Preview: Eagles at Giants

The streaky New York Giants return from a bye in search of their third straight victory on Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles. New York hasn't been as fortunate when facing its bitter NFC East rival, as the Giants have dropped five of their last six to the Eagles at MetLife Stadium since it opened in 2010.

Eli Manning didn't pack much of an offense in the team's 17-10 victory over Los Angeles in London on Oct. 23, as the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was limited to just 196 yards without a touchdown pass. Flamboyant Odell Beckham Jr. has been held to 56 yards receiving or fewer in three of his last four contests and was limited to 115 yards in two games versus Philadelphia last season. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has cooled down considerably since his blistering start to his rookie campaign, mustering just 202 yards last week while tossing only one pass beyond 15 yards. A patchwork offensive line has contributed to the conservative approach for Philadelphia, which remained winless versus the division (0-2) after dropping a 29-23 overtime decision at first-place Dallas last Sunday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Giants -2.5. O/U: 43

ABOUT THE EAGLES (4-3): Veteran Darren Sproles amassed 103 yards from scrimmage (86 rushing, 17 receiving) last week with fellow running back Ryan Mathews seeing his carries dwindle after a costly fumble in the previous contest. The 33-year-old Sproles looks to ignite Philadelphia's mediocre rushing attack (17th) against New York, against which he has recorded four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) in his last five games. The Eagles significantly are better at rushing the passer, as defensive end Brandon Graham and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox each have four of the team's 22 sacks this season.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (4-3): Victor Cruz doesn't have fond memories of the last time he faced Philadelphia, as the 29-year-old wideout tore his patellar tendon in his right knee in 2014. "Obviously, in the back of my mind, I think about it," Cruz told reporters this week about the injury. "It's different circumstances, different year (and different stadium), but I'd be lying if I didn't say it's on my mind at some point." The Giants' ground attack could use a jolt as Rashad Jennings has been limited to a total of 67 yards rushing in his last three games, although he erupted for 170 yards and a touchdown in his last encounter with the Eagles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Philadelphia released WR/KR Josh Huff on Thursday, two days removed after he was arrested and charged with possession of an unloaded 9 mm handgun without a permit and a small amount of marijuana.

2. New York S Landon Collins had two interceptions versus the Rams, including a 44-yard touchdown return, en route to receiving NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

3. Eagles TE Zach Ertz has just six catches for 55 yards in his last three games, but erupted for nine receptions for career-high 152 yards in last meeting with the Giants.

PREDICTION: Eagles 24, Giants 21