Panthers hold off Eagles, improve to 6-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Never before were the Carolina Panthers this good this deep into a season.

They are 6-0 and feeling as if things are going their way.

“You can doubt us all you want, we’re going to keep going,” fullback Mike Tolbert said. “We’re trying to stay on top of the division.”

Tolbert scored two touchdowns, and the Panthers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27-16 Sunday night to mark the best start in franchise history.

The Panthers, who played their first home game in nearly a month, are 6-0 for the first time. Their previous best season-opening winning streak lasted five games in 2003.

“We’ve still got a lot more games, a lot more games,” Carolina quarterback Cam Newton said.

The list of contributors keeps growing, with veteran defensive end Jared Allen making a big impact in his second game with the team since a trade from the Chicago Bears. He notched a sack and was a nuisance at times as the Eagles had to deal with a stout pass rush.

“It’s good in all the right ways,” Allen said. “We’ve got guys coming (from all angles). It’s just fun. Everybody is celebrating for everybody.”

The Eagles (3-4) had a two-game winning streak end. Trailing by eight late in the game, they punted with 7:07 remaining and then turned the ball over on downs with 1:56 left.

Philadelphia had 349 yards of total offense, but most of that total came in small slices.

“It’s nothing different for us,” said Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein, who missed the previous game as he was in the concussion protocol. “We’re just doing things the right way, and (it’s fitting) when the defense is on the field to end it.”

The Eagles stalled so often that they attempted four field goals.

“We all have to execute better,” said Philadelphia running back DeMarco Murray, who gained 65 yards on 18 carries. “We’ve just got to continue to get better. I thought we had a great game plan. We have to not hurt ourselves.”

The Eagles were bemoaning giving up too many key plays, particularly with the Panthers racking up 204 yards on the ground. Carolina running back Jonathan Stewart gained 125 yards on 24 attempts.

Tolbert scored on a 2-yard run to open the scoring and added a 2-yard reception on the first possession of the second half. On his second scoring play, he bounced off a would-be tackler and regained his balance before bullying his way to the end zone.

Philadelphia got within 21-13 after running back Ryan Mathews’ 63-yard touchdown run with 9:32 left in the third quarter.

The Eagles pulled closer after cornerback Byron Maxwell grabbed the team’s third interception of the night and returned it 22 yards to the Carolina 18. Philadelphia settled for kicker Caleb Sturgis’ third field goal, a 24-yarder.

Sturgis missed from 50 yards early in the fourth quarter.

Carolina kicker Graham Gano booted a 35-yard field goal with 9:04 left, pushing the edge to 24-16. His 29-yarder with 19 seconds to play clinched the outcome.

Newton completed 14 of 24 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown, but he was picked off three times.

Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford completed 26 of 46 passes for 205 yards and an interception. It was in his first visit to Charlotte since he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament while playing for the St. Louis Rams in a 2013 game.

“Inconsistency is the word that comes to mind,” Bradford said. “We’ve shown flashes, but other times it’s self-inflicted.”

Mathews gained 97 yards on six carries.

Carolina had two four-play touchdown drives in the first half and held a 14-6 lead at the break.

The Panthers drove 72 yards in four plays on their first possession, with Tolbert scoring on a 2-yard run. That continued the brisk offensive execution from the waning moments of the comeback victory a week earlier at Seattle.

On the next snap, safety Colin Jones intercepted a pass mishandled by Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews. That gave the Panthers the ball at the Philadelphia 21.

The next play resulted in an interception for Eagles cornerback Nolan Carroll, who wrestled the ball away from Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

The Eagles didn’t score until Caleb Sturgis’ 52-yard field goal with 5:42 left in the second quarter.

Carolina answered with Newton’s 2-yard touchdown run completing a quick 60-yard march. The big play was Ginn’s 43-yard pickup on a reverse, followed by a pair of offside penalties on the Eagles.

After Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins intercepted Newton at the Carolina 39, Sturgis tacked on a 29-yard field goal with four seconds left in the half.

Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters was taken from the field on a cart after sustaining a lower-back injury in the first quarter, and he didn’t return to action. At 33 years old, he is the oldest non-specialist on the Philadelphia roster.

NOTES: Philadelphia LB Mychal Kendricks returned after missing two games with a hamstring ailment. ... Eagles LB DeMeco Ryans missed the game with a hamstring injury sustained Monday night. He was replaced in the starting unit by LB Jordan Hicks, a rookie from Texas. ... DE Jared Allen was back in action for his second game with Carolina since a trade from Chicago. The NFL’s career sack leader among active players missed last week’s game with a pinched nerve in his back. ... The Eagles defeated Carolina 45-21 last year at home. ... Carolina is back in action for another prime-time game Nov. 2 at home against the Indianapolis Colts. ... The Eagles are off next week before a Nov. 8 game at Dallas.