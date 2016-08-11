Philadelphia Eagles - PlayerWatch

OL Matt Tobin will start at left tackle Thursday in place of injured Jason Peters (quad). Tobin started 13 games last season at right guard.

RB Wendell Smallwood, the team's fifth-round draft pick, remains sidelined with a quad injury and won't play Thursday. Ryan Mathews and Darren Sproles are the only running backs in camp assured of roster spots.

LB Myke Tavarres, who was signed as an undrafted free agent, played his final season of college ball at little known University of Incarnate Word, a Division I FCS school in San Antonio, Texas.

TE Brent Celek is entering his 10th season with the Eagles since the team selected the tight end in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year, $12 million extension with the team in January ($6 million guaranteed) that lowered his 2016 cap number from $5 million to $2 million, but gave him some extra guaranteed money on the back end.

S Malcolm Jenkins still is out with a hamstring injury and won't play against the Bucs on Thursday. Doug Pederson hopes he'll be back on the field sometime next week.

QB Sam Bradford will start against Tampa Bay in Thursday night's preseason opener, but won't play more than a couple of series.

WR Rueben Randle will be used in the slot Thursday with Jordan Matthews out with a knee injury. Randle seldom was used in the slot with his previous team, the Giants.