Eagles 27, Packers 13: Nick Foles continued his surprising season with three more touchdown passes, including a pair to Riley Cooper, as Philadelphia notched a road victory over Green Bay, which has lost its starting quarterback in back-to-back weeks.

With Aaron Rodgers sidelined with a broken collarbone and Seneca Wallace suffering a groin injury on the Packers’ first series, Scott Tolzien was forced into his first NFL action and played respectably, going 24-of-39 for 280 yards and a touchdown. The third-year pro from Wisconsin was intercepted twice, while Foles threw no interceptions and finished 12-of-18 for 228 yards, one week after tying the NFL record with seven TD passes in a win at Oakland.

Foles had plenty of help from LeSean McCoy, who broke out of a slump with 155 rushing yards to help Philadelphia (5-5) improve to 5-1 on the road. Green Bay (5-4) handed the ball to Eddie Lacy 24 times for 73 yards and undrafted rookie Jarrett Boykin stepped up with eight catches for 112 yards, but the Packers still lost their second straight home game after winning 23 of their previous 24 regular-season contests at Lambeau Field.

The Eagles opened the scoring just over nine minutes into the game as Foles threw deep into double coverage, both Packers defenders collided in mid-air and the ball ricocheted up to DeSean Jackson, who walked the final few yards into the end zone for a 55-yard score. Philadelphia led 10-3 at halftime, but Green Bay outgained the visitors 268-172 in the opening 30 minutes and would have scored more points had Mason Crosby not missed two field goals and Tolzien not thrown a costly interception in the end zone.

Foles’ 45-yard TD pass to Cooper early in the third quarter made it 17-3 before the Packers finally found the end zone with 3:22 left in the period on Tolzien’s 22-yard strike to Brandon Bostick. However, the Eagles promptly responded when Foles found a wide-open Cooper from 32 yards out to give the improving wide receiver his fifth touchdown in the last two games and extend the lead to 27-10.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Eagles T Jason Peters (quad), LB Mychal Kendricks (knee) and S Earl Wolff (knee) all were injured in the first half and did not return, while the Packers lost C Evan Dietrich-Smith (knee) and CB Casey Hawyward (hamstring) to first-half injuries. ... Foles has thrown for 16 touchdowns and no interceptions this season. ... Cooper finished with three catches for 102 yards, while Jackson totaled four grabs for 80 yards.