the Patriots, beating the Patriots, I think you get tired of hearing it during the week that you have no choice but to go out and beat the Patriots,” he said.

“I don’t think we get geared up more for those guys, I don’t know what it is. We know the challenge that they’re going to present every single time, every single time. There is not one time when you play those guys that you think you can barely get a win and sneak out of there. You know what you have to do when you play those guys.”

Coach Joe Philbin said the Dolphins “will find out a lot this week” about their team.

Miami has slumped recently in major categories such as run defense (they’ve allowed 661 yards rushing in the last three games) and scoring (they have two touchdowns in the last two games).

The Dolphins are still running the ball fairly effectively but their inability to throw deep was highlighted from two fronts last week - they can’t protect quarterback Ryan Tannehill well enough for a deep throw, and Tannehill can’t throw the pass accurately.

These things might or might not be a factor when the teams line up on Sunday. But both teams are well aware of them.

Here’s something else that might not be a factor but will bring lots of awareness: Philbin has a 22-23 record in three seasons. A loss on Sunday means his career record won’t be better than .500 at the end of the season.

And at that point the offseason might turn into a duck-and-cover drill for Philbin and his coaches.

SERIES HISTORY: 96th regular-season meeting. Dolphins lead series, 51-44. The Dolphins won the last meeting, 33-20, in the season opener. The Dolphins have won back-to-back games against New England. In last year’s December meeting, Miami got an end-zone interception from safety Michael Thomas in the closing seconds, and in this year’s meeting the Dolphins outscored New England, 23-0, in the second half. Miami could have some sort of magic working against the Patriots. On the other hand, New England QB Tom Brady is 11-1 against Miami at home.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Dolphins (7-6) are aware of the enormity of their task - win their three remaining games, starting with this week at New England (10-3), or most likely they miss the playoffs.

“Most definitely,” safety Reshad Jones said. “But we want to have a 1-0 approach, take one game at a time. We have a tough opponent with the Patriots. It’s going to be tough for us. Like I said, we have to go out and play fundamental, sound, hard-nosed football.”

If the Dolphins lose Sunday, coach Joe Philbin (22-23) can expect the final two weeks of the regular season to be largely about his job security.

--Coach Joe Philbin said opponents haven’t necessarily done anything differently in the last three games, a time in which the Dolphins have allowed 661 yards rushing.

“Nothing really exotic, no,” he said. “I‘m not saying there’s not a new little wrinkle here and there, but the basic principles, we’ve seen these plays before and they’ve just been executing better than we’ve been stopping them on some occasions.”

--Safety Jimmy Wilson will likely start in place of Louis Delmas, who was lost for the season with a knee injury sustained last week. It should be a smooth transition. Wilson, who started the first four games of the season while Jones was serving a suspension, is also the slot defensive back in the nickel package. He might be the most versatile defensive backs on the team.

“I think we were able to just kind of play our defense and our system and our scheme without a lot of dramatic adjustments,” coach Joe Philbin said of Wilson’s early-season stint as a starter. “I thought he had a good grasp of what he was doing, No. 1 -- the adjustments, the checks, all of that stuff. I thought it was relatively seamless in that area.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 31 - Miami’s NFL rank in passing yards per attempt (6.6 yards), which is significant because that’s largely how offensive coordinator Bill Lazor gauges the passing game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There is no rift, there is no problem, there is no disrespect going back and forth.” - DE Jared Odrick on being captured by TV cameras yelling at coach Joe Philbin during last week’s 28-13 loss against Baltimore.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--Out: T Nate Garner (illness), DT Anthony Johnson (ankle)

--Doubtful: LB Jonathan Freeny (hamstring), LB Jelani Jenkins (foot), LB Koa Misi (hamstring, knee)

--Questionable: TE Charles Clay (hamstring, knee), CB Cortland Finnegan (ankle), LB Chris McCain (ankle), CB Jamar Taylor (shoulder)

--Probable: S Walt Aikens (illness), DE Dion Jordan (ankle), TE Dion Sims (neck), S Jimmy Wilson (hamstring)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

--Out: DE Dominique Easley (knee)

--Questionable: G Dan Connolly (ankle), WR Julian Edelman (thigh), T Cameron Fleming (ankle), LB Dont‘a Hightower (shoulder), DE Chandler Jones (hip), WR Brandon LaFell (shoulder), DE Rob Ninkovich (heel), RB Shane Vereen (ankle), LB Chris White (ankle)

--Probable: QB Tom Brady (ankle)

PLAYER NOTES

--MLB Koa Misi (knee/hamstring) missed practice for the third consecutive day Thursday. Misi ran and worked on the side, which is a sign of progress.

