Preview: Eagles at Jets

Chip Kelly’s offense will be under the gun when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the New York Jets on Sunday in a battle of teams headed in different directions. The Eagles are off to an 0-2 start, have struggled mightily on offense and those problems could be compounded if running back DeMarco Murray is unable to play in the crucial contest.

Murray pulled a hamstring on Wednesday and is listed as questionable for what will be a tough task against the powerful Jets defense. On Monday, New York shut down Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts to move to 2-0 and it could have a field day against the Eagles, who are last in the NFL in rushing with just 70 yards in two games. “If we can’t run the football we’re not going to win many games,” Kelly said. One positive for the Eagles is they are 9-0 all-time against the Jets.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Jets -2.5. O/U: 46.

ABOUT THE JETS (2-0): Todd Bowles has even the most pessimistic New York fans believing after Monday night’s 20-7 dominant performance against Luck and the Colts. Paced by defensive back Darrelle Revis, the Jets turned the Colts over five times in a victory but Revis, who accounted for three of those turnovers, appeared on the injury list with a groin pull suffered during this week’s practice. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will remain the starter even when Geno Smith returns, has thrown four touchdown passes but running back Chris Ivory is questionable with a groin injury of his own.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (0-2): Philadelphia was miserable in last week’s 20-10 loss against the Cowboys, gaining just seven yards on the ground. Even if Murray plays, he’s been ineffective in netting 11 yards on 21 carries in two games after leading the NFL in rushing last season. Sam Bradford has admitted to frustration and has looked lost in Kelly’s spread offense, throwing four interceptions in the first two games with a quarterback ranking of 72.3, which ranks 31st out of the 34 quarterback who have made a start this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Philadelphia last started a season 0-3 in 1999.

2. Jets WR Eric Decker, who had eight catches Monday night, is questionable with a knee injury.

3. Jets WR Brandon Marshall needs 65 yards to become the 45th player with 10,000 career receiving yards.

PREDICTION: Jets 20, Eagles 17