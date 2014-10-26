Preview: Eagles at Cardinals

There are only four one-loss teams remaining in the NFL and two of them square off Sunday afternoon when the Arizona Cardinals host the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia is suddenly looking up at Dallas in the NFC East after the Cowboys have opened with six wins in seven games, while the Cardinals have surprised after they were expected by most experts to play third fiddle to Seattle and San Francisco in the NFC West. “They’ve got a lot of weapons and they do a lot of different things on the offensive side of the ball to spread the ball around to all of those guys,” said Eagles coach Chip Kelly, whose team defeated the visiting Cardinals 24-21 on Dec. 1.

The matchup is a particularly juicy one given that the Cardinals are undefeated at home this season and are 5-1 overall for the first time since 1976. The Eagles have had two weeks to prepare for this contest following a 27-0 victory over the Giants - their first shutout in 18 years. Philadelphia could get back linebacker Mychal Kendricks (calf), who was injured last month, and running back Darren Sproles (knee), who was banged up against the Giants, while Arizona might get back defensive end Calais Campbell, who has missed a couple of games with a knee injury.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cardinals -2.5. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE EAGLES (5-1): While the defense pitching a shuout against the Giants was the headline story from two weeks ago, the return to prominence of LeSean McCoy was equally - if not more - important. The NFL’s leading rusher from 2013 ran for a season-high 149 yards against New York and said afterward that “I never lost confidence in myself” despite 3.5 yards per carry or less in four of his first five games. Nick Foles threw two touchdown passes the last time out but also threw a pair of interceptions, giving him five in his last three games and seven on the season (after throwing two picks all of last year).

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (5-1): Carson Palmer threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win at Oakland, giving the veteran quarterback a 10-2 record in his last 12 starts. Aiding Palmer’s cause has been the emergence of running back Andre Ellington, who led Arizona in rushing yards (88) and receiving yards (72) against the Raiders, while rising star Michael Floyd caught a touchdown for the second straight game. Perhaps the most important statistic for the Cardinals is the league-low 72.5 rushing yards they are giving up this season, although coach Bruce Arians has cautioned that “we haven’t done anything yet except get to 5-1. There’s a lot of football left.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Under Arians, the Cardinals are 7-0 at home against non-division opponents.

2. The Eagles have lost seven of their last nine games in Arizona, including the 2008 NFC Championship Game.

3. McCoy needs 100 yards to match Brian Westbrook (5,995) for second place on the Eagles’ all-time rushing list.

PREDICTION: Eagles 31, Cardinals 23