Eagles dominate mistake-prone Steelers 17-0

Nolan Carroll returned one of Philadelphia's four interceptions of Pittsburgh backup quarterback Landry Jones in the first half for a 38-yard touchdown and the Eagles dominated the host Steelers 17-0 in a preseason game Thursday night.

Jones, who saw his first NFL playing time last season, was 12 of 20 for 111 yards as Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, star wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell sat out for the second straight week. A number of Steelers defensive starters also were held out.

Jones threw two interceptions in the first quarter as the Eagles opened a 10-0 lead at halftime -- Cody Parkey added a 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in the second quarter -- in a game largely played by backups.

Carroll stepped in front of a pass intended for Sammie Coates and returned it 5:42 into game.

The Steelers' best drive came on their next possession, but Pro Bowl defender Malcolm Jenkins made a diving interception in the end zone of a Jones pass that was deflected by Leodis McKelvin.

Last week, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's defense forced four turnovers by Tampa Bay in a 17-9 victory, including three interceptions.

Jones was picked off twice more in the second quarter by former CFL defensive back Aaron Grymes and by Jaylen Watkins on a play in which Jones was pressured by defensive end Steven Means.

Still, Jones is set as the backup as longtime backup Bruce Gradkowski, who missed last season with an injury, has a pulled hamstring that could keep him out six weeks.

Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford had more success moving the Eagles' offense, going 14 of 19 for 115 yards before Chase Daniel took over and was 10 of 16 for 82 yards.

The only other scoring came on Kenjon Barner's 5-yard run midway through the third quarter.

The Steelers are 0-2 in the preseason and 2-13 in their last 15 preseason games.