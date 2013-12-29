Philadelphia Eagles - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - INSIDE SLANT

When the Dallas Cowboys announced Friday that quarterback Tony Romo underwent back surgery, it had little impact on the Philadelphia Eagles, who visit Dallas Sunday night in a battle for a playoff berth.

While national media dwelled on the Dallas quarterback drama this week, the Eagles focused on just getting ready to play football.

“I couldn’t care less who their starting quarterback is,” Eagles cornerback Cary Williams said. “I‘m going to be ready for Sunday night. Whoever’s out there will be out there.”

The 9-6 Eagles will face the 8-7 Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday night in a game that will decide the NFC East title. Winner goes to the playoffs. Loser goes nowhere.

With Romo out, the Cowboys will go with Kyle Orton, who has not started a regular-season game since 2011 when he played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Romo’s situation was enough to convince Las Vegas to move the Eagles from a 3-point favorite to a 6 1/2-point favorite in the Cowboys’ home stadium.

”We’re here to win a Super Bowl,“ Williams said. ”We’re here to contend in the playoffs. We’re here to build on what we’ve built already. As far as I‘m concerned, they can play those games (about Romo’s status), I don’t care.

“(Cowboys coach) Jason Garrett can get out there. (Owner) Jerry Jones can get out there. It doesn’t matter to me, it doesn’t matter to anyone else in this locker room. We’re on a mission and they’re in our way. Period.”

The Eagles aren’t going to be lulled into a false sense of security just because Romo is out. Two weeks ago, they lost by 18 points to a Minnesota Vikings team that started its backup, Matt Cassel.

“I think we learned a valuable lesson against Minnesota and it’s fresh in our mind,” defensive coordinator Bill Davis said. “Not that we took them lightly, but we know we have to step up no matter who plays. We have to be at our absolute peak.”

SERIES HISTORY: 106th regular-season meeting. Cowboys lead series, 59-46, and have won seven of the past 10 matchups, including a 17-3 win against the Eagles in October in Philadelphia. Quarterback Nick Foles had his worst game of the season that day, completing just 11 of 29 passes.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (2)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

LeSean McCoy, Running Back, 2

Jason Peters, Tackle, 6

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - NOTES, QUOTES

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (at DAL)

Clinches NFC East division with:

1) PHI win or tie

--Signing valuable third-year center Jason Kelce to a contract extension will be a high offseason priority for the Eagles.

“Everything that we get started on the offensive side of the ball starts with him,” Eagles coach Chip Kelly said. “He’s very, very smart. A real student of the game who spends a lot of time with (offensive line coach Jeff) Stoutland going over how we want to block this, how we want to do that. He’s really almost the coach on the field for that group.”

Kelce said he doesn’t like to think about business during the season, but would be very interested in a long-term deal.

“I would love to play in Philadelphia for as long as I can,” he said. “I would like to be here as long as possible if the Eagles are willing to have me.”

--Running back LeSean McCoy has fumbled just once this season and only 10 times in 1,393 career touches. Given the way he often carries the ball away from his body, that’s a little surprising. But he seems to have a spidy-sense knack for knowing when he needs to tuck it away and protect it.

“We work on it with LeSean,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said, “just like we do with all players. There are times when the ball is loose and we remind him of that frequently. In fact, you can ask him that.”

As a team, the Eagles have fumbled just 18 times this season, losing nine. They have just four lost fumbles in the past 12 games. Last year, they had 37 fumbles and lost 22.

--Shurmur has absolutely no regrets about agreeing to become Kelly’s offensive coordinator after he was fired as Cleveland’s head coach last January.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed it,” Shurmur said. “I felt like it would be a good thing working with Chip. I’ve enjoyed every minute.”

Shurmur didn’t know a whole lot about the specifics of Kelly’s offense other than the fact that he liked to play at a fast tempo.

