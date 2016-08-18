FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Philadelphia Eagles - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
#US NFL
August 19, 2016 / 3:03 AM / a year ago

Philadelphia Eagles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QB Carson Wentz won't play Thursday. He suffered a hairline fracture of a rib in last week's preseason game. The Eagles don't expect him to play next week either. They're hopeful he'll be back for the final preseason game against the Jets.

CB Jalen Mills, the seventh-round rookie who has had a very good camp, will miss Thursday's game with a hamstring issue.

WR Jordan Matthews will miss his second preseason game Thursday as he recovers from a bone bruise in his knee. He's been out two weeks and may not be back until the start of the regular season.

LB Mychal Kendricks has been out for two weeks with what was initially called hamstring tightness. He will not play Thursday night after head coach Doug Pederson said last week that he expected him to return this week.

