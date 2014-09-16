Eagles edge Colts on last-second field goal

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kicker Cody Parkey completed the Philadelphia Eagles’ second consecutive come-from-behind victory Monday night.

Twice.

Parkey kicked a 36-yard field goal on the last play of the game, lifting the Eagles to a 30-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Actually, Parkey had to play the game-winning hero part twice. He made the kick and the Eagles ran onto the field to celebrate, but a timeout called by the Colts just prior to the snap forced Parkey to attempt the field goal a second time. He connected again, sending the Eagles home as the only 2-0 team in the NFC East.

“We had crossed the field because I thought the game was over, so we just went back to the sideline and just said, ‘Let’s do it again,'” said Eagles coach Chip Kelly, whose team trailed 20-6 late in the third quarter.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles completed 21 of 37 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown, going over 300 yards for the second consecutive week. He was intercepted once.

The victory marked the second week in a row that the Eagles rallied from a deficit to defeat an AFC South team. In their season opener, the Eagles fell behind the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-0, then scored 34 consecutive points for the victory.

“The one thing about this team is I think they are really grounded,” Kelly said. “It just means we are 2-0. I think it also means we have to execute better on both sides of the ball in the first half. You’re not going to make a living continuing to be 17 down in this league.”

Foles said, “I mean, it’s good to have that in your arsenal that you know that your team can stick together through adversity.”

The Eagles trailed Indianapolis 17-6 at halftime and 27-20 early in the fourth quarter.

With the Colts ahead by seven in the fourth quarter and threatening again at the Eagles’ 22-yard line, Philadelphia safety Malcolm Jenkins intercepted an Andrew Luck pass when Indianapolis wide receiver T.Y. Hilton went to the turf. Colts coach Chuck Pagano argued to the officials that Hilton was pulled down.

“We knew we had the field goal in the bag,” Pagano said. “I think everybody saw what happened on the play. The last thing we said to the quarterback, ‘Take care of the football.'”

Luck said, “It was an interception. That’s what matters.”

Once the Eagles had the ball, it took them just five plays to drive 76 yards and tie the game. Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin caught a 6-yard scoring pass from Foles.

The Colts went three-and-out on their next possession, setting up Philadelphia’s game-winning drive for a field goal.

The Eagles began their final drive at their own 40-yard line with 1:56 remaining. Foles hit tight end Zach Ertz with a 24-yard pass play to begin the drive, and then he connected with running back Darren Sproles on a 17-yard pass to the Colts’ 19. From there, running back LeSean McCoy ran for a yard, and the Eagles ran the clock down to set up Parkey’s third field goal of the game.

“Credit Philly. They made more plays than we did down the stretch,” Pagano said.

The Colts (0-2) fell into a tie for last place in the AFC South with the Jaguars.

“It stinks,” Luck said. “It’s not good.”

A 7-yard scoring pass from Luck to running back Ahmad Bradshaw with 11:49 left in the game gave the Colts a 27-20 lead. Bradshaw was left wide open on the right side of the end zone, and he easily caught the pass from Luck.

Bradshaw also caught a 1-yard TD pass from Luck on a fourth-down play in the opening quarter.

Luck completed 20 of 34 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

“I wasn’t sharp enough for (the passing game) to get into a rhythm,” Luck said.

NOTES: The Eagles played in Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time in franchise history. ... The Colts hadn’t hosted a “Monday Night Football” game since 2010, when they defeated the Houston Texans 30-17. ... Colts DT Arthur Jones left the game in the second quarter with high ankle sprain and did not return. He needed to be placed on a cart to leave the field. ... Colts WR Reggie Wayne’s 19-yard catch for a first down in the second quarter extended his regular-season streak to 192 games with at least one reception. ... Eagles RB Chris Polk, who missed the entire preseason plus the season opener due to a hamstring injury, was active for Monday’s game. He did not see any action. ... Former Eagle A.Q. Shipley started at center for the Colts.