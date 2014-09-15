Preview: Eagles at Colts

Year 2 of the Chip Kelly regime got off to a shaky start for the Philadelphia Eagles, who faced an early 17-point deficit before roaring back with 34 unanswered points in their season-opening victory over Jacksonville. The Eagles will hope for a better jump out of the gate when they visit Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. The Colts also dug themselves a big hole in their opener, falling behind by 24 points before a belated rally came up short against Denver.

Philadelphia did earn a spot in the record books in its 34-17 victory, becoming the first team in league history to win by at least 17 points after being shut out at the half and trailing by at least 17. “The big thing is that as a team, we stuck together,” Eagles quarterback Nick Foles said. “My teammates stuck with me and we never wavered.” Indianapolis allowed three second-quarter touchdown passes to Peyton Manning before its defense stepped up in the second half and held the Broncos to 87 total yards.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Colts -3. O/U: 54

ABOUT THE EAGLES (1-0): Now entrenched as the starter after coming off the bench to throw 27 touchdown passes and two interceptions last season, Foles had an interception and lost a pair of fumbles in the first half before regrouping to throw for 183 of his 322 yards and two TDs after intermission to rally Philadelphia. One big positive on offense came from wideout Jeremy Maclin, who had four catches for 97 yards and a score after missing last season with a knee injury. Newcomer Darren Sproles, signed away from New Orleans as a free agent, also made a big impact by rushing for 71 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles’ defense also came up big by forcing six straight punts to open the second half, including four consecutive three-and-outs.

ABOUT THE COLTS (0-1): Luck has already carved out a niche as the master of the comeback during his short tenure in the NFL and he nearly pulled off another, rushing for one score and throwing for a pair of fourth-quarter TDs en route to a 370-yard passing day last week. One unresolved question for Indianapolis is the impact of running back Trent Richardson, a non-factor last season who was limited to 20 yards on six carries after the Colts fell way behind. A bigger issue is replacing linebacker Robert Mathis, who led the league last season with 19.5 sacks but suffered a torn Achilles during a workout in Atlanta. “Tough, tough pill to swallow,” coach Chuck Pagano said. “Right now they’re still absorbing it, the enormity and shock of it.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Eagles RB LeSean McCoy is seeking his third straight 100-yard game on Monday Night Football.

2. Colts WR Reggie Wayne needs 10 receptions to move past Isaac Bruce (1,024) for seventh place on the all-time list.

3. Philadelphia has won five straight road openers.

PREDICTION: Colts 30, Eagles 27