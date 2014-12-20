Preview: Eagles at Redskins

The Philadelphia Eagles are in must-win territory as they prepare to visit the Washington Redskins on Saturday afternoon. A loss to Dallas on Sunday in a showdown for first place has left the Eagles needing to win their final two games - and even that may leave them on the outside of the NFC playoff picture. “The only thing that matters is our next game,” coach Chip Kelly said. “If we don’t beat Washington, it’s kind of a moot point anyway.”

Philadelphia rallied from a 10-point deficit in Week 3 to post a 37-34 victory over the Redskins, which marked Kirk Cousins’ first start of the season in place of an injured Robert Griffin III. Since then, Washington’s quarterback carousel has seen Colt McCoy replace an ineffective Cousins before yielding to Griffin, who was benched after three straight sub-par outings. McCoy reclaimed the starting position but was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, putting Griffin back under center.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network. LINE: Eagles -7.5. O/U: 50

ABOUT THE EAGLES (9-5): Philadelphia rallied from a 21-point deficit before fading late against the Cowboys to suffer back-to-back defeats for the first time since October 2013. Quarterback Mark Sanchez threw for only 96 yards in a home loss to Seattle on Dec. 7 and was intercepted twice against Dallas - the fourth time in seven games he has been picked off two times. Consistency continues to be an issue for the running game, with LeSean McCoy averaging 57 yards rushing in the past two losses after amassing 289 yards and a pair of scores in the previous two games. Jeremy Maclin had 10 catches for 154 yards in Week 3, his fourth 100-yard game in five meetings versus Washington.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (3-11): Griffin threw for 236 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 46 yards on five carries, but was also sacked seven times in last week’s 24-13 loss to the New York Giants - Washington’s sixth consecutive defeat. “It’s not been a fun year,” Griffin said. “We’ve had a lot of turmoil, a lot of things going on. At the end of the day, you suit up and when your number’s called, be ready to play.” Wideout DeSean Jackson, released by Philadelphia in the offseason before signing with the Redskins, had five receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown versus the Eagles in September but insisted he has no extra motivation for the return matchup.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Eagles have won three straight overall in the series and three of the past four visits to Washington.

2. Redskins RB Alfred Morris needs 52 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the third time in as many seasons.

3. Philadelphia is second in the league with 47 sacks while the Redskins have surrendered 53, the second-highest total.

PREDICTION: Eagles 30, Redskins 23