Philadelphia Eagles - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - INSIDE SLANT

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the league in scoring and total offense despite the fact that they have not gotten a lot of production from their wide receivers.

The Eagles’ wideouts have been targeted 40 times in the first two games, but have just 17 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeremy Maclin, who has both of those touchdown catches, has been targeted 21 times, but has just eight receptions. He’s been open often, but quarterback Nick Foles has been slow to find him.

Foles has completed 48 passes for 653 yards in the Eagles’ first two games - both victories. But 31 of those 48 completions and 408 of those 653 yards have been to tight ends and running backs, including Darren Sproles, who had a career-high 152 receiving yards in the win over the Colts.

Maclin and the rest of the wideouts had just six receptions against the Colts.

”I just think it was one of those days where that was what was going,“ Maclin said. ”We had opportunities on our side. I know I did. What did I have - 11 targets or something like that? But we just didn’t hit.

“It’s my job to get that fixed. The running backs and tight ends were clicking though.”

Head coach Chip Kelly and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur don’t seem to be too concerned about the uneven pass-catching distribution.

“It’s not alarming to me,” Kelly said. “We don’t care where the production comes from. You get 460 yards in offense (against the Colts) and score 30 points. ... it’s enough for us to win, so we’re happy with it.”

SERIES HISTORY: 158th regular-season meeting. Redskins lead series, 80-72-5, but the Eagles are 40-37-3 against the Redskins in Philadelphia. The Eagles won both meetings with Washington last season on their way to the NFC East title.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - NOTES, QUOTES

--In their first two games, the Eagles and their tempo offense have gotten a play off an average of every 22.2 seconds. That’s nearly two seconds faster than last year’s league-best pace of a play every 24.0 seconds. Center Jason Kelce credited the officials in the first two games for setting the ball quickly.

“Both games so far the officials have done a good job of getting the ball set and letting us play with the tempo we want to play with,” Kelce said.

--The Eagles, who had just 37 sacks last season, only have three in the first two games. They didn’t have any in Monday night’s 30-27 come-from-behind road win over the Indianapolis Colts. But defensive coordinator Bill Davis said he is not disappointed with the team’s pass rush in the first two games.

Said Davis: I felt like we had good pressure on them (the Colts). They ran a lot more than they threw. When they threw, (quarterback Andrew) Luck did not have a clean throwing lane very often. He made some great throws when he was being smothered by guys. The sack number wasn’t there, but people put way too much emphasis on the sack number as opposed to moving (the quarterback) off his spot, putting them under duress, all those things. I wasn’t disappointed at all in the pass rush. I thought we had good pressure the other night.”

--The Eagles are getting nothing from their rookie first-round linebacker, Marcus Smith. Smith, the 26th player taken in the draft, was active in Week 1 but didn’t play. He was inactive for Monday night’s game against Indianapolis. And he likely will be inactive again this week against Washington.

“Right now, Brandon (Graham) is the third outside linebacker,” defensive coordinator Bill Davis said. “So Marcus is a guy on the team that’s scrapping to break into the starting lineup. Just the total number of (players) who we’re going to have active that day, he didn’t fit in.”

Asked what Smith has to do to get a playing opportunity, Davis said, “He has to steadily improve. You look at Brandon and what he did going forward, and you have (starting outside linebackers) Trent (Cole) and Connor (Barwin) in there, and they’re entrenched and solid. He’s got a good group ahead of him that he’s trying to break through. He’ll continue to grow. He’ll be OK.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 59.5 - Nick Foles’ first-half passer rating in the Eagles’ first two games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Don’t you think it’s a pretty good idea to throw it to (Darren) Sproles?” - Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur when asked why Nick Foles was more effective throwing the ball to his running backs and tight ends in the first two games than his wide receivers.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Philadelphia Eagles - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Official Friday report, 9-19-14

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

--Out: QB Robert Griffin (ankle), LB Akeem Jordan (knee), CB Tracy Porter (hamstring), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring)

--Doubtful: DE Kedric Golston (groin)

--Questionable: K Kai Forbath (right groin), WR DeSean Jackson (shoulder), C Kory Lichtensteiger (groin)

--Probable: S Ryan Clark (foot), RB Roy Helu (quadricep), G Shawn Lauvao (knee), LB Brian Orakpo (ankle), RB Darrel Young (neck)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

--Out: LB Mychal Kendricks (calf)

--Doubtful: WR Josh Huff (shoulder)

--Questionable: T Matt Tobin (ankle), S Earl Wolff (knee)

--Probable: CB Nolan Carroll (elbow), DE Fletcher Cox (back), TE Zach Ertz (knee), G Todd Herremans (hamstring), S Malcolm Jenkins (shoulder), WR Brad Smith (groin), CB Jaylen Watkins (hamstring), CB Cary Williams (hamstring)

PLAYER NOTES

--LB Mychal Kendricks, who suffered a calf strain in Monday’s win over the Colts, did not practice Wednesday. He is day to day according to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

--LB Casey Matthews might get his first start since his rookie season in 2011 if Mychal Kendricks’ calf injury doesn’t allow him to play. Both Matthews and Emmanuel Acho took first-team reps Wednesday.

--WR Josh Huff, who has been sidelined since early in training camp with a shoulder injury, practiced for the first time Wednesday, on a limited basis.

--CB Cary Williams was listed on the injury report Wednesday with a hamstring injury. He practiced on a limited basis and was limping in the locker room. He said he expects to play Sunday against Washington.

--OL Matt Tobin practiced fully Wednesday for the first time since injuring his ankle in the team’s final preseason game. He could be activated for Sunday’s game against Washington as a backup.

GAME PLAN: The Eagles’ top defensive priority Sunday will be shutting down Alfred Morris and the Redskins’ running game. With Kirk Cousins replacing injured quarterback Robert Griffin III, the Redskins need to establish their ground game for their passing game to be effective.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Eagles RT Andrew Gardner vs. Redskins LOLB Ryan Kerrigan. Gardner is making just his second career start. Kerrigan, who had four sacks last week against the Jaguars, is one of the league’s better edge rushers.

--Eagles TE Zach Ertz vs. Redskins Ss Ryan Clark and Brandon Meriweather. Ertz is averaging 23.3 yards per catch. It’s suicide to try and cover him with a linebacker. Clark and/or Meriweather probably will draw the short straw.

--Eagles CBs Cary Williams and Bradley Fletcher vs. Redskins WR DeSean Jackson. Williams and Fletcher both will get a crack at their former teammate, who is averaging just 9.0 yards per carry and is nursing a shoulder injury.