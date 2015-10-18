Preview: Dolphins at Titans

The Miami Dolphins hope a coaching change can alter their fortunes as they attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Dan Campbell, who was the tight ends coach, replaced Joe Philbin at the helm one day after the Dolphins put forth a listless performance in a 27-14 setback to the AFC East-rival New York Jets in London on Oct. 4.

Campbell’s aggressive attitude has brought a smile to the face of offseason acquisition Ndamukong Suh, a physical defensive tackle who often walks a fine line in his own right. “I love Dan’s opinion,” Suh told reporters. “I love his motto in toeing line and just being a physical and downhill team; setting the tempo and setting the tone of the game.” Like Miami, Tennessee saw its losing skid extend to three games with a 14-13 setback to Buffalo last week. “We need a win,” Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt said. “That’s what we need, and we got to continue to work until we get one. I think you can’t ignore the fact that we’re close, but close and $4 will get you a cup of coffee.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Titans -2.5. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (1-3): A new coaching philosophy could pay dividends for struggling running back Lamar Miller, who is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry - and receives just 9.25 rushes per game. “(Campbell) pretty much told the whole team that we have to run the ball and stop the run,” Miller told the Miami Herald. “That’s something that we emphasized, and something we want to get going.” It’s a good idea in theory since Miami’s 69.3 yards per game rushing is 31st in the league while it is allowing a whopping 160.5 yards on the ground, which is dead last by a comfortable margin.

ABOUT THE TITANS (1-3): Second overall pick Marcus Mariota endured his worst game of his young career, recording a season-low 187 passing yards versus the Bills while failing to find the end zone after throwing for eight scores in the previous three weeks. While Mariota kept his emotions in check, wideout Kendall Wright vented his frustration about his role with the offense - although he leads the team in targets (26), catches (16) and receiving yards (242). Wright reeled in a touchdown pass in his last meeting with Miami, a 37-3 win by Tennessee on Nov. 11, 2012.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami QB Ryan Tannehill, who has been intercepted five times in the last two games, was picked off on three occasions in his last encounter with Tennessee.

2. The Titans have surrendered just 167 passing yards per game, 19 fewer than the next closest teams (New York Jets, Chicago, Green Bay).

3. Tennessee RB Bishop Sankey has rushed 12 times for 30 yards total in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Dolphins 20, Titans 17