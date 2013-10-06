Preview: Eagles at Giants

The New York Giants remain convinced that they can make the playoffs this season despite an 0-4 start. The Philadelphia Eagles, who visit the Giants on Sunday, are attempting to pull out of their own hole and would love to resurrect their season at the expense of rival New York. The Eagles are having problems getting much done on defense but will go up against a Giants offense that cannot seem to protect Eli Manning.

New York totaled seven points in the last two weeks and is allowing a league-worst average of 36.5 points through the first four weeks. Philadelphia is leading the NFL in rushing under new head coach Chip Kelly but is dead last in total defense and second only to the Giants in points allowed. Despite the slow starts, both the Eagles and New York are within shouting distance of the top of the NFC East, where the Dallas Cowboys sit with a 2-2 mark.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Giants -1.5. O/U: 53

ABOUT THE EAGLES (1-3): Philadelphia got a taste of what a successful no-huddle offense looks like in the NFL last week against Denver, when Peyton Manning carved up the defense in a 52-20 setback. Michael Vick started out strong for Kelly in the first two weeks with a total of eight touchdowns but slumped to a combined 27-for-57 for 449 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the last two weeks. The Eagles insist they are moving forward defensively and will get a chance to prove that against turnover-prone New York.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (0-4): Manning is leading the league with nine interceptions through four games, part of New York’s NFL-high 16 turnovers. Some of that is due to poor pass protection, which figures to get a little better with veteran David Diehl scheduled to make his first start of the season at right guard on Sunday. The Giants are dealing with a slew of injuries on the defensive side, with tackles Linval Joseph, Cullen Jenkins and Shaun Rogers missing from or limited at practice this week and cornerbacks Corey Webster, Jayron Hosley and Aaron Ross all dealing with injuries.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Manning threw five TD passes in a 42-7 win the last time the rivals met on Dec. 30, 2012.

2. Philadelphia RB LeSean McCoy leads the NFL with 468 rushing yards.

3. New York WR Victor Cruz is third in the NFC with 425 receiving yards.

PREDICTION: Giants 38, Eagles 35