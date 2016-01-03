Preview: Eagles at Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles fired Chip Kelly earlier in the week and longtime New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin could be in line for a similar fate as these underachieving NFC East teams conclude their respective seasons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Philadelphia has dropped two in a row and six of nine since breezing to a 27-7 victory over New York on Oct. 19.

DeMarco Murray, who reportedly had his issues with Kelly, rushed for a season-high 112 yards against the Giants and looks for more carries under interim coach Pat Shurmur. Last season’s leading rusher in the NFL has been limited to just seven rushes for 30 yards in his last two outings, with 27 coming in a 38-24 setback last week as Washington wrapped up the division title. A second-place finish awaits the winner of Sunday’s contest, which is peculiar considering New York has lost six of its last eight. Eli Manning struggled mightily with Odell Beckham Jr. serving a one-game suspension last week, completing just five passes and tossing three interceptions while targeting wideouts in a 49-17 loss to Minnesota.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Giants -3.5. O/U: 51

ABOUT THE EAGLES (6-9): Sam Bradford is finishing the season on a high note, following up his 361-yard, two-touchdown performance versus Arizona with 380 yards and a score against the Redskins. Although the free agent-to-be Bradford’s future is uncertain, Jordan Matthews hasn’t been quiet about wanting the veteran quarterback to return to Philadelphia for a second season. “I‘m very adamant about that,” said Matthews, who has reeled in 14 receptions in the last two games. “Having a quarterback that you can build with, that you can grow with, is huge.”

ABOUT THE GIANTS (6-9): Team co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch have not publicly commented on the job security of Coughlin, while the 69-year-old coach himself dismissed that line of questioning Thursday in an effort to focus on the regular-season finale. “I won’t let myself go in those other directions because we have a job to do, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Coughlin told reporters. “All these other issues will clear up in time, but not before then.” Beckham leads the team in receptions (91) and yards (1,396) while his 13 touchdown receptions are tied for a club single-season record with Homer Jones (1967).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Philadelphia TE Zach Ertz had 13 receptions for a career-high 122 yards last week.

2. New York DE Jason Pierre-Paul missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday with an ankle injury.

3. The Giants are yielding an NFL-worst 419.3 yards per contest, with 297.9 coming through the air.

PREDICTION: Eagles 30, Giants 24