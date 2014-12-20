Miami Dolphins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - INSIDE SLANT

The Miami Dolphins are 7-7 and still have a chance for a winning season if they can beat both the 6-8 Minnesota Vikings and the New York Jets, who are now a mere 3-11.

The Dolphins haven’t had a winning record since 2008, their last playoff appearance, when they finished 11-5.

Of course the players would rather have a winning record than a losing record. But players don’t really care about having a winning record if they don’t go to the playoffs.

”Winning two games means something,“ defensive tackle Jared Odrick said. ”Finishing 9-7, if we get to the playoffs, will mean something. Finishing 9-7 and not going to the playoffs doesn’t mean a thing.

“The thing is that winning two games means something. We take this one game at a time, so beating Minnesota means something, beating New York means something. But finishing 9-7 and not getting to the playoffs really doesn’t mean much.”

The Dolphins will probably be viewed as the favorites in both games, largely because they’re home games against teams of equal or lesser talent. So, in theory, they should win both games.

But quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose team has finished 7-9 and 8-8 in the previous two seasons, doesn’t seem concerned with whether a winning record will mean the Dolphins have made progress.

“I don’t play for progress,” he said. “I play to win.”

Coach Joe Philbin is 14-8 in his two-plus seasons against teams that finished worse than .500 the previous two seasons or are worse than .500 this season.

The problem is Philbin is 8-16 against teams that finished better than .500 or are are better than .500 right now.

It’s not known whether a winning season would or could save Philbin’s job.

The Dolphins haven’t had much going right for them in December. They’re 1-2. The run defense has been trampled. The offense has only scored three touchdowns in three games. And special teams had a blocked field goal returned for a 62-yard touchdown last week against the Patriots.

It’s almost been a total system failure in the past three weeks. Even in the 16-13 victory over the Jets, Miami allowed 277 yards rushing.

Still, players are trying to maintain their competitive edge.

”I don’t feel deflated,“ Odrick said. ”I feel like there is still something to play for. Like I said, we’re on a team that’s .500, and if you don’t believe that you’re .500, you have to go out there and prove it.

“We’ve got two more games to do that, to put it on film, for our fans and to the NFL, who we are and what we’re about, and that we don’t believe that we’re a .500 team. We’ve got two games to prove that, and that’s what we’re going to do in these last two games.”

SERIES HISTORY: 11th regular-season meeting. Dolphins leads series, 6-4. The Dolphins won the last meeting, 14-10, in 2010. In that game Vikings quarterback Brett Favre threw three interceptions and the Dolphins stopped Minnesota on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line late in the game. The most well-known meeting between these teams was Super Bowl VIII when Miami won, 24-7. Running back Larry Csonka was named MVP after rushing for 145 yards.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - NOTES, QUOTES

--Dolphins wide receivers Mike Wallace and Brian Hartline said they would like to see more deep passes in the offense. Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill is 30th in the NFL in yards per attempt (6.73) and has earned his career-best 66.3 percent on completions through short and intermediate passes.

”Every single route combination, typically, unless it’s a three-step drop, has levels,“ Hartline said. ”There’s always a deep ball, an intermediate ball and a short ball.

“Does coverage sometimes dictate it? Yes. Does pressure sometimes dictate it? Yes. Does (hot routes) or sight dictate? Yes. But typically every play has an option.”

There are many possible reasons why Miami doesn’t throw deep more often -- Tannehill isn’t accurate throwing deep, Tannehill isn’t confident in his ability to throw deep, pass protection is shaky, the defense isn’t allowing deep balls.

Still, the receivers don’t know why Miami doesn’t take more deep shots.

”I honestly couldn’t tell you,“ Wallace said. ”I don’t even know. But I know we don’t call it as much as I think we should.

“But like I said I‘m sure they have factors going into it. What it is I don’t know. I probably could ask, but I don’t really ask. I just play. I just go.”

Tannehill said he thinks the Dolphins are better than their 7-7 record.

“I feel that way, but what do you do at this point?” he said. “I think you can’t do anything about that now. We’ve just got to focus on this week.”

Tannehill also said he knows why Miami has finished 7-9 and 8-8 the previous two seasons.

“We just haven’t played up to our potential,” he said. “We haven’t played well. If you look at the last two games, we had opportunities. We started the games well and then, in the second half, as a full team, we didn’t play well. It’s not one side of the ball or the other, it’s the total team. And you can’t win when you do that.”

--Coach Joe Philbin said there’s a simple explanation for why the Dolphins have lost to Baltimore and New England the last two weeks.

“We haven’t made any plays,” he said. “We haven’t stopped people well enough. We haven’t put enough points on the board. We haven’t played well, we haven’t coached well, we haven’t played well in the second half.”

--Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle is close to Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. The two were on the same staff in Cincinnati and remain good friends.

