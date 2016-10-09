Lions sack previously unbeaten Eagles

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions' offense couldn't do anything wrong in the first half. After halftime, they did virtually nothing right.

Thanks to the play-making ability of cornerback Darius Slay, the Lions survived.

Matt Prater kicked a 29-yard field goal with 1:28 remaining and the Lions rallied back after giving away a 14-point lead to edge the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles 24-23 on Sunday at Ford Field.

Slay forced the fumble that led to Detroit's go-ahead score and intercepted Carson Wentz's pass with 1:17 to clinch the victory.

"That's my nickname, 'Big-Play Slay,' so I try to make every play I do big," Slay said. "I'm just blessed and fortunate to be able to do it.

"I was surprised he even threw that. I was in great position. ... But then I looked in the air and I said 'Oh, the ball is coming for real. He's really throwing this. Oh well, it's time for his first career pick.'"

Quarterback Matthew Stafford hit Golden Tate with a crucial 27-yard pass on third down to set up the field goal.

"Huge plays by our defense," Stafford said. "Really, the two turnovers were big-time plays. Once we got the ball back, we knew it was our opportunity to go. That was our drive to go do it and we made a big play to get there. Wish I could have thrown a touchdown to make it a little bit easier, but it didn't happen."

Stafford did toss three touchdown passes in the first half, two to Theo Riddick. Stafford was 19 of 25 for 180 yards. Riddick rushed for 49 yards on 11 carries and caught six passes for 33 yards as the Lions (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Lions' offense netted just 45 yards in the second half after converting three long drives before halftime.

"The second half, they didn't really do too much different," Stafford said. "We just kind of hurt ourselves."

Wentz's interception was the first of his career. He threw two touchdown passes and completed 25 of 33 attempts for 238 yards. Caleb Sturgis kicked three field goals for the Eagles (3-1).

"It's tough to lose close ones like this," Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said. "That locker room is hurting right now."

Philadelphia scored on its first possession of the second half to pull within 21-17. Wentz hit Josh Huff over the middle with a 1-yard pass to complete the drive.

Stafford fumbled on Detroit's next possession and linebacker Nigel Bradham recovered at the Lions 16. The Eagles had to settle for Sturgis' 33-yard field goal.

Sturgis' 49-yard field goal, set up by a 20-yard reception by Jordan Matthews, put the Eagles on top 23-21 with 6:40 remaining.

The Eagles forced a punt but Detroit got the ball back when Slay forced Ryan Mathews to fumble and defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker recovered at Philadelphia's 45.

The Eagles called a pitchout on the play despite needing to pick up just two yards for the first down.

"We felt like getting the ball on the edge with guys out in front was our best chance to get the first down," Pederson said.

Stafford's pass to Tate, plus an unnecessary roughness penalty, advanced Detroit to the 6-yard line. Prater kicked his game-winner after the Lions failed to punch it in.

Wentz's long pass attempt to Nelson Agholor was snatched away by Slay, ending all suspense.

The Lions led 21-10 at halftime.

"We felt like Detroit was a half-step ahead of us in the first half," Pederson said. "Then (the defense) got it together and did an outstanding job. The way they hung together and battled and came back in the second half was impressive."

The Eagles hadn't given up a passing touchdown during their first three games but allowed two in the first quarter alone.

Stafford found Marvin Jones in the back of the end zone to make it 21-7 with 3:08 left in the half.

Sturgis' 50-yard field goal just before halftime cut Detroit's lead to 11.

NOTES: Detroit DE Ziggy Ansah missed his third consecutive game with a high ankle sprain. LB DeAndre Levy (quad), TE Eric Ebron (ankle) and RB Dwayne Washington (ankle) were among the other notable inactives. ... The Eagles had all of their starters available. ... Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr. became the third player in franchise history to reach 500 receiving yards during the first five games. ... The Eagles won six of the last eight meetings despite Detroit's 45-14 win on Thanksgiving last season. ... The Lions allowed 18 touchdowns to opposing tight ends in their previous 20 games. ... Philadelphia plays three of its next four games against NFC East opponents on the road. Detroit continues a string of three straight home games against Los Angeles next Sunday.