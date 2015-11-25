FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
November 26, 2015 / 9:03 PM / 2 years ago

Philadelphia Eagles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LT Jason Peters practiced Tuesday. Peters, who is nursing a back injury, is expected to start Thursday against the Lions. The question is whether he’ll be able to finish.

LB DeMeco Ryans was a full practice participant Tuesday. He was listed on the injury report with a hamstring, which has been bothering him for several weeks. But it has kept him out of just one game.

QB Mark Sanchez shared first-team practice reps with Sam Bradford in Tuesday’s walk-through, but still seems the likely starter Thursday against the Lions because of Bradford’s healing shoulder.

QB Sam Bradford was a limited practice participant during Tuesday’s walk-through. He is over his concussion, but still is recovering from a Grade II sprain in his left shoulder. The Eagles won’t make a decision on Thursday’s starting quarterback until after Wednesday’s practice.

RB Ryan Mathews didn’t practice again Tuesday. He still is recovering from a concussion suffered in Week 10. He won’t play Thursday against Detroit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
