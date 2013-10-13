Preview: Eagles at Buccaneers

Two young quarterbacks who began the season as backups likely will be under center when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Rookie Mike Glennon will lead the Buccaneers for the second time, while Nick Foles is expected to start for the Eagles with Michael Vick nursing a hamstring injury, though coach Chip Kelly didn’t rule out going with Vick. “We’ll see how he is and we’ll adjust accordingly,” Kelly said Wednesday.

Foles went 1-5 as a rookie starter last season — the lone victory came against Tampa Bay — and saw his first extended action this year after Vick went down in the second quarter last Sunday against the New York Giants. Foles deftly managed Kelly’s fast-paced offense, going 16-for-25 for 197 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-21 road victory. Glennon, a third-round pick, didn’t fare nearly as well in his first start, throwing two late interceptions in a 13-10 home loss to Arizona in Week 4, but has the benefit of an extra week of preparation with Tampa Bay coming off its bye week.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: Eagles -1. O/U: 45.5.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (2-3): Philadelphia, vying for consecutive wins for the first time in 20 games, finds itself tied for first with Dallas in the weak NFC East despite the losing record. No matter who is under center, running back LeSean McCoy — who leads the NFL with 514 yards rushing and 700 yards from scrimmage — is sure to see a lot of action as part of the league’s top rushing attack at 186.6 yards per game. The defense ranks just 30th in the league in passing defense (326 per game) and will try to take advantage of Glennon’s inexperience leading an offense ranked last in that category (174.3).

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (0-4): Second-year coach Greg Schiano has come increasingly under fire as Tampa Bay has lost nine of its past 10 games and five in a row at home dating to last season. His handling of quarterback Josh Freeman, who was benched and later released after a particularly ugly falling out, has intensified the criticism, including from Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. “If I‘m down in Tampa, I‘m questioning this whole thing because it’s a mafia style,” he said on a podcast on NFL.com earlier this week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Foles was 32-of-51 for a career-high 381 yards and two TDs — including the game-winner as time expired — in a 23-21 win at Tampa Bay last season.

2. Buccaneers RB Doug Martin, who rushed for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie last year, has 342 yards and one score this season.

3. Philadelphia is the first team in NFL history to have 1,300 yards passing (1,341) and 900 yards rushing (933) in the first five games.

PREDICTION: Eagles 24, Buccaneers 13