FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philadelphia Eagles - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
September 21, 2014 / 10:47 PM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia Eagles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LB Casey Mathews, who has not started a game since his rookie season in 2011, may start Sunday vs. Washington in place of injured Mychal Kendricks.

WR Josh Huff (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. the Washington Redskins.

OT Matt Tobin (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Washington Redskins.

LB Mychal Kendricks (calf) is out and may be replaced by Casey Mathews, who has not started a game since his rookie season in 2011.

S Earl Wolff (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Washington Redskins.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.