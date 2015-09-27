EditorsNote: Fixing Eagles second-half first downs to five stead three in 11th graph

Sproles sparks Eagles to win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- All it took for the Philadelphia Eagles to earn their first victory of the season was running back Darren Sproles doing what he’s always done.

Sproles accounted for two touchdowns Sunday, including a spectacular 89-yard punt return that jump-started a run of three unanswered second quarter touchdowns in the Eagles’ 24-17 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Counting playoff games, Sproles’ teams are 12-2 when he scores twice or more.

“There’s so many different things he can do,” Eagles coach Chip Kelly said. “We probably still haven’t utilized him as well as we can (with) his ability to change a game as a returner (and) also as a running back.”

The Eagles and Jets combined for just 118 yards in the game’s first seven possession before Sproles extended Philadelphia’s lead to 10-0 by breaking five tackles on his way to the second-longest punt return for a touchdown in franchise history.

“I saw a whole bunch of green grass,” Sproles said. “That’s all I saw.”

Related Coverage Preview: Eagles at Jets

Bradford’s 23-yard touchdown pass to running back Ryan Mathews lengthened the lead to 17-0 before Sproles capped the second quarter outburst by the Eagles by rushing one yard for a touchdown. It was only the 10th touchdown of fewer than five yards for Sproles, who is listed at 5-foot-6.

“Didn’t hesitate when we had the ball on the half-yard line to give it to him,” Kelly said. “He’s got a knack for finding his way through.”

Sproles finished with 125 yards of total offense for the Eagles (1-2), who avoided their first 0-3 start since 1999.

“There’s just so many different things that he does really well,” Bradford said. “You can utilize him in so many different ways. I don’t think there’s a lot of guys in the league that can do that.”

The Eagles collected just five first downs in the second half but kept the Jets at bay thanks to an opportunistic defense that picked off New York quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick three times.

Cornerback Eric Rowe intercepted a pass in the end zone in the third quarter while linebacker Jordan Hicks and safety Walter Thurmond recorded interceptions on consecutive fourth quarter drives with Philadelphia nursing a 24-14 lead.

“We talked about it kind of being a gritty game -- we knew it was going to be a gritty game,” Kelly said. “Stand toe-to-toe, take their best shot. Give them our best shot. I think everybody in all phases -- offense, defense, special teams -- contributed to the win.”

Mathews, who made the start with the struggling DeMarco Murray (hamstring) sidelined, gained 108 yards on 25 carries for the Eagles, who led for just two minutes and 10 seconds during their first two losses.

“It’s a lot more fun to play from ahead than it is from behind,” Bradford said with a grin. “We’ve just got to figure out a way when we get those leads to continue to put drives together in the second half. Obviously that was a bit of a struggle for us today. Hopefully we can learn from this and continue to build.”

Bradford was 14-of-28 for 118 yards in earning his first win since Oct. 13, 2013. He missed last season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

The Jets (2-1) were trying to start 3-0 for the fifth time in franchise history. New York, which caused 10 turnovers while committing just two turnovers in the first two weeks, lost the turnover battle 4-1 on Sunday.

“You can’t turn the ball over four times,” Jets head coach Todd Bowles said. “They beat us at our own game.”

Fitzpatrick was 35-of-58 for 283 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He threw a 16-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Brandon Marshall with six seconds left in the first half and a seven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jeremy Kerley with 9:37 left in the game.

Jets kicker Nick Folk nailed a 53-yard field goal with 2:34 left, but the Eagles recovered the subsequent onside kick and ran out the clock

Marshall had 10 catches for 109 yards but committed two costly mistakes. He fumbled the ball out of bounds for a loss of eight yards on a first quarter catch and inexplicably tried to lateral to tight end Jeff Cumberland at the end of a 15-yard gain in the second quarter. Hicks recovered the ball and Sproles scored seven plays later.

NOTES: With the win, the Eagles improved to 10-0 all-time against the Jets. Only the Chicago Bears, who were 10-0-1 against the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1930-43, were unbeaten against one foe over more games. ... In addition to RB DeMarco Murray, LB Kiko Alonso (left ACL) was inactive for the Eagles. He is expected to undergo season-ending surgery. ... For the Jets, WR Eric Decker (knee) was inactive six days after suffering a PCL injury against the Indianapolis Colts. RB Chris Ivory (quad) was active but didn’t play. QB Geno Smith (broken jaw) was active for the first time this season and rookie WR Devin Smith (broken ribs, partially punctured lung) made his NFL debut. ... Eagles OL Andrew Gardner (right foot) and S Chris Maragos (left knee contusion) did not return after getting injured late in the second quarter. Jets RG Willie Colon (knee) was replaced in the second half by RG Brian Winters.