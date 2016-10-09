Preview: Eagles at Lions

Quarterback Carson Wentz looks to continue his storybook start to his rookie season on Sunday when the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles visit the Detroit Lions. The second overall selection of the 2016 draft soared into the Eagles' early bye week, recording a 100-plus passer rating for the second time in three games after throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-3 romp over Pittsburgh on Sept. 25.

"I'm going to continue to coach him up, coach him hard and try to put him in the best possible situations on Sunday, where he's not having to hold the ball a long time," Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said. "We'll utilize the run game, play-action passes, all that stuff you've seen in the first three games and keep that formula." Detroit's Matthew Stafford would love to flush the formula after his two-interception performance against Chicago on Sunday and relive the memories of a five-touchdown effort in a 45-14 rout of the Eagles on Thanksgiving last year. Veteran wide receiver Golden Tate had a touchdown reception versus Philadelphia in that encounter, but had just one catch for one yard last week and seven receptions for 54 during Detroit's three-game losing skid.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Eagles -3. O/U: 46

ABOUT THE EAGLES (3-0): Wide receiver Jordan Matthews, who leads the team in catches (15), receiving yards (204) and touchdowns (two) this season, has found his stride with TDs in five of his last six games in addition to scoring in the previous encounter with Detroit. The passing game is expected to receive a boost from tight end Zach Ertz, who missed back-to-back contests while recovering from the rib displacement in his collarbone. Running back Ryan Mathews, who is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry, is dealing with soreness in his ankle and likely will cede carries to rookie Wendell Smallwood and veteran Darren Sproles.

ABOUT THE LIONS (1-3): Offseason acquisition Marvin Jones, who has an NFL second-best 482 yards receiving, returned to practice on Thursday after being slowed by a foot injury. The health status of Eric Ebron is not as promising as the tight end is being plagued by ankle and knee injuries, leaving his availability in question for Sunday's game. Theo Riddick leads the Lions with 122 yards rushing, but his 3.1 average per carry leaves plenty to be desired. He will try to make hay against a Philadelphia defense that is yielding just 274.3 yards per contest, third-best in the NFL.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Philadelphia's plus-6 in turnover ratio is tied for second-best in the league while Detroit is minus-3 in that department.

2. Lions DE Kerry Hyder has an NFC-best five sacks this season.

3. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz returns to Detroit for the second time since being fired as coach of the Lions following a 29-51 stretch from 2009-13.

PREDICTION: Eagles 24, Lions 16