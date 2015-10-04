Preview: Eagles at Redskins

After a dismal performance against Dallas that dropped them to 0-2, the Philadelphia Eagles began feeling better about themselves by posting a 24-17 road victory over the New York Jets. They can continue to boost their confidence on Sunday, when they visit the NFC East-rival Washington Redskins.

Philadelphia bounced back from its clunker at home versus the hated Cowboys with a solid defensive effort, limiting New York to just 47 rushing yards while intercepting Ryan Fitzpatrick three times. New York’s inability to run against the Eagles does not bode well for Washington, which gained only 88 rushing yards in its 32-21 home loss to the New York Giants in Week 3. The Redskins may have to rely on the arm of Kirk Cousins, who will make another start despite throwing four interceptions in the first three games. Cousins is unlikely to get much help in the form of former Eagle DeSean Jackson, who has missed two contests with a hamstring injury and is day-to-day.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Eagles -3. O/U: 44.5

ABOUT THE EAGLES (1-2): While Sam Bradford has been less than impressive, Philadelphia is getting a big contribution from Darren Sproles thus far. The veteran running back was named the NFL’s Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a punt 89 yards for a touchdown and rushing for another score against the Jets. Sproles joined Ockie Anderson, Curly Oden and Gale Sayers as the only players in NFL history to record both a punt-return and rushing touchdown in multiple games.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (1-2): Alfred Morris’ time as Washington’s top running back may be over. The veteran gained 121 yards in the season opener but had just six carries for 19 yards against the Giants as Matt Jones rushed 11 times for 38 yards. It wasn’t an impressive performance by Jones, but he was nominated for the NFC Rookie of the Month Award as he has produced 189 yards and two touchdowns over his first three games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Eagles have made a league-low two plays of 25 or more yards while the Redskins have produced four passing plays of similar yardage.

2. The home team has won the last three matchups in the series, with each of the last two decided by three points.

3. Philadelphia RB DeMarco Murray (hamstring) participated in Thursday’s full practice but remains questionable to play against Washington.

PREDICTION: Eagles 24, Redskins 10