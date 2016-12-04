Preview: Eagles at Bengals

The Philadelphia Eagles have followed a promising start to the season by losing five of their last six overall while limping to a 1-5 mark away from home. The Eagles look to get untracked against another struggling team on Sunday when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals.

Offense has been an issue for both teams of late, as the Eagles have totaled 28 points in losses to Seattle and Green Bay while the Bengals have averaged 15.3 during their three-game losing skid. Philadelphia rookie Carson Wentz has endured significant growing pains since capturing the heart of the eastern side of the Keystone State, throwing his seventh interception in six games on Monday in a 27-13 setback to Green Bay. The second overall pick of the 2016 draft has failed to throw a touchdown pass in three of his last four games and faces a Cincinnati defense that is yielding just 246.0 yards through the air (13th-best). The Bengals' problem of late has been on the other side of the ball, as quarterback Andy Dalton has been sacked 32 times and stud wideout A.J. Green likely will miss his second straight game with a strained hamstring.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Bengals -1.5. O/U: 42

ABOUT THE EAGLES (5-6): Wide receiver Jordan Matthews was limited in Thursday's practice as he attempts to work his way back from a right ankle injury that hampered him against the Packers. Matthews' availability is key for Wentz, as the former leads the team in receptions (57), targets (90), receiving yards (686) and receiving touchdowns (three). Tight end Zach Ertz has stepped up in the passing game, reeling in 23 receptions in the last four weeks. Running back Ryan Mathews (team-leading 427 yards, seven TDs) did not practice on Thursday due to a knee injury and is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game.

ABOUT THE BENGALS (3-7-1): Cincinnati has won only one of its last seven games to put its streak of five consecutive playoff appearances on life support, and losing the electric Gio Bernard and Green hasn't helped matters. Running back Jeremy Hill has been limited to just 83 yards in the last two contests, but added an unexpected boost in the passing game on Sunday with six catches for 61 yards in a 19-14 loss to Baltimore. Veteran wideout Brandon LaFell has struggled to pick up the slack in the absence of Green, who was spotted working on the team's rehab field during Thursday's practice.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cincinnati LB Vontaze Burfict has recorded double-digit tackles in four consecutive contests.

2. Philadelphia DE Brandon Graham (team-leading 5.0 sacks), had a career-high 2.5 in the last meeting.

3. The Bengals own an 8-3-1 edge versus the Eagles in the all-time series.

PREDICTION: Bengals 17, Eagles 16