Rodgers, Packers demolish Eagles

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers are moving on up, which is bad news for the rest of the NFC.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes and Green Bay scored three touchdowns on defense and special teams to bury the Philadelphia Eagles and backup quarterback Mark Sanchez 53-20 on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The Packers (7-3) dismantled their past three opponents at Lambeau by a combined 94 points, including 98-3 at halftime. The Eagles entered the day with a 7-2 record atop the NFC East. It didn’t matter. Green Bay jumped ahead 17-0 and led 30-6 at halftime.

“The formula to get to the playoffs is always to win your home games and try to play .500 or better on the road,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “We have a great home-field advantage, probably the best in football. It’s a special place to play. Obviously, we enjoy playing here. This is our element. This is where we live. This is where we train. So we’re obviously comfortable. Our crowd was great today. I think that’s all part of it.”

The Packers wasted no time taking control and averaged more than seven yards per play. Rodgers went deep to wide receiver Jordy Nelson for 64 yards over cornerback Bradley Fletcher to set up an opening field goal and then whipped a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams for a 10-0 lead.

After the Eagles went three-and-out, cornerback Micah Hyde returned Donnie Jones’ punt 75 yards for a touchdown for a 17-0 Packers lead. That ballooned to 24-3 when Rodgers hit Nelson with a 27-yard scoring strike against Fletcher again with 10:39 on the clock in the second quarter.

“He was on fire early,” Eagles coach Chip Kelly said of Rodgers. “He is an extremely accurate passer. We knew that was the deal coming in and we didn’t do a good enough job getting after him. He was as advertised. I think he is playing as good as anybody in the league.”

Rodgers’ end-zone pass to Nelson resulted in pass interference on Fletcher on the Packers’ next possession. Running back Eddie Lacy blasted in from the 1 for the touchdown; a botched hold on the extra point meant the lead was 30-3.

Sanchez’s 40-yard completion to Jordan Matthews late in the first half set up Cody Parkey’s second 33-yard field goal as the first half expired.

Rodgers topped 300 passing yards by early in the third quarter and had his seventh game this season with at least three touchdowns and no interceptions. Sanchez, making his second start for Nick Foles (broken collarbone), couldn’t sustain any consistent success.

“It’s tough to win a game in this league, I don’t care who you’re playing -- if a team is winless or undefeated or somewhere in the middle,” Rodgers said. “But I told Fox in the production meeting, this was important to gauge where we’re at, playing against a top-tier team that’s leading the division, to see how we match up against a good team like that. ... So this was the kind of win we needed to just remind ourselves and our fans and the league that we are a good football team and it’s tough to play here.”

Sanchez was sacked three times in the first half, botched a handoff with running back LeSean McCoy for a turnover on the first drive of the second half and threw a pick-six to Julius Peppers midway through the third quarter.

A few plays after the interception, Sanchez had a chance for a long touchdown pass to receiver Riley Cooper but overthrew it. In the fourth quarter, Sanchez was intercepted on a pass that he was trying to throw away in the direction of wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and was charged with a fumble that cornerback Casey Hayward scooped up for a 49-yard touchdown and 53-13 lead. The score put the Packers over 50 points in back-to-back games for the first time in team history.

“Hats off to the Packers,” Sanchez said. “They played outstanding in all phases. We did quite the opposite. I thought the game plan was good. I thought the week of prep was perfect. I thought we came in here with the right mind-set but, sometimes, that is the way that it goes. They played outstanding and we played pretty poorly.”

Maclin caught Sanchez’s second touchdown pass with 7:20 remaining and had nine catches for 93 yards. Rookie Jordan Matthews had five receptions for 107 yards including a touchdown in the third quarter.

NOTES: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers set an NFL record for most consecutive passes without an interception at home. Rodgers entered the game with a streak of 286 passes, dating to Dec. 2, 2012, against Minnesota. Patriots QB Tom Brady held the old pick-free record of 288 passes. ... The Packers became the first team in NFL history to score at least 28 points in four consecutive home games. ... CB Micah Hyde’s punt return for a touchdown was the second of his career and came against a Philadelphia special teams that had scored five touchdowns this season. ... Eagles CB Brandon Boykin (head) left the game in the first half but was cleared to return. ... Packers OLB Julius Peppers had his second interception return for a touchdown, joining Houston’s J.J. Watt and Tampa Bay’s Danny Lansanah as the only defenders with two touchdowns. Peppers is the first player in NFL history with 100-plus sacks and four interceptions for touchdowns. ... Philadelphia’s Brandon Bair blocked an extra point and Bryan Braman blocked a punt late in the game.