“This is the type of person that Kevin is,” Zimmer began, “I get a card from Kevin and his wife every year on the day that my wife passed away. For them to remember that and the time of the year, and things like that, saying she’s in a better place and things like that. That’s the kind of person that he is.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 12 - Number of times Miami has missed the playoffs in the last 13 years, including, most likely, this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Zero.” - Coach Joe Philbin when asked how much questions about his future have affected preparation for this week’s game.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Miami Dolphins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--Out: LB Anthony Barr (knee), G Charlie Johnson (ankle)

--Doubtful: TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle, knee)

--Questionable: S Robert Blanton (ankle, knee)

--Probable: RB Matt Asiata (foot), DT Sharrif Floyd (knee), LB Chad Greenway (not injury related), WR Greg Jennings (hamstring), DT Linval Joseph (illness), LS Cullen Loeffler (illness), CB Xavier Rhodes (wrist), DE Brian Robison (ankle), S Andrew Sendejo (thumb)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--Out: T Nate Garner (illness)

--Doubtful: G Dallas Thomas (foot), RB Daniel Thomas (knee)

--Questionable: LB Jelani Jenkins (foot), S Don Jones (shoulder), CB Jamar Taylor (shoulder)

--Probable: TE Charles Clay (hamstring), CB Cortland Finnegan (ankle), LB Jonathan Freeny (hamstring), LB Chris McCain (ankle), LB Koa Misi (hamstring, knee), LB Jordan Tripp (foot)

PLAYER NOTES

--MLB Koa Misi (knee/hamstring) returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. Misi missed the New England game last week. Misi has 56 tackles and seems headed to surpass his career-best 65 tackles in 2012.

--OLB Jelani Jenkins (foot) practiced on a limited basis Thursday. Jenkins kissed the Patriots game. With a team-best 99 tackles the second-year player is poised to have his first 100-tackle season.

--LB Jonathan Freeny (hamstring), who has missed the last four games, practiced on a limited basis Thursday. Freeny has been missed on special teams.

--RT Dallas Thomas (foot) missed practice Thursday. If he can’t start this week against Minnesota most likely Jason Fox would take his place.

--RB Daniel Thomas (knee) missed practice Thursday. Thomas, re-signed Sept. 15 after being cut in August, has only rushed for 167 yards (3.9 ypc) this season.

--TE Charles Clay (hamstring) was limited in Thursday’s practice. Clay (47 receptions, 446 yards, 2 TDs) has had a disappointing season largely due to injuries. Interestingly, the knee injury that’s slowed him since training camp wasn’t listed as an ailment this week.

--CB Jamar Taylor, who missed two games with a shoulder injury, didn’t play last week despite being healthy. Taylor is usually a special teams mainstay and has been called upon from scrimmage.

--RB Lamar Miller (career-best 829 yards rushing) needs 171 yards to reach 1,000 for the first time in his career. Unfortunately for Miller he’s averaging 59.2 yards per game and won’t eclipse the 1,000-yard barrier if he only reaches his average.

--QB Ryan Tannehill has been sacked 38 times for far this year. Even if the next two games are a total disaster he’ll have a vast improvement from last year’s franchise-record 58 sacks.

--K Caleb Sturgis (28-for-34 on FGs, 82.4 percent) has showed improvement from last year (26-for-34, 76.5 percent) but most likely Miami will bring in serious training camp competition.

GAME PLAN: This is a game the Dolphins (7-7) need to win in any way possible.

You wouldn’t think that would be the case against Minnesota (6-8), but the Dolphins are desperate for a victory and nothing has worked consistently well in the previous three weeks.

Ideally, Miami’s defense sets the pace by shutting down the run and making Minnesota’s offense one dimensional. But that hasn’t worked for the Dolphins in weeks.

In fact, Miami has sprung leaks in its running game, passing game, run defense, pass defense and special teams in the last three weeks.

So while they have a formula for winning - tough defense, solid running game, short and intermediate passing game, good special teams - they’ll take a victory any way they can get it this week.

They can shoot for the ideal win in the finale against the New York Jets.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Dolphins defensive line, which has been disappointing in its three December games, vs. Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater, who is 4-3 in his last seven starts.

The Dolphins, DL, the strength of the team, has been a disappointment against the run and the pass recently. They’ve been part of a run defense that’s allowed 568 yards rushing the last three weeks and totaled just three sacks in the last three weeks. Bridgewater (11 TDs, 10 INTs) is 26th in the league in passer rating (82.7).

--Dolphins RB Lamar Miller, whose ability to move the chains is essential to the struggling offense, vs. Vikings run defense, which is 23rd in the league at 123.9 yards per game.

Miller hasn’t rushed for more than 56 yards in any of the last three games, a span in which the offense has produced just three touchdowns. If the Vikings can put the game on the unreliable right arm of Ryan Tannehill, they have a good chance to win.