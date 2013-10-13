Eagles 31, Buccaneers 20: Nick Foles passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as Philadelphia made up for the absence of Michael Vick with a victory at Tampa Bay.

Foles was 22-of-31 for 296 yards in his first start of the season for the Eagles (3-3) with Vick sidelined with a hamstring injury. LeSean McCoy had 116 yards rushing to add to his NFL-leading total, and wide receivers Riley Cooper and DeSean Jackson combined for 10 catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns.

Rookie Mike Glennon was 26-of-43 for 273 yards and had two touchdown passes to Vincent Jackson for the Buccaneers (0-5), who also were dealing with injury issues coming out of their bye week. Wide receiver Mike Williams sat out with a hamstring injury and guard Carl Nicks missed the game with a recurrence of a MRSA infection. Cornerback Johnthan Banks also has a MRSA infection but played because he was not a risk to spread it to other players.

Foles hit McCoy on a 44-yard screen pass on the first play of the game and capped the eight-play, 85-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. He also had a 12-yard TD pass to DeSean Jackson in the second quarter, but Tampa Bay held a 17-14 edge at intermission on the strength of Glennon’s two touchdown passes to Vincent Jackson (nine catches for 114 yards).

Glennon threw an interception early in the third quarter, and Foles followed with a 47-yard scoring pass to Cooper — the longest of the second-year quarterback’s career — to put Philadelphia up 21-17. Glennon led Tampa Bay on a 16-play, 90-yard drive that ended in Rian Lindell’s second field goal and made it a one-point game early in the fourth quarter, but Foles hit DeSean Jackson on a 36-yard TD just three plays later and Alex Henery added a late field goal to put it out of reach.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vick was active as the emergency quarterback, and rookie Matt Barkley served as Foles’ backup. … The two TD catches by Vincent Jackson were his first since Week 14 of last season — when he had one against the Eagles. … McCoy has a franchise-record 630 yards rushing through six games.