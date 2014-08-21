Philadelphia Eagles - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - INSIDE SLANT

The Philadelphia Eagles managed to win 10 games and a division title last season despite a weak pass rush that recorded just 37 sacks and finished 31st in the league in sacks per pass play.

Improving that pass rush was one of their top offseason priorities. But with the start of the season just three weeks away, it remains a major concern.

The Eagles have just three sacks in the first two regular-season games, none against a starting quarterback. The lack of a pass rush is a big reason their two opponents - the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots - converted 20 of 32 third-down opportunities.

They spent their first-round pick on a pass-rusher, Louisville linebacker Marcus Smith. But Smith is a project who doesn’t look like he’s going to help the Eagles much, at least not right away.

He played 73 snaps in Friday’s loss to the Patriots, but got close to the quarterback just once.

“He got a real extended look,” coach Chip Kelly said. “He’s got a burst. He’s got some speed coming off the edge. But if you’re going to play that many plays, we’re going to need more production out of you. He’s still working at it. He still has a lot of things to improve at.”

Linebacker Trent Cole led the team in sacks last season with eight. But he will be 32 in October. Their other starting outside linebacker, Connor Barwin, may be their best hope to give the pass rush a boost.

Barwin had 11.5 sacks for the Houston Texans three years ago. He had five for the Eagles last season despite the fact that he spent a lot more time in coverage than Cole. Defensive coordinator Bill Davis has hinted that he will give Barwin more pass-rushing opportunities this season.

“That’s what I hope happens,” Barwin said. “I hope we can be really good and get teams into second-and-long, third-and-long. Get the event (four-man) front going. But if not, I’ll drop into coverage and help where I can and pick my spots rushing. But that’s all going to be week to week. Let’s see how we play. Right now, it’s too early to tell.”

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - NOTES, QUOTES

--The officials have been throwing flags at a record pace in the preseason and the Eagles haven’t been immune. In their first two games, they’ve been flagged 19 times for 175 yards.

“Those are the rules and we’ve got to play by them,” coach Chip Kelly said of this season’s emphasis on illegal contact, defensive holding and illegal hands to the face. “If you can’t play within the rules, you can’t play in this league. That’s just the bottom line. You’re just handing people first downs. We better figure it out.”

--Eagles players still are talking about their work with Kevin Greene. Greene, whose 160 sacks are the third most in NFL history behind Reggie White and Bruce Smith, spent three days working with the Eagles’ pass-rushers two weeks ago.

“Just to see him on film, he did the same thing over and over, but he mastered it,” linebacker Brandon Graham said. “It was all about timing. He said timing is everything. It’s not always going to work. He showed us plays that didn’t work. But you have to come with a counter-move too. If the first move doesn’t work, you’ve got to come with a counter-move as fast as you can. That’s what he was trying to tell us. If you just get the technique down and get your counter-move ready, you’ll be good to go. But don’t stop going towards the quarterback.”

--Quarterback Mark Sanchez, who will back up Nick Foles this season, is having an excellent preseason. Through two games, he has a 115.1 passer rating and an 81.8 completion percentage. Coach Chip Kelly was asked Sunday whether he would be willing to trade Sanchez.

“He’s played well, but we haven’t had anybody call or ask us anything,” he said. “So that’s not something we’re talking about.”

But if somebody did call him and express interest in Sanchez, what would he say? “What’re you giving me?” he said. “I mean, we’ll listen to anybody about anybody. But it’d better be a pretty good deal.”

BATTLE OF THE WEEK: Defensive ends Brandon Bair and Joe Kruger for the seventh and final defensive line spot on the roster. The 29 year old, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, saw extended playing time against the Patriots’ first-team offense Friday night and played pretty well. He appears to have the edge over Kruger at the moment.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--Kicker Cody Parkey was traded by the Colts to the Eagles for running back David Fluellen Wednesday (Aug. 20). Parkey was waived by the Colts Tuesday, but the move was rescinded prior to the 4 p.m. deadline. The Colts also waived running back Phillip Tanner.

Fluellen, 5-11, 224 pounds, was a two-time First Team All-MAC honoree from the University of Toledo. He finished fourth in team history with 3,336 rushing yards. As a senior in 2013, Fluellen led the team in rushing with 1,121 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Parkey was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2014. He graduated from Auburn ranking in the top five in all kicking categories. Parkey also totaled an SEC-long streak of 90 consecutive PATs made throughout his career, which ranked seventh in the nation.

--The Eagles acquired running back and returner Kenjon Barner from the Carolina Panthers for a conditional seventh-round draft choice in 2015.

Said head coach Chip Kelly, “Kenjon will hopefully bring some depth to both our running back and return positions. He’s obviously a guy I know really well from Oregon, where he had a very productive career. He has a lot of speed, explosiveness and had a knack for making some really big plays. But our plan with him right now is get him in Philadelphia as soon as we can and plug him in at running back and returner and let him compete.”

Last year, Barner was drafted in the sixth round by the Panthers. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back and returner finished his collegiate career ranked second in school history in rushing yards (3,623) and tied for second with 41 rushing touchdowns. He averaged 22.5 yards and scored one touchdown on kickoff returns, while averaging 10.1 yards with one touchdown on punt returns in college. As a senior in 2012, Barner earned first-team All-America honors by rushing for 1,767 yards (second-most in school history) and 21 touchdowns (tied for most ever in school history).

--LB Jason Phillips had his contract terminated by the Eagles Tuesday (Aug. 19).

--WR Riley Cooper was a full participant in practice Sunday for the first time in more than two weeks. Cooper, who had a foot injury, didn’t play in either of the Eagles’ first two preseason games. He is expected to play this week against Pittsburgh.

--CB Nolan Carroll continues to be sidelined with a groin injury. He has missed both of the Eagles’ first two preseason games and isn’t expected to play Thursday against Pittsburgh.

--RB LeSean McCoy sat out Sunday’s practice, though it’s unclear why. He declined to talk to reporters. Head coach Chip Kelly did not mention that McCoy was hurt in his pre-practice news conference. And the team’s media relations staff said it did not know why McCoy didn’t practice.

--OLB Marcus Smith isn’t looking like he’s going to be helping the Eagles’ pass-rush anytime soon. The rookie first-rounder played 73 snaps against the Patriots, but was very inconsistent.

--QB Mark Sanchez is having an impressive preseason. He’s completed 81.1 percent of his passes in the first two games and has a 115.1 passer rating. Sanchez will back up starter Nick Foles this season.

--CB Cary Williams left Friday’s game after injuring his hamstring on his interception return for a touchdown. But head coach Chip Kelly said he expects Williams back at practice at some point this week.

--WR Josh Huff didn’t practice Sunday after injuring his shoulder Friday against New England. Head coach Chip Kelly said x-rays on the shoulder were negative, but Huff had it in a sling Sunday. He probably won’t play Thursday against Pittsburgh.