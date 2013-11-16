Philadelphia Eagles - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - INSIDE SLANT

The Philadelphia Eagles’ defense got off to a rocky start this season. In the first four games, Bill Davis’ unit gave up 34.5 points per game, allowed opponents to convert third downs at a 44.2 percent clip, allowed opponents to convert 58.8 percent of their red-zone opportunities into touchdowns and gave up nine touchdown passes.

Davis asked everyone to trust him. Said his defense would get better the more it played together. And he was right.

Over the last six games, the Eagles’ defense has been a big reason the team finds itself tied for first place in the NFC East with a 5-5 record heading into Sunday’s important division battle against the Washington Redskins.

In the last six games, four of which the Eagles have won, the Eagles have allowed just 17.7 points per game. Their third-down efficiency rate has improved to 38.1 percent and their red-zone percentage has dropped to 43.7 percent. And oh, yeah. They’ve only given up six touchdown passes in the last six games, just two in the last four games.

The man who has been a major part of this turnaround is linebacker DeMeco Ryans, who leads the defense in tackles and is the unit’s leader.

”DeMeco is the leader of our defense and he’s having an outstanding Pro Bowl year,“ Davis said. ”He quarterbacks the defense - we give him a lot of leeway. He can get us in and out of defenses. Gets us in the best defense possible.

“He’s been a force. Whether it’s crossing routes he’s knocking out or his inside run game that he’s tackling. He’s playing at a high level.”

When the Eagles acquired Ryans in a trade with Houston last year, the perception was that he was a better fit for a 4-3 defense, which the Eagles played last season, than the 3-4 the Texans had switched to in 2011.

When Chip Kelly was hired as head coach in January and hired Davis as his defensive coordinator and he installed a 3-4 scheme, many wondered how Ryans would fit in. Particularly since he’s making more than $6 million this season.

But he is playing every bit as well this season as he was before he ruptured his Achilles tendon back in 2010.

“I was coming off an injury (in 2011),” Ryans said. “I knew I had some work to put in to get back to where I wanted to be. But I never had a doubt in my mind that I couldn’t get back to this level. This is the level I was playing at (before the injury).”

SERIES HISTORY: 157th regular-season meeting. Redskins lead series, 80-71-5. The Eagles have won six of the last nine meetings, including a 33-27 win at FedEx Field in Week 1. LeSean McCoy rushed for 184 yards in that game and the Eagles held Redskins running back Alfred Morris to a season-low 45 yards.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - NOTES, QUOTES

--In Sunday’s win over the Packers, the Eagles didn’t challenge a 36-yard sideline completion to wide receiver Jarrett Boykin. Network replays clearly showed that Boykin’s arm was out of bounds before he got both feet down in bounds. Head coach Chip Kelly and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who was up in the coaches’ booth and is in charge of notifying Kelly when a challenge is warranted, both initially claimed that the network feed wasn’t available to the coaches up in the booth. But league rules state that it has to be available. Eventually, defensive coordinator Bill Davis, who also was up in the booth during the game, ‘fessed up and admitted that they blew it and should have recommended to Kelly that he challenge the call.

“On that particular case, (the replay) was late and everybody kept asking, ‘Is it in, is it in?’ When we finally did see it, nobody was positive. We always say let’s not make Chip throw the red flag if we’re not positive. We had to make a judgment call. We were wrong. We made the call and moved on.”

--When left tackle Jason Peters went down with a quad injury in the first quarter Sunday at Green Bay, backup Allen Barbre stepped in and did an outstanding job in his place. Barbre, a fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2007 who has played for four teams and has just seven career starts in six seasons, could turn out to be one of the Eagles’ most valuable offseason acquisitions. He can play both guard and tackle slots.

“Usually it’s hard to have a guy as good as Allen as your sixth man because usually a guy that talented is one of your starters,” said left guard Evan Mathis. “You couldn’t ask for a better sixth man than him because he can play guard and tackle at a very high level.”

--The Eagles signed wide receiver/quarterback/kickoff returner Brad Smith this week. Smith had been released by the Bills from their injured reserve list. Smith is expected to be used primarily on special teams as a kickoff returner and coverage guy. But at some point, he might see some action as the team’s fourth wideout.

“He’s a versatile player,” general manager Howie Roseman said. “The more versatile players you can have on your 46 and your 53, the easier it is to go into a game day. He’s been successful on coverage teams. On punt and kickoff coverage. He’s had really good success as a kickoff returner. And then he can go in and play a variety of positions (offensively). He can play inside. He can play outside. He can line up in the backfield. Obviously he’s thrown the ball. He’s got a lot of tools in the tool box.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 2.5 - The number of sacks Trent Cole has in his last 23 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve seen the same thing since I got here in April. He was here 30 out of 32 days in the offseason, I think. He works extremely hard at practice. He’s a very intelligent football player. I don’t think he gets enough credit for that. He picks things up like that. He can tell you it’s coverage this or this or they’re playing me this way. He’s got a great football mind.” - Chip Kelly on wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

--LB Mychal Kendricks, who injured his knee last week against the Packers, was full in practice Friday but is still listed as questionable to face the Redskins.

--OT Jason Peters, who injured his quad in Sunday’s game, was full in practice Friday but is still listed as questionable to face the Redskins.

--S Earl Wolff, who injured his knee in Sunday’s game against the Packers, is expected to be out at least a couple of weeks. He will be replaced by Patrick Chung.

--LB Jake Knott did not practice Friday and will miss his fourth straight game Sunday with a hamstring injury.

--CB Bradley Fletcher, who missed Sunday’s game with a pectoral injury, was full in practice Friday but is still listed as questionable to face the Redskins.

--QB Michael Vick was able to take part in all of Friday’s practice, and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Washington. Nick Foles is expected to start.

PLAYER NOTES

--S Patrick Chung will start at free safety Sunday in place of injured rookie Earl Wolff. Chung, who had missed four games and parts of two others with a shoulder injury, played 40-plus snaps last week and appears to be close to 100 percent.

--LB Najee Goode likely will make his first career start Sunday in place of injured Mychal Kendricks. Goode replaced Kendricks last week after he got hurt and played very well.

--OT Allen Barbre could make the eighth start of his career Sunday if LT Jason Peters isn’t able to play because of his quad injury. Barbre replaced Peters in the first half Sunday and played very well.

GAME PLAN: Defensively, the Eagles’ top priority will be stopping Redskins running back Alfred Morris, just like stopping Eddie Lacy was last week. The difference is they also have to deal with a pretty good - and mobile - quarterback in Robert Griffin III. Offensively, they will attack the Redskins’ 26th-ranked pass defense, mixing in a heavy dose of runs with LeSean McCoy, who had 25 carries last week against the Packers.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Eagles ILB Najee Goode and S Patrick Chung vs. Redskins TE Jordan Reed - The injury to Mychal Kendricks will weaken the Eagles’ ability to defend Reed, who has 27 catches in the last four games.

--Eagles RB LeSean McCoy vs. Redskins LB London Fletcher -- McCoy leads the league in rushing and is next to impossible to stop in space. The 38-year-old Fletcher is on his last legs and basically is an “A” gap player.

--Eagles ILB DeMeco Ryans vs. Redskins RB Alfred Morris -- Ryans leads the Eagles in tackles and is having a Pro Bowl-caliber season. Morris is averaging an NFL-best 5.2 yards per carry.