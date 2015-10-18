Dolphins dominate Titans in Campbell’s coaching debut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Off to a dispiriting 1-3 start that included consecutive one-sided losses, the Miami Dolphins opted for a coaching change.

For at least one Sunday, a different voice appears to have worked, albeit against an opponent which tends to bring out the best in everyone.

Interim coach Dan Campbell’s first game was a rip-roaring success, Miami dominating both sides of the scrimmage line in a 38-10 walloping of the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

With running back Lamar Miller rushing for 113 yards -- 18 fewer than he managed in the first four games total -- and a touchdown, the Dolphins outgained Tennessee 180-63 on the ground. That was a stunning reversal for a team which entered the game 31st in rushing and 32nd in rushing defense.

“Those guys bought in,” Campbell said. “They believed in what we were telling them. They know now that we have to go after each other in practice.”

Miami’s more aggressive approach was manifested immediately as Miller peeled off runs of 4 and 14 yards on the game’s first two plays, kick-starting an 80-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 22-yard scoring run off a reverse from wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

It carried over to defense, where the Dolphins stopped the run for the first time this season and forced the Titans (1-4) into passing situations, then turned up the heat on rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota.

In his shakiest performance, Mariota completed 21 of 33 passes for 219 yards and a 3-yard touchdown pass to running back Dexter McCluster on the third quarter’s last play. But Mariota also lost two fumbles and tossed two interceptions, one resulting in a 30-yard return for a touchdown by safety Reshad Jones with 5:40 left in the third quarter.

Most importantly, Mariota took a beating, absorbing five sacks and playing for most of the game with an injured knee as the result of a late hit by defensive end Olivier Vernon late in the second quarter.

“I think it was BS,” Tennessee coach Ken Whisenhunt said of Vernon’s low hit. “It’s not the way you play football.”

Mariota stayed in the game until the last two minutes, but was clearly compromised, unable to step into his throws consistently or move around in the pocket.

”I’ve been preaching that we have to stop the run,“ Miami defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said. ”We did that and we were able to give some different looks to them. Their offensive line was struggling a bit.

“It’s a good win, but we’ve got some things we can learn from. I thought we shouldn’t have given up the points we did, in my opinion.”

Given a solid running game, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill strafed the Titans with play-action throws, connecting on 22 of 29 attempts for 266 yards and throwing for fourth-quarter touchdowns to tight ends Dion Sims and Jordan Cameron.

“We came out and did the things we talked about doing right away,” Campbell said.

An 11-year NFL tight end with four teams who won a Super Bowl ring with New Orleans in 2009, Campbell preached a more physical approach after replacing the fired Joe Philbin on Oct. 5.

Miami showed no mercy. Tannehill threw for the game’s last touchdown with 1:54 remaining and the Dolphins up 31-10. After the Titans used their last timeout with four seconds left to try for a touchdown on the final play, Miami sent an all-out blitz and sacked backup quarterback Zach Mettenberger to end the game.

That happened moments after Campbell was doused with the contents of a water cooler.

“It was cold,” Campbell said when asked how it felt as a room full of reporters laughed.

NOTES: Tennessee C Brian Schwenke (leg) left the game late in the first half and didn’t return. ... Miami started a stretch of four road games in five weeks. The one home game is next week against Houston. ... Titans FS Michael Griffin jumped past John Grimsley for sixth place on the franchise’s career tackles list with his 837th in the first half.