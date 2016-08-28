Bradford throws two TD passes in Eagles' 33-23 win

INDIANAPOLIS -- Sam Bradford completed 17 of 20 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Indianapolis Colts 33-23 on Saturday night, improving to 3-0 in NFL exhibition action.

Bradford played deep into the third quarter, giving Philadelphia a 24-3 lead with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Trey Burton with 10:29 remaining in the quarter, capping a nine-play, 68-yard drive.

Chase Daniel replaced Bradford for the Eagles' next offensive series.

Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck played the first two quarters, completing 13 of 18 passes for 134 yards, but was unable to produce a touchdown as the Colts fell to 1-2 in the preseason and 0-2 in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indianapolis scored a touchdown with 1:36 left in the third quarter when backup running back Jordan Todman fell on a blocked punt in the Philadelphia end zone. Josh McNary blocked the punt and the ball rolled into the end zone, slicing the deficit to 24-10.

Philadelphia extended its lead to 27-10 with 13:26 remaining in the game when Caleb Sturgjs kicked a 47-yard field goal, his second of the night.

Daniel's 28-yard touchdown pass to David Watford with 8:57 left pushed the advantage to 33-10. Backup quarterback Stephen Morris' 1-yard TD run with 6:47 left pulled Indianapolis within 33-16. Morris capped the scoring with a touchdown pass with 1:20 remaining.

After spotting the Colts an early 3-0 lead, the Eagles dominated the remainder of the first half, taking a 17-3 lead through 30 minutes.

Indianapolis cornerback Darius Butler, who left the game late in the first quarter with an ankle injury, intercepted Bradford, setting up Adam Vinatieri's 22-yard field goal with 8:36 remaining in the first quarter.

The Eagles pulled even at 3 with 5:51 left in the first quarter on Sturgis' 32-yard field goal.

Philadelphia owned the the second quarter, mounting 10 and nine-play touchdown drives. Josh Huff ran 10 yards on a jet sweep for a touchdown with 13:54 left in the first half and a 10-3 Eagles lead, and Bradford threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Dorial Green-Beckham with 4:28 remaining in the second quarter, pushing the advantage to 17-3.

Bradford finished the first half 12 of 14 for 135 yards and the TD pass to Green-Beckham.

The Colts were penalized seven times for 65 yards during the first two quarters, Luck was sacked three times and Indianapolis' nine rushes netted only 13 total yards.