Blocked punt helps Eagles beat Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Reserve tight end Trey Burton returned a blocked punt 27 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter to help the Philadelphia Eagles to a 34-26 victory over the New York Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Eagles took a 17-16 lead at halftime and then expanded their lead with 12:34 remaining in the third thanks to their punt coverage unit, which recorded the fourth block punt of the season when James Casey came charging up the middle and got a hand on punter Steve Weatherford’s punt.

The loose ball was quickly scooped up by Burton, who had a clear path to the end zone for the 27-yard score to give the Eagles the 24-16 lead.

“We talk about the emphasis on special teams,” said Eagles head coach Chip Kelly, “It’s huge in this league. I felt like when I came in, it was going to be a huge emphasis of ours. A bunch of guys understand what we want to get accomplished from a special teams standpoint.”

Not even the heroics of Giants receivers Odell Beckham Jr., who finished with a career-high 185 yards on 12 catches and a touchdown, or Rueben Randle, who finished with 158 yards on six catches, could help the Giants pull this one out.

The Giants offense went into hibernation following a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Andre Williams on their opening drive to give them a 7-0 lead.

The Eagles, who had answered the Giants’ opening score with a touchdown of their own, jumped out to a 14-7 lead on a drive that stayed alive despite an apparent interception thrown by quarterback Mark Sanchez intended for tight end Zack Ertz.

On that third-down pass attempt, Giants cornerback Chykie Brown was flagged for illegal use of hands, and the penalty negated safety Stevie Brown’s interception.

Sanchez, who finished 23 of 36 for 292 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, drove the Eagles down the rest of the field, capping the scoring drive on a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brent Celek with 6:12 left in the first quarter.

The Giants chipped away at the Eagles’ lead, pulling to within one point thanks to three field goals by kicker Josh Brown, who finished with four field goals.

New York got a 53-yard field goal by Brown to make it 24-19 with 4:32 left in the third quarter, but the Eagles weren’t about to relinquish their lead.

Philadelphia sandwiched a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Chris Polk and a 39-yard field goal by Cody Parkey, who had made a 32-yarder earlier in the game, around the Giants’ lone touchdown of the second half, a 63-yard touchdown catch by Beckham.

The game might have had a slightly different complexion for the Giants, who had a third-quarter touchdown catch by Randle taken off the board thanks to left tackle Will Beatty’s fifth holding call in his last two games.

Another play that ended up not going the Giants’ way came in the fourth quarter when Eagles safety picked off an Eli Manning pass intended for Randle.

Randle, who said he lost the ball in the lights, also lost track of the safety, who returned the pick 40 yards to the Giants 19-yard line before being chased out of bounds.

The Giants loss, which dropped them to 6-10 for the season, marks the second time under head coach Tom Coughlin that New York has finished with double-digit losses in the regular season. The Giants finished 6-10 in 2004, Coughlin’s first year with the team.

The Giants will now sort through the rubble of the 2014 season, with decisions likely to come on Coughlin and his coaching staff perhaps as soon as this week.

Coughlin would appear to be safe, though co-owner John Mara, seen in the locker room after the game, declined to comment on the team’s process.

“I would hope not, but that is not my decision,” Manning said when asked if he anticipated there would be a change in the coaching staff.

“Whatever happens, hopefully we’ll come back and figure it out. I think we have a great coaching staff that has done a great job this year. As players, we have to do our part and play better.”

Coughlin said until he’s told otherwise, it’s business as usual for him and his assistant coaches, who will meet with the players one final time on Monday before commencing their annual football operations process.

“We’re going to evaluate our team, just like we always do. We’re going to present along with pro personnel our evaluation of the players to the owners, and take it from there. If there is anything else, it will be initiated by ownership.”

Coughlin declined to say if he still had a desire to continue into a 12th season as Giants head coach, but when asked if he would like his assistant staff back intact, he said, “Yes, but I‘m not going to say anything more on that today.”

The Eagles, who finish the 2014 season 9-7, have now won four of the last five games against the Giants in the month of December dating back to 2008. They not only swept the season series this year against the Giants, they also snapped a three-game losing streak that saw their 2014 playoff hopes collapse.

”You never want to go into this last game knowing that the season is going to be over,“ Sanchez said after the win. ”However, I was proud of the way guys prepared all week.

“I thought they put their heart and soul into this,” he added of his teammates. “Sure it’s not an ideal situation, but at the same time, you have to take advantage of this last opportunity as a team and as a family, so it was great to get a win.”

NOTES: Eagles RB LeSean McCoy, who finished with 99 yards on 17 carries, became the first running back in franchise history to rush for at least 1,300 yards three times in his career. ... Giants QB Eli Manning, passed the 4,000-yard season mark for the fourth time in his career. In addition, Manning’s fourth-quarter touchdown completion to Odell Beckham Jr. gave him 30 touchdowns in a season for the second time. ... Philadelphia CB Nolan Carroll, who got the start in place of the inactive Bradley Fletcher, left the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a head injury. He was cleared to return in the fourth quarter. ... The Giants were a little less fortunate in the injury department as S Stevie Brown suffered a sprained foot and rookie S Nat Berhe injured his right knee. New York also lost TE Larry Donnell in the fourth quarter to an ankle injury.