Philadelphia Eagles - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - INSIDE SLANT

Michael Vick was officially listed as questionable on Friday, a day after the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback said he would miss Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys due to his hamstring injury.

Coach Chip Kelly said before Thursday’s practice that he had not ruled Vick out, and that remained the team’s official stance Friday, although second-year quarterback Nick Foles will start against the Cowboys.

“No, I‘m not playing this week,” Vick said Thursday. “Not this week.”

Vick pulled a hamstring Oct. 6 game against the New York Giants. He was activated for last Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but did not play.

Foles, who was named NFC offensive player of the week, will start for the second straight week.

“I just can’t rush it,” Vick said. “I came out and tried to push it a little bit, tried to run a little faster. I was able to do that, but at the same time, I don’t want to push it too much. I want to let things happen naturally.”

It is unclear who will start once Vick is healthy. Kelly recently said that Vick will remain the starter, but this week said he is evaluating “everything.”

When asked if a player can lose his job to an injury, Kelly said, ”I think it all depends on the individual situation.

Foles completed 44 of 66 passes for 470 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in two games against Dallas last year.

Vick’s active or inactive status will be a game-day decision.

--The Eagles have one of the most explosive offenses in the league. They are averaging a prolific 449.8 yards per game. They lead the league in rushing and are ninth in passing. They’ve scored 30 or more points in four of their first six games.

The reason they’re taking a 3-3 record into Sunday’s important mid-October matchup against NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys instead of a 5-1 or 6-0 mark is their defense.

The switch from a wide-nine 4-3 scheme to a two-gap 3-4 has been accompanied by a fair share of growing pains for defensive coordinator Bill Davis’ unit.

But cornerback Cary Williams believes they’re making progress.

”I’ve seen drastic improvement,“ he said. ”We’re still a young defense. We’re still dealing with a lot of different things. (Developing) communication. Getting a feel for each other. Making sure we’re in the right place at the right time.

“There’s a lot of different people doing different things than they did throughout most of their career. It’s going to take a while. But I do see a drastic improvement.”

The Eagles still are last in the league in yards and first downs allowed and 29th in points allowed. In last week’s 11-point win over the Bucs, they allowed rookie quarterback Mike Glennon to convert a third-and-14, two third-and-9s and two third-and-7s.

But they have shown signs of improvement. They’re a respectable 16th against the run, already have 10 takeaways, which is just three fewer than they had all of last season and have a 69.1 opponent passer rating in the last two games, which is significantly better than the 107.1 in the first four.

Their pass defense will receive a major test Sunday when they take on Tony Romo and the Cowboys. Romo is third in the league in passing, has three 6-2 wide receivers and is two weeks removed from a 506-yard, five-touchdown performance against the Broncos.

”He’s a great player,“ Williams said of Romo. ”He can throw the ball with the best of them. But he can also make mistakes just like the best of them do.

“At the end of the day, he’s not a guy who’s wearing a red cape and some tights. He’s a great player, but he’s still human. He still gets rattled. If we can get a great pass rush and get hands in his face, we can disrupt the timing between him and his receivers.”

SERIES HISTORY: 105th regular-season meeting. Cowboys lead series, 58-46. The Eagles have lost 10 of the last 17 meetings, including three of the last four at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys won both meetings last season.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Eagles haven’t used a lot of multiple tight end sets so far this season. Just 20 percent of their offensive plays have been run with more than one tight end. That’s a little surprising given that the Eagles signed one tight end - James Casey - in free agency, and selected another - Zach Ertz - in the second round of the April draft, and opened the season with four tight ends on their 53-man roster.

“Really, it’s how it expressed itself, how do defenses try to defend you, what do they do, what are the strengths of our team,” head coach Chip Kelly said. “What do we feel as a coaching staff matches up better for us. Is it better to get this personnel in the game as opposed to that personnel in the game? As we keep going here, I think you’re going to need them all just because we know everybody is not going to be healthy at times, and there’s going to be times when we don’t have as many receivers available to us, and we may have to go to this package as opposed to that package. It’s a good thing to have and we think we’ve got three quality tight ends (Ertz, Casey and starter Brent Celek). It’s just really kind of, what do people do when they see that?”

--Wide receiver DeSean Jackson hasn’t been much of a red-zone threat most of his career. He had just six red-zone touchdowns in his first five pro seasons. But he’s caught two in the last two games.

“In the past, they used to take me out (and go) with two tight ends and stuff like that (in the red zone),” Jackson said. “Now, I‘m more interactive in the red zone and creating mismatches and things like that. Chip does a great job of putting me in position to go out there and be successful in the red zone. So that’s a part of my game that I‘m trying to add to.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 32 - The number of rushing first downs by LeSean McCoy, which is the most in the NFL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think one of the biggest things that (Tony) Romo does is he extends the play. If the initial play is not there, like a couple of quarterbacks in the league, the Roethlisbergers, they don’t necessarily run to run. They run to extend the play, and the receivers do a great job of, when it breaks down, coming back to the ball, finding the open area.” - Eagles defensive coordinator Bill Davis on Cowboys QB Tony Romo.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--LT Jason Peters, who injured his shoulder in last week’s game against the Bucs, was not limited in practice Friday and is probable for Sunday’s game.

--RB Chris Polk (shoulder) returned to full practice Friday but is listed as questionable. Polk is the team’s No. 3 running back.

--S Patrick Chung (shoulder) was listed as doubtful despite practicing Friday. The injury involves a nerve. Chung missed two games, returned last week, but had to leave after just 12 snaps. Rookie Earl Wolff replaced him.

--P Donnie Jones (foot) practiced Friday and is probable. Jones, who is left-footed, also was on the injury list last week, but played against the Bucs.

--TE James Casey, who missed last week’s game with a groin injury, was a full practice participant Friday and is expected to play this week.

--QB Michael Vick was a limited practice participant Wednesday. He participated in 7-on-7 work for the second straight day, but isn’t likely to play this week.

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Nick Foles is expected to make his second straight start Sunday against the Cowboys in place of injured Mike Vick. Foles has a 125.1 passer rating in the six quarters he’s played since Vick injured his hamstring.

--RB LeSean McCoy is leading the league in rushing, but is on pace for 368 touches this season. Running backs coach Duce Staley, who is in charge of the playing time for the running backs, admitted that’s too heavy a load for someone his size.

--WR Jeff Maehl is the team’s No. 4 wide receiver, jumping over Damaris Johnson. Maehl played a season-high 12 snaps last week against the Bucs.

--WR DeSean Jackson has red-zone touchdown catches in each of the last two games. Prior to that, he had five his entire career.

--OLB Trent Cole still doesn’t have a sack this season. He has just 1.5 sacks in his last 19 games dating back to last season.

GAME PLAN: The Eagles know they must get pressure on Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo Sunday to have any chance of winning. They only have 13 sacks this season, and almost certainly will need to blitz. At the same time, they can’t let Romo get out of the pocket and extend plays. He’s as dangerous as any quarterback in the league when he does that.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Eagles RG Todd Herremans vs. Cowboys LDT Jason Hatcher -- With DeMarcus Ware out with a quad injury, Hatcher is the Cowboys’ best pass-rusher and the man the Eagles need to neutralize.

Eagles RB LeSean McCoy vs Cowboys MLB Sean Lee -- Lee is the biggest roadblock standing in the way of McCoy’s fourth 100-yard game of the season.

Eagles CB Cary Williams vs. Cowboys WR Dez Bryant -- The 6-2, 222-pound Bryant is a matchup nightmare for corners. He has been on the receiving end of six of Tony Romo’s 14 touchdown catches.