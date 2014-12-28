Preview: Eagles at Giants

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles find their locker rooms in very different moods heading into Sunday’s season finale. The host Giants are riding a three-game winning streak behind dynamic rookie Odell Beckham Jr. The Eagles have lost three in a row to drop out of the playoff picture before Week 17 even kicks off.

“We’re going to go win a football game,” Eagles coach Chip Kelly told the media this week. “That’s what this organization is all about. It’s not about seeing what the future is. It’s about we have a game (to win).” The Giants’ motivation rests in making amends for the first meeting between the teams - a 27-0 victory by Philadelphia in Week 6. “We didn’t score at all (in the first matchup),“ New York tackle Justin Pugh said in a conference call. “We definitely have something to prove.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Giants -3. O/U: 52

ABOUT THE EAGLES (9-6): Philadelphia has allowed 89 points over its last three games and has held only one of its nine opponents under 20 points since shutting out New York on Oct. 12. Mark Sanchez will get another start for the Eagles after throwing for a career-high 374 yards in last week’s 27-24 loss to Washington - his fourth 300-yard performance of the season. The Eagles have five Pro Bowlers, including LeSean McCoy, who needs 90 rushing yards to achieve the second-highest single-season total of his career.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (6-9): Beckham has been the talk of the NFL the last two months, posting at least 90 receiving yards in eight straight games with 421 yards and six TDs over the last three contests. Of course, Beckham’s breakthrough has coincided with improved play from Eli Manning, who has three touchdowns without an interception in each of the last two games. Jason Pierre-Paul continues to be a defensive force for the Giants, recording a sack in four straight games with seven total sacks during that stretch.

EXTRA POINTS

1. New York RB Andre Williams is finishing his rookie season in style, rushing for at least 110 yards in two of the last three games, as starter Rashad Jennings battles an ankle injury.

2. The Giants will likely focus on Eagles TE Zach Ertz, who had a team-record 15 catches for a career-high 115 yards last week.

3. Manning needs 19 yards to reach 4,000 passing yards for the fourth time in his career (2009, 2010, 2011).

PREDICTION: Giants 33, Eagles 23