Preview: Eagles at Packers

Aaron Rodgers is coming off a six-touchdown performance and looks to continue his stellar season when the Green Bay Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Rodgers, who passed for 315 yards as Green Bay trounced Chicago 55-14 last week, has 25 touchdown passes against just three interceptions. Philadelphia received a solid performance from quarterback Mark Sanchez in a 45-21 rout of Carolina on Monday.

The Eagles have a half-game lead over Dallas in the NFC East but they are just 2-2 on the road. A collarbone injury to Nick Foles opened the door for Sanchez and the former starter with the New York Jets passed for 332 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers. The Packers are tough at home with a 4-0 mark but they remain one game behind Detroit in the NFC North. Philadelphia ranks fourth in scoring offense (31.0 points per game) with Green Bay right behind in fifth (30.8).

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Packers –6. O/U: 54.5.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (7-2): Perhaps the most impressive aspects about Sanchez’s performance was that he avoided turnovers and was comfortable with the fast-pace attack. “I thought his demeanor was terrific, I thought he handled the pace well,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur told reporters. “He did the things that we want in our offense. For the most part, he made good decisions and you could tell he threw the ball accurately.” Receiver Jeremy Maclin is having a big season with 48 receptions for 828 yards and eight touchdowns, while running back LeSean McCoy (641 yards, two scores) has slipped from his big 2013 campaign. Outside linebacker Connor Barwin is tied for second in the NFL with 10.5 sacks while free safety Malcolm Jenkins has a team-best three interceptions.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (6-3): Wideout Randall Cobb is having a productive season with an NFC-leading 10 touchdown receptions, second overall behind Denver tight end Julius Thomas (12). Cobb has 13 20-yard receptions and 271 yards after the catch. While linebacker Clay Matthews (3.5 sacks) remains the most formidable player on the defensive unit, defensive end Julius Peppers has a team-best five sacks and has began making more of an impact as the season deepens. “He’s getting more and more comfortable each and every week,” coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. “He’s playing at a high level.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Philadelphia won 27-13 at Lambeau Field last season when McCoy rushed for 155 yards and WR Riley Cooper had 102 yards and two touchdowns.

2. The Eagles have scored 30 or more points six times this season, while Green Bay has reached 30 or more five times.

3. Packers WR Jordy Nelson had 152 yards against the Bears for his fourth 100-yard outing of the season.

PREDICTION: Packers 38, Eagles 34