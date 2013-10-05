Philadelphia Eagles - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - INSIDE SLANT

Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly is pleased with the way his players bounced back from Sunday’s lopsided 52-20 loss to Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.

”They’ve been great,“ he said Wednesday. ”A lot of guys came in on Monday, even though that’s their day off. I really like this group. I like their mindset. I like their attitudes. You like being around them.

“I was really pleased with how they came back (Tuesday). But we have to build upon it. We can’t take a step back.”

After opening the season with a six-point win over Washington, the Eagles have dropped three in a row to fall to 1-3.

But they currently are just one game out of first place in the NFC East and begin a stretch of five very winnable games Sunday that could vault them into first place.

They travel to the Meadowlands Sunday to face the 0-4 Giants. Then they will face the 0-4 Tampa Bay Bucs, followed by an important Week 7 battle with the Dallas Cowboys, who currently lead the division with a 2-2 record.

After the Cowboys, they’ve got the Giants again at home, followed by a road tilt against the 1-3 Oakland Raiders.

While probably not likely, it’s not out of the question that the Eagles could win all five of those games and be 6-3 heading into Week 10.

”I think we did some good things (against the Broncos),“ Kelly said. ”I think offensively, we moved the ball (the Eagles had 450 yards), and there’s correctible mistakes there.

”I thought we competed on the defensive side of the ball. But we left them on the field a little bit too much in the third quarter there.

“So I think there are some positives, and that’s what you - you look at the negatives and you put a plan in plce to correct what we were doing wrong, and then build upon the positives as we get ready to go play the Giants.”

SERIES HISTORY: 157th regular-season meeting. Giants lead series, 81-73-2. The Eagles have dominated the series recently, winning eight of the last 10 meetings, though the Giants won the last meeting last year, 42-7 in the Meadowlands.

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - NOTES, QUOTES

--Four games into his first NFL head-coaching job, Chip Kelly said Thursday that he has no intentions of leaving Philadelphia.

“I‘m the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles,” Kelly said, responding to questions about his interest in the vacant job at Southern California. “I‘m very, very excited to be here. I‘m not entertaining anything like that. I‘m here.”

Kelly, of course, is a known commodity in the Pac-12. He helped boost Oregon to perennial contender status and raised his own profile to become one of the most sought after coaching candidates in football. That is why he’s in Philadelphia -- after interviewing with three NFL teams about the top coaching job for those franchises last January.

With the Eagles off to a slow start, Kelly’s name has been repeatedly connected to USC since Lane Kiffin was fired Sunday.

But Kelly is facing an 18-month show-cause penalty for infractions at Oregon that could complicate bringing him in for a rebuild, which would appear to be the need in Los Angeles.

--The Eagles’ offensive line, which was expected to be one of the team’s greatest strengths this season, has struggled a bit early on. It’s done a good job blocking for LeSean McCoy, who leads the league in rushing with 468 yards. But it hasn’t done nearly as well protecting quarterback Michael Vick. Vick has been sacked 14 times and has been pressured on more than 46 percent of his dropbacks.

“We’re not happy with the way we’ve played,” center Jason Kelce said. “This isn’t a one-dimensional game. We’ve done some good things in the running game. But that doesn’t mean anything. The highest-paid person, the most important person on the football team usually is the quarterback. And unless the offensive line is protecting him and giving him the time he needs, the offensive line isn’t doing a good job.”

--In the Eagles’ first two games, wide receiver DeSean Jackson had 16 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns. But he has cooled off dramatically the last two weeks, catching just five passes for 96 yards and no touchdowns. Asked whether his talents are being utilized well in the offense right now, Jackson said, “Honestly, the first couple of games, I guess you’d say yes. The last couple, it’s been some little struggles, regardless of what the play calls are and what positions I‘m being put in. But I feel the offense definitely has the right plays, has the right scheme. I still feel I can get open. We’ve played two pretty good corners the last two games. The opportunity just wasn’t really there like it was in the first couple of games.”

--The Eagles’ defense is ranked 31st in the league in points allowed and 32nd in yards allowed. But defensive coordinator Bill Davis continues to be upbeat that better days are ahead for his unit.

“Those kind of games are tough to swallow,” he said of Sunday’s 52-20 loss to the Broncos. “But you move on from ‘em. Right now, we’re at the stage of four weeks of live football that we’ve tested the defense in. We are not where we want to be. But believe it or not - I know the results are not there - but behind the scenes, I’ve watched that game probably 10 times now on tape, along with every other game we’ve played, and the fundamentals, the techniques, the understanding, the players playing with each other, it is moving forward. It hasn’t turned yet. It’s not where we want it to be. But I really believe it will turn.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 8 - The number of turnovers the Eagles have had on their first possession in the last 20 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think Lane has gotten better. But when you have a young guy like him, I think there are times where you’ve just got to go. Just trust what it was, what was the line call made by the center. Don’t hesitate. Sometimes when you’re half a second late and when you’re on the guy, all of a sudden he’s got your back shoulder. Where I think Lane knows exactly what to do, but at times, the game has to happen just a little bit quicker for him.” - Chip Kelly on rookie right tackle Lane Johnson.

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--LB Trent Cole has struggled with the transition from a 4-3 defensive end to a 3-4 rush linebacker. He has just two hurries and no sacks in the Eagles’ first four games.

--RB LeSean McCoy has just three runs for losses in 78 carries so far. Last season, he had 30 in the 12 games he played.

--QB Michael Vick is second in the league in yards per attempt (9.2), but has completed just 47.4 percent of his passes in the last two games.

--S Earl Wolff will again start at free safety Sunday if Patrick Chung’s shoulder injury prevents him from playing. Wolff played 64 snaps last week.

--TE Zach Ertz played a season-high 31 snaps Sunday and probably will play even more this week with the Eagles expected to play a lot of two-tight end sets against the Giants.

INJURY IMPACT

--S Patrick Chung was a limited practice participant Wednesday. Chung missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury. His status for this week remains uncertain.

--CB Brandon Boykin was a limited practice participant Wednesday, but coach Chip Kelly said he expected Boykin to play Sunday. If he can‘t, rookie Jordan Poyer will play in the slot.

GAME PLAN: The Eagles haven’t had any turnovers in the last two games. But they’re playing a Giants team that leads the league in giveaways through four weeks with 16. They are hoping to pressure quarterback Eli Manning early and often and force a couple of interceptions.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Eagles CB Brandon Boykin vs. Giants WR Victor Cruz -- Cruz, who has 26 catches and four touchdowns, will line up inside and outside, but figures to spend a lot of time matched up against Boykin in the slot. Advantage: Giants.

Eagles TE Zach Ertz vs. Giants S Antrel Rolle -- Ertz played a season-high 31 snaps last week and is expected to play more Sunday against a Giants team that hasn’t defended the tight end very well this season. Advantage: Eagles.

Eagles ROLB Trent Cole vs. Giants LT Will Beatty -- Beatty already has given up four sacks, four hits and 16 hurries. Cole still is without a sack and has just two hurries. Advantage: Eagles.