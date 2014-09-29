EditorsNote: new headline

Gore, defense carry 49ers to win over Eagles

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Often in running back Frank Gore’s career, the San Francisco 49ers go as far as he carries them.

Gore provided another example Sunday of his importance to the team, rushing for 119 yards on 24 carries and catching a 55-yard touchdown pass in the 49ers’ 26-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi’s Stadium.

Gore’s big day came a week after he carried only six times for 10 yards in a 23-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

“It’s who we are, and I‘m happy to be back to that,” 49ers offensive guard Alex Boone said of San Francisco re-establishing the ground game. “That is our identity, and we need to run the ball like that every week.”

Gore was frustrated after the 49ers’ loss to Arizona, but after running wild against Philadelphia, he said he just wants to win.

“I just think as a team we’ve got so many weapons,” Gore said. “We’re going to do whatever it takes.”

The 49ers (2-2) showcased their weapons on both sides of the ball Sunday as they avoided their first three-game losing streak under coach Jim Harbaugh and handed Philadelphia (3-1) its first loss of the season.

Related Coverage Preview: Eagles at 49ers

San Francisco gave up three touchdowns, but not one of those was scored by Eagles coach Chip Kelly’s high-tempo, big-play offense.

“The defense turned in a real gem,” Harbaugh said.

The 49ers outgained the Eagles 407 yards to 213 and dominated the time of possession battle, 42:17 to 17:43.

“That’s definitely a test, that tempo of offense,” 49ers safety Eric Reid said. “That was a big key for us, to make sure we were all on the same page.”

San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick completed 17 of 30 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles completed 21 of 42 passes for 195 yards and no touchdowns with two interceptions. Running back LeSean McCoy carried 10 times for 17 yards.

“They out-executed us and beat us on offense,” Foles said. “It’s as simple as that. Early, I have to hit some passes to really get the chains moving for us, and then as an offense we can’t go to second-and-long.”

The Eagles built a 21-13 halftime lead on the strength of two special teams touchdowns and safety Malcolm Jenkins’ 53-yard interception return for a score.

The Philadelphia touchdown came when tight end Trey Burton blocked Andy Lee’s punt, and wide receiver Brad Smith recovered in the end zone early in the first quarter. The Eagles’ Darren Sproles returned a punt a career-long 82 yards for a score midway through the second quarter.

After Smith gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 12:19 left in the first quarter, the 49ers answered with Phil Dawson’s 29-yard field goal late in the first.

The 49ers grabbed a 10-7 lead when Kaepernick and Gore hooked up for a 55-yard touchdown. Under pressure, Kaepernick rolled to his left then winged an off-balance pass to a wide-open Gore at the Eagles’ 43 along the right sideline. Gore stiffed-armed safety Early Wolff and raced into the end zone for the longest reception of his career.

“That was just Kap,” Gore said. “He did a great job running around, keeping his eyes downfield.”

The 49ers capitalized on a Philadelphia turnover and scored with 8:06 left in the third quarter on Kaepernick’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Stevie Johnson -- San Francisco’s first second-half touchdown of the season -- cutting Philadelphia’s lead to 21-20.

Johnson’s touchdown was set up when 49ers safety Antoine Bethea forced a fumble by Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, and San Francisco cornerback Perrish Cox recovered at Philadelphia’s 23.

Dawson put the 49ers ahead 23-21 with a 46-yard field goal with 3:33 remaining in the third quarter. Dawson increased San Francisco’s lead to 26-21 with a 31-yard field goal with 6:35 left in the game, capping a 10-play, 46-yard drive that stalled at the Eagles’ 12.

Trailing 26-21, the Eagles took over on their 10 with 6:27 left to play and put together their best drive of the game, but San Francisco came up with a goal-line stand, stopping Philadelphia at the 1-yard line on downs.

Foles completed passes of 11 yards and 15 yards to wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, moving to Eagles to their 40. Foles hit Maclin for 11 yards and Ertz for 14, giving Philadelphia a first down at the San Francisco 35. Foles’ 22-yard pass to Maclin, who made a one-handed catch, gave the Eagles a first down at the 17, and tight end Jordan Matthews’ 11-yard catch made it first-and-goal from the 6.

After Foles threw incomplete on first down, McCoy gained 5 yards to the 1. On third down, a blitzing Bethea forced an incomplete pass to tight end Brent Celek. On fourth down, outside linebacker Aaron Lynch pressured Foles, who threw incomplete to a well-covered Maclin.

“It’s tough,” Ertz said. “We pride ourselves on being able to finish each game. We did it the first three games this season. We have to take our hats off to the San Francisco 49ers. They did a great job defensively.”

NOTES: San Francisco RT Anthony Davis was active and started for the first time this season after missing the first three games with an ankle injury. However, he hurt his left knee late in the first quarter, exited the game and didn’t return. ... 49ers TE Vernon Davis returned to the starting lineup after missing one game with an ankle injury, but he sustained a back injury early in the second half, left the game and didn’t return. ... Eagles backup CB Brandon Boykin (right hamstring) left the game late in the first quarter. ... Injured C Jason Kelce (hernia) was inactive for the Eagles, and backup David Molk started in his place. ... Eagles LG Dennis Kelly started at right guard, and RG Todd Herremans started at right tackle, replacing Andrew Gardner. ... Eagles starting ILB Mychal Kendricks (calf) was inactive. ... San Francisco starting CB Tramaine Brock (toe) was inactive for the third consecutive game. Perrish Cox again started in his place.