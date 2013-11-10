Preview: Eagles at Packers

The Green Bay Packers have been hampered by injuries for much of this season, but the loss of Aaron Rodgers will be the toughest one to overcome. With Seneca Wallace under center, Green Bay will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a quarterback matchup that suddenly favors the Eagles. Nick Foles is coming off one of the greatest performances in NFL history, throwing for a league record-tying seven touchdowns with a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating in last week’s rout of Oakland.

Of course, the presence of Rodgers would have created an intriguing quarterback matchup had the former NFL MVP not broken his collarbone in last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears. Wallace has started 21 games in the NFL but none since 2011 with Cleveland. Meanwhile, Foles has only started nine NFL games, but two of those – Oct. 13 at Tampa Bay and Nov. 3 at Oakland – resulted in him winning the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Packers -1. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE EAGLES (4-5): Foles, who threw for a career-high 406 yards last week, has 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. LeSean McCoy leads the NFL with 777 rushing yards, but he has run for 60 yards or less in four of his last five games. The Eagles’ defense has recovered from a rough start to the season, as Philadelphia has yielded 21 points or fewer in five straight games.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (5-3): While the Rodgers injury is a huge blow, the Packers finally have a running game they can depend on. Rookie bruiser Eddie Lacy has rushed for 545 yards since October 1 – the highest total in the NFL - including a career-high 150 yards last week. Green Bay, which had won 29 of its last 31 games at Lambeau Field before last week’s defeat, expects to have Clay Matthews back on Sunday after the All-Pro linebacker missed the last four games with a thumb injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Eagles are 4-1 on the road but 0-4 at home this season.

2. No player in the NFL has more touchdowns since the start of the 2011 season than Packers WR Jordy Nelson, who has a team-high seven this year.

3. Green Bay LB A.J. Hawk has 35 tackles and three sacks in the last four contests.

PREDICTION: Eagles 27, Packers 13