--OLB Jelani Jenkins (foot) didn’t practice Thursday, his third consecutive absence. Jenkins, who was injured in the third quarter last week’s 28-13 loss to Baltimore and didn’t return, worked on the side during practice. That’s more than he did Tuesday or Wednesday.

--LB Kelvin Sheppard is the likely replacement if Koa Misi (knee/hamstring) can’t play Sunday against New England. Sheppard played mostly MLB in his years in Indianapolis and is known mostly for his run-stopping skills, something Miami badly needs.

--S Walt Aikens (illness) missed Thursday’s practice. This could be big. Aikens, a rookie fourth-round pick from Liberty, will likely play in the nickel defense now that S Louis Delmas (knee) is out for the season.

--CB Cortland Finnegan (ankle), who has missed the last three games, continued working on a limited basis Thursday. Finnegan seems set to play, although it’s not known how well he’ll be able to move.

--QB Ryan Tannehill was sacked six times last week against Baltimore, but he said he hasn’t lost faith in his line. “I‘m confident in those guys,” he said. “Obviously, it was a tough day for us, not just them, but the offense in general. I didn’t lose any confidence in those guys.”

--OL Nate Garner (illness) hasn’t been around the team all week. He is expected to miss Sunday’s game. Garner, a versatile reserve, has usually been among the seven active linemen on game day. Once again, G Shelley Smith and T Jason Fox will likely serve as the game-day reserves.

--LB Jonathan Freeny (hamstring) hasn’t practiced all week and will almost certainly miss Sunday’s game. Freeny, a key special teams player, has missed the last three games. If healthy, he’d probably start for Jelani Jenkins (foot), if he doesn’t play, which could have moved Jason Trusnik to the middle to replace Koa Misi (knee/hamstring), if he doesn’t play.

--DE Dion Jordan could be used a few times this week to defend New England TE Rob Gronkowski. Jordan, who defended Gronkowski a few times last season as a rookie, has the size, athleticism and strength to get physical with Gronkowski.

--P Brandon Fields (46.9 yards per punt) has climbed to No. 8 in the league. Fields, a Pro Bowl selection last season, had slumped to as low as No. 31 earlier this season after having a punt blocked and shanking three others.

--CB Jamar Taylor (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday. Taylor, who started one game in place of Cortland Finnegan, has missed the last two games.

--TE Charles Clay, who has been battling knee and hamstring injuries this season, could be a key to the passing game this week against New England, which has a tendency to shut down Dolphins receivers. The problem is Clay hasn’t been able to use his athleticism because of his injuries.

GAME PLAN: The Dolphins need to stop the run, first of all. The fact that they’ve allowed 661 rushing yards in the last three weeks might be the most shocking statistic of the season. Secondly, the Dolphins’ defensive line needs to put pressure on New England quarterback Tom Brady (30 touchdowns, seven interceptions). Miami has been fairly successful at pressuring quarterbacks with a four-man rush, which allows them to drop seven into coverage. If Brady, who has only been sacked 18 times, tied for third-fewest in the NFL, has time to get comfortable in the pocket, it’ll be a long day for the Dolphins.

Offensively, Miami has to run the ball and utilize its short and intermediate passing game. At this point it’s a pipe dream to hope the Dolphins will miraculously discover a deep passing game. The best plan for the Dolphins, both because they can’t score quickly and because they’re playing on the road, is to score early and maintain that lead.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry, the Dolphins’ leader in receptions, vs. Patriots CB Darrelle Revis, one of the NFL’s best in coverage. Landry didn’t have any receptions and was only targeted once when these teams played in the opener, his first NFL game. But now he’s emerged as arguably the team’s best receiver. If he’s neutralized, the passing game could be in trouble.

--Dolphins RT Dallas Thomas, who allowed 3.5 sacks last week against Baltimore, vs. Patriots DLE Ron Ninkovich, who has a team-best 7.0 sacks. Quite simply, if Thomas has another bad day it could cost Miami a shot at a playoff berth. Ninkovich is a veteran with a lot of tricks. Thomas might be the Dolphins’ most important offensive player aside from QB Ryan Tannehill.