“I just knew after meeting Chip that, although the mindset was going to be different and we had very different backgrounds, we were similar philosophically,” Shurmur said. “I was looking forward to being a small part of what he was trying to build. We’ve blended up some things.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 0 - The number of times since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger that the league’s leading rusher and top-rated passer were both from the same team. With one game left, McCoy leads the league in rushing and Nick Foles leads the league in passing.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The sky’s the limit. We’re still in the beginning phases of what we want to do. Players getting used to one another. We feel like we can get a lot better.” - Eagles offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DALLAS COWBOYS on Sunday night

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

--OUT: S Colt Anderson (knee), G Julian Vandervelde (back).

--QUESTIONABLE: S Earl Wolff (knee).

--PROBABLE: CB Brandon Boykin (hip), LB Trent Cole (hand), S Kurt Coleman (hamstring), T Lane Johnson (back), LB Mychal Kendricks (knee), G Evan Mathis (illness).

DALLAS COWBOYS

--OUT: LB Sean Lee (neck), QB Tony Romo (back).

--DOUBTFUL: LB Ernie Sims (groin).

--QUESTIONABLE: DE DeMarcus Ware (back, elbow).

--PROBABLE: WR Dez Bryant (back), CB Morris Claiborne (hamstring), S Jakar Hamilton (hip), WR Dwayne Harris (hamstring), DT Jason Hatcher (neck), LB DeVonte Holloman (hip), DE George Selvie (back), DE Jarius Wynn (chest).

INJURY IMPACT

--S Colt Anderson did not practice again Thursday. Anderson, one of the Eagles’ top special teams players, missed last week’s game with a knee injury. He probably won’t play this week, either.

--LG Evan Mathis missed Thursday’s practice with an undisclosed illness. It isn’t believed to be serious and he is expected to play Sunday night against the Cowboys.

--C Julian Vandervelde didn’t practice Thursday. Vandervelde, the team’s backup center, tweaked his back earlier in the week. If he can’t play Sunday, starting left guard Evan Mathis would play center if something happened to starting center Jason Kelce.

--S Earl Wolff was a full practice participant Thursday. He had missed four games with a knee injury, then aggravated the injury early in last week’s game. It looks like he will play Sunday and rotate at free safety with Patrick Chung.

--S Kurt Coleman, a key member of the Eagles’ special teams, was a full practice participant Thursday after missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury. He is expected to play Sunday night against the Cowboys.

PLAYER NOTES

--TE James Casey has only played 129 snaps this season, including 30 last week against the Bears. But he been a big special teams contributor. He plays on all four of the Eagles’ special teams units.

--WR DeSean Jackson was held to a season-low 21 yards on three catches in the Eagles’ first game against the Cowboys.

--RB LeSean McCoy is averaging 6.4 yards per carry in the fourth quarter this season.

--P Donnie Jones has had just seven of his last 40 punts returned.

GAME PLAN:

The Eagles lead the league in rushing, and McCoy is the league’s leading rusher. The Cowboys are 31st in yards allowed per carry (4.8) and won’t have their best defensive player, middle linebacker Sean Lee, Sunday night. You can expect the Eagles, who have the league’s sixth highest run-play percentage, to run the ball a lot against the Cowboys.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Eagles ILB Mychal Kendricks vs. Cowboys TE Jason Witten -- With eight touchdowns, Witten still is one of the league’s best tight ends. The athletic Kendricks has had a very good season, but still makes occasional mistakes in coverage.

--Eagles WR DeSean Jackson vs. Cowboys CB Brandon Carr -- Carr was largely responsible for holding Jackson to three catches for 21 yards in the first game, but Chip Kelly is doing a much better job of moving Jackson around and giving him space to work with.

--Eagles LT Jason Peters vs. Cowboys RDE DeMarcus Ware -- A battle of Pro Bowl titans. Ware still is one of the league’s best pass-rushers, but doesn’t seem as effective as a 4-3 end as he did as a 3-4 edge rusher. Peters, one of the league’s best left tackles, has given up just three sacks, two hits and five hurries in the past eight games.