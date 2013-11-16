Philadelphia Eagles - PlayerWatch

OT Jason Peters, who injured his quad in Sunday’s game, was full in practice Friday but is still listed as questionable to face the Redskins.

QB Michael Vick was able to take part in all of Friday’s practice, and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Washington. Nick Foles is expected to start.

CB Bradley Fletcher, who missed Sunday’s game with a pectoral injury, was full in practice Friday but is still listed as questionable to face the Redskins.

LB Mychal Kendricks, who injured his knee last week against the Packers, was full in practice Friday but is still listed as questionable to face the Redskins.

LB Jake Knott did not practice Friday and will miss his fourth straight game Sunday with a hamstring injury.