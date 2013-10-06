Eagles 36, Giants 21: Nick Foles passed for 197 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Michael Vick as visiting Philadelphia came alive late to keep New York winless.

Vick passed for 105 yards and rushed for 79 more before leaving late in the first half with a left hamstring injury. LeSean McCoy rushed for a score for the Eagles (2-3), who snapped a three-game slide and improved to 2-0 in the NFC East.

Eli Manning went 24-for-52 for 334 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted three times in the fourth quarter as the Giants (0-5) dropped their first five games for the first time since 1987. New York allowed at least 31 points for the fifth consecutive game, tying an NFL record set by the 1954 Chicago Cardinals.

Vick guided Philadelphia to a 19-7 lead at the half on the strength of four Alex Henery field goals and McCoy’s 1-yard touchdown plunge in the second quarter. The Giants offense found another gear in the third quarter and got back in the game with two quick scoring drives as Manning hit Ruben Randle on consecutive possessions with touchdown passes of 26 and six yards to put the Giants on top 21-19.

The Eagles took the lead back on Henery’s 41-yard field goal late in the third and took advantage of Manning’s turnovers in the fourth. Foles needed only one play after Manning’s first interception to hit Brent Celek with a 25-yard touchdown pass, and Foles turned Manning’s next pick into seven points with a 5-yard scoring pass to DeSean Jackson for a 36-21 lead with 8:24 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York RB David Wilson left after the first quarter with a neck injury and did not return. … Vick pulled up after a running play and grabbed the left hamstring but remained in the game to finish a field-goal drive. He stayed in for one more play before Foles took over. … Manning has thrown seven of his league-high 12 interceptions in the fourth quarter.