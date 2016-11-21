Wilson's TD throw, catch lift Seahawks past Eagles

SEATTLE -- The only thing more predictable than a slow start from the Seattle Seahawks is a midseason turnaround that puts them back among the short list of Super Bowl contenders.

This season is no different.

Quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 272 yards and a touchdown while catching a pass for another score as the Seahawks rolled to a 26-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Wilson completed 18 of 31 passes and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from receiver Doug Baldwin as Seattle (7-2-1) won its third game in a row.

"We're getting better," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "It's a long haul, and fortunately we're kind of turning the corner here at the right time."

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz completed 23 of 45 passes for 218 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions as the Eagles (5-5) absorbed their fifth consecutive road loss. Philadelphia used four different halfbacks in a game that saw starter Ryan Mathews and veteran backup Darren Sproles sit out the second half due to injuries.

Seattle played the fourth quarter without Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who was nursing a hamstring injury.

Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls replaced injured starter C.J. Prosise in the second quarter and rushed for 57 yards on 14 carries as Seattle stormed out to a 26-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia put its best drive of the game together in the final minutes, eventually pulling within 11 points on a Dorial Green-Beckham touchdown reception and two-point conversion with 3:42 left in the game.

"We're heading in the right direction, but I've got to do my part and continue to coach better," first-year Eagles coach Doug Pederson said.

Seattle opened up a 23-7 lead on Baldwin's 15-yard touchdown pass to Wilson midway through the third quarter. Baldwin took a handoff from Wilson and ran right, then stopped and threw back to an open Wilson on the left, resulting in Wilson's third career reception and the first that went for a touchdown.

"Beautiful execution, and it was beautifully done," Carroll said. "It was a good throw, and a good throw makes it."

Seattle piled up 300 yards of offense on the way to a 16-7 halftime lead. Wilson completed 11 of 18 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown over the first 30 minutes.

The Seahawks struck first on a 75-yard run by Prosise four minutes into the game, but Philadelphia blocked the extra point to hold Seattle to a 6-0 lead.

The Eagles came back to take a 7-6 lead on a Zach Ertz touchdown reception and the extra point two plays into the second quarter. Seattle then went on a 10-play, 92-yard drive that culminated in a 35-yard pass from Wilson to Jimmy Graham, taking a 13-7 lead with 8:20 left in the half. Steven Hauschka added a 21-yard field goal with 3:47 remaining.

The Eagles had a long first-half touchdown called back when Ertz's apparent 57-yard reception from Wentz was wiped out by an illegal-formation call. Ertz caught a short pass near midfield and ran down the left sideline, eluding two defenders to get across the goal line, but a Philadelphia receiver had lined up a step behind the line of scrimmage to warrant the costly flag.

"Obviously, a big play in the game that negates a touchdown and hurts us in that situation," Pederson said. "We just have to be a little more aware in those situations."

Carroll said after the game that Prosise's shoulder injury could end up sidelining the rookie for the remainder of the season.

NOTES: DL Michael Bennett (knee) was among the Seattle players who did not suit up. ... The Eagles were without RBs Ryan Mathews (knee) and Darren Sproles (ribs) for most of the second half. Philadelphia LT Jason Peters (forearm) also missed time, while RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai came out in the final minutes. Seahawks S Earl Thomas (hamstring), CB DeShawn Shead (hamstring), LT George Fant (shoulder) and RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder) were also hurt during the game. ... Seattle K Steven Hauschka had an extra point blocked in the first quarter, marking the fourth time this season that he missed an extra point. Hauschka has missed four extra-point tries in each of the past two seasons after going a perfect 85-for-85 over the two previous seasons. ... Over the past three games, Seattle QB Russell Wilson has thrown six touchdown passes without an interception.