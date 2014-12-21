Redskins send Eagles to brink of elimination

LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington had lost six straight games. Philadelphia needed to win to avoid the chance of losing the NFC East title with a Dallas victory on Sunday.

The Eagles overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but Redskins rookie cornerback Bashaud Breeland made a diving interception of quarterback Mark Sanchez with 91 seconds to go at the Washington 42-yard line. Six plays and 86 seconds later, Kai Forbath kicked a 26-yard field goal that gave the Redskins the 27-24 upset win on Saturday.

“That dude has ice cold veins,” Redskins defensive end Stephen Bowen said about Breeland, who has become Washington’s top corner in the absence of injured three-time Pro Bowl pick DeAngelo Hall.

While Washington improved to 4-11, Philadelphia fell to 9-6 with its third straight loss, this one to a cellar-dweller. The Eagles need the Cowboys to lose Sunday to Indianapolis and again at Washington next week while they beat the New York Giants in order to repeat as division champions for second-year coach Chip Kelly. Philadelphia converted nine of 16 third downs and outgained Washington 495-305 but still lost.

“We can’t blame that on the refs,” said defensive end Vinny Curry, who was flagged twice for late hits on Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III as the Eagles committed 13 penalties for 102 yards. “We brought this on ourselves. We gave these guys the game.”

Leading 17-14 with 1:46 remaining in the third quarter, Washington faced second-and-14 at its own 32 when wide receiver DeSean Jackson beat Philadelphia cornerback Bradley Fletcher for a 55-yard catch. Two plays later, the former Eagles receiver drew a pass interference call on safety Nate Allen, setting up fullback Darrel Young’s second 1-yard touchdown run of the quarter for a 24-14 Redskins lead.

The desperate Eagles responded with an 11-play, 85-yard touchdown drive that ended with Sanchez’s 16-yard scoring slant pass to receiver Riley Cooper, who beat Redskins nickel corner E.J. Biggers.

When Allen intercepted Griffin’s pass for the double-covered Jackson three plays later, Philadelphia drove 50 yards for Cody Parkey’s tying 22-yard field goal with 6:17 to go.

The Redskins didn’t advance beyond their 45 before punting the ball back to the Eagles.

Sanchez, who had a franchise-record 37 completions in 50 attempts for 374 yards, two touchdowns and the interception, completed five of six passes (four to tight end Zach Ertz, who set a team record with 15 catches) to give the Eagles third-and-4 at Washington’s 48. That’s when Breeland beat receiver Jeremy Maclin to a low throw and made a winner of Jackson, who was cut by the Eagles in March despite a Pro Bowl season.

“DeSean is about to eat this up,” predicted Eagles outside linebacker Brandon Graham.

“It was very special for myself being there last year and with everything that happened,” said Jackson, who danced into the postgame locker room. “I‘m just happy to be on this side and send them home with a loss.”

In another awful season in Washington, Ryan Kerrigan has been a rare bright spot and the outside linebacker came through again on the defense’s first series. Kerrigan’s sack/strip of Sanchez gave the Redskins the ball at the Philadelphia 47.

Griffin completed third-down throws to Jackson and receiver Andre Roberts for first downs before Roberts drew a personal foul on Eagles cornerback Cary Williams on the next third down. The penalty gave Washington a first down on the Philadelphia 8, but the Redskins settled for a 25-yard field goal by Forbath with 6:09 left in the first quarter.

The Eagles followed with a 10-play, 79-yard drive during which their last seven plays gained 18, 7, 7, 10, 8, 5 and 11 yards, the last the touchdown run by running back LeSean McCoy, who tumbled past Washington safety Ryan Clark into the end zone.

Two plays later, Jackson burned Fletcher on a 51-yard bomb. On the next snap, running back Alfred Morris powered 28 yards to the end zone to give the Redskins a 10-7 lead with 19 seconds to go in the quarter.

Philadelphia took over at its 7 with 10:43 remaining in the half and converted a third-and-25 -- a 26-yard pass from Sanchez to Maclin -- and a third-and-16 -- an 18-yard pass from Sanchez to reserve running back Darren Sproles -- before Cooper beat Washington cornerback David Amerson on a 3-yard slant for the touchdown that made it 14-10.

Roberts fumbled the second-half kickoff, but Philadelphia didn’t gain a yard before Parkey was wide right on a 34-yard try after having made 29 of 31 attempts this season.

Given the reprieve, Washington marched 76 yards in 12 plays with a major boost from roughing-the-passer calls on Graham and Curry to regain a 17-14 edge on Young’s 1-yard run 8:14 into the third quarter.

The Eagles then converted two more third downs, but McCoy was stuffed by Bowen on third-and-1 at the Washington 28 and Parkey was wide right again from 46.

NOTES: Eagles QB Mark Sanchez completed 37 of 50 passes for 374 yards. He lost his third fumble this season and threw his 10th interception. ... TE Zach Ertz caught an Eagles-record 15 passes for 115 yards. ... The only Redskins with more sacks in a season than LB Ryan Kerrigan’s 13 1/2 are former DEs Dexter Manley and Charles Mann. ... RB Alfred Morris joined Stephen Davis (1999-2001) as the only Redskins to gain 1,000 yards in three straight years.